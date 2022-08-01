The best memes of the consecration of Lionel Messi in PSG: the “prophecy” of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pochettino and Neymar, the protagonists

Lionel Messi opened the account and put the comfortable win for Paris Saint-Germain over Nantes (4-0) to win the first trophy of the season, with the conquest of the French Super Cup. The decisive match was played at Bloomfield Stadium, in the city of Tel Aviv, Israel.

The 35-year-old crack from Rosario scored PSG’s first goal at 22m. of the first half, after a skillful gambeta in which he dodged the exit of the opposing goalkeeper, Alban Lafont. Later, the Brazilian Neymar, through a free kick, extended the figures to 49m. from the initial stage.

The team led by Christophe Galtier widened the distance with an appearance in the rival area by Spaniard Sergio Ramos (St. 12m.), who defined a backheel to establish the provisional 3-0. And the final plate reached 37m. of the complement, with a penalty marked by Neymar, after the Cameroonian Jean Charles Castelletto (he was sent off for the infraction) committed a foul on the Brazilian himself in the area.

Without displaying an overwhelming game, the Parisian team was infinitely superior to a rival, who only showed glimpses of reaction in the second half of the opening period, when they came close to equalizing by demanding Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma. Buenos Aires midfielder Leandro Paredes, 28, entered the Super Cup champion in the second half: he replaced Italian Marco Verratti. Instead, striker Mauro Icardi remained seated on the substitutes’ bench.

Paris Saint-Germain reached its eleventh French Super Cup, the eighth in the last 9 editions. PSG will begin the defense of the League 1 title, achieved last season, this Friday, August 6, when they face Clermont Foot as a visitor.

As usual, social networks were flooded with the classic memes. The occurrences of netizens were focused on the great performances of Lionel Messi and Neymar. A “prophecy” of Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram account about La Pulga and Diego Maradona’s “dedication” to the haters from ney, were some. Of course, former coach Mauricio Pochettino was the center of comments and ridicule.

The best memes from Lionel Messi’s PSG coronation:

With information from Telam.