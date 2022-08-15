The best memes of the fight between Benedetto and Zambrano in the locker room at halftime of Racing-Boca

Racing Club and Boca Juniors equalized goalless in a match played at the Cilindro de Avellaneda and valid for the 13th. day of the Professional Soccer League. The tie left Avellaneda’s team in sixth position with 21 points (along with River Plate, Patronato, Godoy Cruz, Platense and Unión), while Xeneize he was in eleventh place with 19 units.

The end of the match was shrouded in controversy.from a hand that Jonathan Gómez committed in the area before the charge of Sebastián Villa, which the referee Fernando Rapallini did not consider “that it increased the volume” enough to sanction a penalty in favor of the visiting team.

However, this scandalous decision by Rapallini was not the only thing that emerged from the hot classic played in Avellaneda. What stole all the comments, and also the memes on social networks, was the fight between Pipa Benedetto and Carlos Zambranoin the tunnel on the way to the changing rooms.

El Pipa would have had a clash in the locker room with the Peruvian, who came out in the second half with a bruise on his left cheekbone

“Yes, there was an argument. nothing more than that… I have no idea what happened, I’m going to talk about it, I will talk about it but I know there was a discussion, “confirmed Hugo Ibarra at the end of the game. “I’m not worried about that, There were always discussions on the campuses, it’s part of football, to improve there have to be discussions “enlarged the Black.

Of course, the before and after of the face of the Peruvian defender was eloquent and this was evidenced in the images. Twitter users took these photos to demonstrate with the classic memes. Here are the funniest reactions and teases.

THE BEST MEMES OF THE FIGHT BETWEEN BENEDETTO AND ZAMBRANO:

