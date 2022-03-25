The best memes of the historic elimination of Italy against Macedonia in the playoff of the World Cup in Qatar

a real surprise It occurred in one of the duels of the first round of the Playoff playoffs from Europe heading to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Italy fell at home 1-0 on the hour against North Macedonia and was left out of the World Cup for the second time in a row. The current continental champion (beat England in the Euro 2020 final), had also not qualified for the last World Cup, Russia 2018, this time eliminated by Sweden. The only goal of the match, played at the Renzo Barbera stadium in the city of Palermo, was scored by Aleksandar Trajkovski at 47 minutes of the second half.

Until that moment of the match Italy had been dominantbut failed at the time of definition in the opponent’s goal. Macedoniawhat He had shot twice against the rival goal against the 22 local shots, World Cup qualification will be played against Portugalwhat, today beat Turkey at home 3-1 (Otavio, Diego Jota and Matheus, for the Portuguese who had Cristiano Ronaldo as their starter; Burak Yilmaz discounted, who wasted a penalty that would have tied 2-2).

Of course, Italy’s historic defeat was hardly confirmed the networks were flooded with ridicule and classic memes. Here are the highlights:

