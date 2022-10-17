The best memes of the Ballon d’Or gala that Benzema won: the absence of Messi and the position of Cristiano Ronaldo, the highlights

the french striker Karim Benzema he won Ballon d’Or 2022 as the best soccer player on the planet, in an edition that did not include Rosario crack among the top 30 Lionel Messiwho could not defend the award obtained last year.

Benzema, 32, received the award at the Châtelet Theater in Paris, France, from Zinedine Zidane, who won it in 1998 and to this day was the last Frenchman to win it. Zizou also directed him at multi-champion Real Madrid between the 2016-2018 and 2019-2021 seasons.

El Gato had a brilliant season individually, but also as a group, because with Real Madrid de España won the European Champions League, the Club World Cup, the Spanish league, the Spanish Super Cup and the European Super Cup. The Frenchman was decisive in obtaining the 14th. Champions for Real Madrid where he became a scorer with 15 goals.

In this way, Benzema won the Ballon d’Or for the first time, with Messi as the top winner (7), followed by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (5), the Frenchman Michel Platini and the Dutchmen Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten (3). Not a minor fact, in addition to the absence of La Pulga, is that CR7 (Manchester United) finished in 20th place. This generated a cataract of memes and reactions from users of social networks.

The Top 10 of the best soccer players was completed with the Senegalese Sadio Mané (Liverpool/Bayern Münich) in second place, the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) in third place, the Pole Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Münich/Barcelona.

In the fourth position; the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) in fifth place, the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germian) in sixth place. Belgian Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) in seventh place, Croatian Luka Modric (Real Madrid) in eighth, Brazilian Vincius (Real Madrid) in ninth. and the Norwegian Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund/Manchester City) in tenth place.

THE BEST MEMES OF THE GOLDEN BALLOON THAT WON BENZEMA

