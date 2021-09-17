The best memes of the painful defeat of Cruz Azul against Monterrey in Concachampions

Monterrey players were registered this Thursday when they celebrated a goal that was scored by the Mexican Cruz Azul, during the second leg of this key of the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League, at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. EFE / José Méndez



This Thursday, September 16, the fans of Blue Cross witnessed a painful defeat to Monterrey in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League with an aggregate score of 1-5.

The royal team surprised the capital, because at minute 7 Maxi Meza put his team ahead with a right hand that beat Sebastián Jurado. Nevertheless, Blue Cross, Hand in hand with Orbelin Pineda, he tied the cards only two minutes later.

Later, those led by Javier Aguirre did not lower their arms, so they forgot their defensive posture and went forward. The pressure was effective and at minute 17 Duván Vergara placed the ball in the squad leaving a postcard to remember.

As if that were not enough, after half an hour of play, the Rayados widened the difference thanks to the selected Rogelio Funes Mori who had to access the VAR review for the validation of the annotation.

By the second half, the rhythm was the same and the visiting team placed the fourth, putting La Maquina behind the ropes and with a double for Funes Mori.

THE MEMES WERE NOT MISSING

It should be noted that the match was suspended for a few minutes because the fans of the Azteca Stadium began to make homophobic shouts. Before the humiliating marker and the ineffectiveness of Cruz Azul, a wave of memes were cooking on social networks.

The main whistler did not ignore the rules of the protocol to eradicate the homophobic scream and applied the Paso 2 of what the norm dictates to eliminate the scream; He gathered all the players to the center of the court and when he saw that the fans did not stop, he sent them to the locker room.

The criticisms were focused on the behavior of the celestial fans and Others decided to highlight the sports crisis that the current champion of Mexican Soccer is going through.

In the end, Monterrey settled in a new final and they will face the Águilas del América of Santiago Solari, a team that defeated the Philadelphia Union with an aggregate score of (4-0).

Laughter and ridicule returned to the La Noria team, as in addition to being thrashed, they were also exhibited by their fans. There were even those who sent messages on an alleged arrangement between teams so that Cruz Azul would be eliminated.

“Leave him alone, he is dead”, “there is Cruz Azul, we are back to our old ways” and “I never expect anything from you and you still manage to disappoint me”, were some comments made by the fans of the Machine.

According to the Confederation calendar, the regional title match has tentative dates on Tuesday 26, Wednesday 27 or Thursday 28 October, days that are between days 15 and 16 of Apertura 2021, in which America will receive Tigers and will visit Cruz Azul, while Rayados will be local against Necaxa and will travel to face San Luis.

Unlike past seasons, the Concachampions Final is scheduled to a single match and it will take place in the Sultana del Norte, at the BBVA Stadium in Nuevo León.

Like the date, the schedules of the Final have not been defined, but since it is a weekday meeting via cable, it is expected to be around 9:00 p.m.

