The best memes of Villarreal’s defeat against Liverpool: Rulli’s performance made Franco Armani and the “ghost Karius” a trend

Liverpool of England came from behind a great game who started losing by two goals and beat Villarreal of Spain 3-2. In this way, the Reds advanced to the Champions League final with a global of 5-2 in his favor. The last champion of the English League Cup, who also has chances in the Premier League and is a finalist in the FA Cup, awaitsIt will be in the final for the winner between Real Madrid of Spain (3) and Manchester City of England (4), who will meet tomorrow at the mythical Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The final of the European Champions League will be played on May 28 at the Stade de France, in Saint Dennis, in France.

In it Yellow Submarine Argentines Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Foyth and Giovani Lo Celso started. Nevertheless, What caught the most attention was the performance of the goalkeeper who suffered two goals from a pipe and the rest for a blunder. After the goals of the French Boulaye Dia (PT 2m) and Francis Coquelin (PT 41m), the English team reacted through the Brazilian Fabinho (ST 17m), the Colombian Luis Díaz (ST 22m) and the Senegalese Sadio Mané (ST 29m ). The French Etienne Capoue (ST 39m) received the red card for a double yellow and left the Spanish team with ten.

Gerónimo Rulli blunders and Sadio Mane takes the opportunity to score Liverpool’s third against Villarreal (REUTERS / Pablo Morano)

As it was told, Gerónimo Rulli had an impact on all three goals: Fabinho’s forehand shot went between his legs and he offered the same response on Díaz’s header. In the third, he left late to rejectMané won the position and defined with the bow alone, with a dribbling included against Foyth.

This performance for the forgetfulness of the Argentine made him a trend on social networks. But not only was Rulli among the most commented topics, but also the names of Franco Armani and Juan Musso also appearedhis compatriots and with whom he fights for a position in the albiceleste team.

Besides, the ghost of Karius flew over Twitter with the classic memes. Even today they remember the German goalkeeper, who had a fateful final in the 2018 Champions League lost by Liverpool at the hands of Real Madrid.

THE BEST MEMES LEFT BY GERÓNIMO RULLI’S PERFORMANCE

