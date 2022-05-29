The best memes of the Real Madrid title in the Champions League with Mbappé at the center of the jokes

The best memes of the Champions League final

The Real Madrid showed once again that he is the king of Europe. The Spanish team added this Saturday in Paris its 14th title of Champions League after beating 1-0 at Liverpoolwith a goal from the Brazilian Vinicius Jr. At minute 59 and on social media, users launched dozens of memes.

The joy of the fans that the Spanish team has around the world did not take long to explode on Twitter, especially with messages to Kylian Mbappé. The French striker chose to extend his contract with the PSG despite the fact that he had an offer from the white cast and that is why many made fun of his decision to choose to continue in a club without continental titles instead of joining the maximum champion of Europa.

In addition to the memes for Mbappe there were some dedicated to Courtoisfor his brilliant performance Carlo Ancelottifor having achieved his fourth Big-eared as a coach. There was also room for teasing Barcelona y al Atléticotwo eternal rivals of the Real Madridand the intervention of the VAR for a disallowed goal against Benzema.

The best memes:

