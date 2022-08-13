The best memes of the absence of Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or list

The historic decision of the magazine France Football to leave Lionel Messi out of the 30 nominees Ballon d’Or 2022 It has generated a worldwide repercussion and millions of users have demonstrated on social networks after the news. Many of them appealed for the memes to give their opinion on the absence of the striker from PSG.

The last time the Argentine star had not been on the list for the award, which he won seven times, was in 2005, when he was taking his first steps at Barcelona and was not even a starter. Since then, La Pulga has become a fixture, but for the specialists his 2021/22 season did not rise to the occasion.

Thus, in the memes you can see the indignation of the fanatic captain of the Argentine team who do not understand how it is that their idol is not considered among the best 30 players on the planet. Some bet on focusing their jokes on what happened and another on what will happen, since many bet that this will generate a “Michael Jordan effect” and cause that now Messi try to give the best of yourself in the rest of the year to teach the Golden Ball.

the best memes

