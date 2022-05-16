The best memes of Tigre’s classification: the “Equi” Fernández against Boca, Prediger’s decision on penalties and Ávalos’ great goal for Argentinos

Tigre defeated Argentinos on penalties Juniors (3-1) after equaling 1-1 and will play a League Cup final against Boca Juniors like in 2019, In cordoba. In the second semifinal played at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó de Huracán stadium, the Matador he won it by the goal of Alexis Castro 10 minutes into the second half, but the bugwith one less, tied it at 41 of the second through Gabriel Avalos. In the definition by penalties, Tigre was more precise than Argentinos who shot two to the crossbar andwas not saved by Gonzalo Marinelli.

At 37 minutes into the first half, Argentinos was left with one less player for the Expulsion of Gabriel Florentín after a VAR intervention. The referee Andrés Merlos had given him a yellow card for a hard kick on Sebastián Prediger but at the request of Héctor Paletta, in charge of technology, he changed his decision and expelled the midfielder from the bug.

Tigrewhich in November of last year returned to the First Division, will once again enjoy a final for the title against nothing more and nothing less than Boca Juniors. Victoria’s team won the final of the 2019 League Cup al Xeneize despite the fact that he had already descended to the second category. Now the team led by Diego Martínez, same DT of the ascent, will try to repeat the feat of that formation led by Néstor Gorosito at the Mario Alberto Kempes, the same venue for the final next Sunday 22.

Photo bags

Tigre, with the base of the team that returned to the First Division, will also face Sebastián Battaglia’s team again, who almost left him out of the final phase with the defeat on the last date of zone B. Finally, the Matador He went on to finish third, swept River Plate in Núñez and is now going for his second star in Córdoba against Boca. Martínez’s team, who led in the five categories of Argentine soccer and also the lower ones of Boca, suffered to reach the final because he won and played with one more but Ávalos’ great goal at the end took the definition to penalties. With Marinelli, who along with Prediger, Menossi and Galmarini was in the 2019 final, as a figure and great precision from the executors, Tigre got into a definition for the Cup title.

Of course, There was no lack of memes after the classification of Victoria’s set. Boca fans flooded the networks with acknowledgments towards former players or current soccer players who are on loan in the matadoras the case of Equi Fernandezwho has been one of the leading figures of the Martínez team. Sebastián Predigeranother who had a past in the Xeneize, It was a trend due to the decision in the draw to kick second, when the statistics give more positive numbers the one that finishes off first. Avalos’ goalwho was also the only Argentinian who scored on penalties, was also among the comments of the users.

THE BEST MEMES OF TIGRE’S TRIUMPH AGAINST ARGENTINES: