The best memes of the error that forced a repeat of the Champions League draw

A cataract of memes invaded social networks after the error that forced a repeat of the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League

World football fans focused their eyes this Monday on what happened with the draw for the round of 16 crosses of the Champions League. The procedure had to be repeated after an error that forced the pairings to be annulled, among which the clash between the PSG from Lionel Messi and the Manchester United from Cristiano Ronaldo. This fact should not have caused much grace to the UEFA executives, but those who did have fun with the episode were the users of social networks.

Once it became known that the giveaway was to take place a second time, Twitter was invaded by a waterfall of memes. The teasing had several axes: from the internal scandal that this “technical problem” caused in UEFA, to the suspension of the duel between Messi and CR7. Many also referred to the situation of the Atletico Madrid, who with this decision saw his very difficult duel against the Germans of the Bayern Munich. Some even dared to go against him Barcelona, that was left out of this contest in the group stage and that he will have to continue his way in the Europa League.

The scandal broke out minutes after the first draw of the Champions League round of 16 matches ended in Nyon, Switzerland. From the Atletico Madrid publicly denounced that errors had been made in the procedure and soon the UEFA He admitted his responsibility for what happened. By virtue of this, he annulled the entire table and announced the realization of a new draw.

What was the mistake? When the ball came out of the Villarreal of Spain, the draw determined that his rival was going to be Manchester United. There the controversy began: the name of the English team should not be among the possible rivals of the Yellow Submarine because they had already been rivals in the group stage. That ball should have been excluded.

Later, and as a consequence of this original error, the Red Devils were left out of the procedure when the possible opponents of the Atletico Madrid. Erroneously, the ball of the Liverpool, which the Spanish could not face for having shared Group B in the group stage. Finally, those led by Diego Simeone were paired with him Bayern Munich from Germany, although by that time the draw was already totally flawed.

Hours later the procedure was repeated and the next crossings were finally defined, which will be held between February and March 2022. The keys will be: Salzburgo-Bayern Munich, Sporting de Lisboa-Manchester City, Benfica-Ajax, Chelsea-Lille, Atlético Madrid-Manchester United, Villarreal-Juventus, Inter-Liverpool y PSG-Real Madrid.

The best memes for the repetition of the Champions League draw:

