The best memes of the strong discussion between Ibrahimovic and Lukaku

The memes for the crossing between Lukaku and Ibrahimovic

Inter, with the presence of Argentine Lautaro Martínez, He won the classic in injury time against Milan por 2 a 1 and advanced to the semifinals from Italy Cup. The meeting was held in the stadium Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan.

Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, then expelled 13 minutes after the complement, put the advantage Red-black at 31 ′ of the first stage; while the Belgian Romelu Lukaku, de tiro penal, at 26 of the final part, and the Danish Christian Eriksen, at 52 in the second period through a brilliantly executed free throw, they turned it around for Inter.

In Inter, the Argentine Lautaro Martínez joined the team at 22 for the Croatian Ivan Perisic; while in Milan, the Argentine Mateo Musacchio, who recovered from a fracture in the left fibula and is just getting into the rhythm, was not called up for the match. In this way, Neroazzurro will be measured in the semifinals with the winner of the cross between Juventus and Spal.

Tense Cross between Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

This Wednesday, the semifinals will continue with the meetings Atalanta (of the Argentines José Luis Palomino and Cristian Romero) against Lazio (Joaquín Correa and Gonzalo Escalante), from 1:45 p.m., and Juventus (Paulo Dybala) against Spal, at 4:45 p.m. while on Thursday Napoli, defending champion, will face Spezia (Nahuel Estévez), starting at 17.

The last Italian Cup champion was Napoli, while the final of this contest will take place on May 19, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku were protagonists not only for the goals that they converted, but also because of the strong discussion they had during the meeting. It featured insults, threats and expressions of a racist nature. The users from social networks they did not let the moment pass for share the classics memes.

I kept reading:

Insults, threats and racism: what Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku said to each other in the tense confrontation during the Milan derby

Violent crossing: Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were about to beat each other in the Milan classic

End of Pol Fernández’s novel: the footballer revealed where he will play

They rent the mansion where Maradona lived in Dubai as a luxury vacation home: how much the night costs and the incredible amenities