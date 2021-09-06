The best memes of the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina

The classic between Brazil and Argentina He lived this Sunday one of his most embarrassing chapters in his glorious history after sanitary inspectors entered the field of play with the order to suspend the match because four players from the team he commands Lionel Scaloni They allegedly lied in their affidavits upon entering the country last Friday.
Due to the surprise that this generated in the world, millions of people expressed themselves on social networks with feelings of indignation and shame at what was happening at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo in the framework of the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. Many of them took the opportunity to take the role they saw on television with humor and resorted to traditional memes.
Argentine fans accused Brasil de having abandoned the duel and remembered the conquest of the America Cup at Maracana in July of this year. At the same time they exalted the figure of Lionel Scaloni and of Dibu Martínez, one of the players who according to the Brazilian authorities should be deported.
The best memes:
