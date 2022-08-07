The best memes that Chivas’ bad streak has left in Liga MX

(Photo: Twitter)

Las Chivas Club Deportivo Guadalajara are one of the teams that have disappointed their fans the most during the tournament Opening 2022 on the Liga MX. Since the start of the last half of the year, they have been able to face six league games and a couple of friendlies, although in none of them have known victory. The crisis has caused discomfort among the red and white fans, although it has also left a wave of memes on social networks.

The gesture that unleashed the teasing on the internet was issued by the Twitter account of the LA Galaxy, of Major League Soccer (MLS). And it is that after having won the Leagues Cup Showcase match, they remembered the Gonzalo’s videothe fan who wept with rage in front of his children, in the stands of Akron Stadium, after one of the many defeats his team suffered.

“Good evening Gonzalo. Come on Galaxy”, was the message that the American team wrote to accompany the remembered audiovisual material. In it, a woman is seen trying to comfort the fan, who cried inconsolably and hit the wall after a match. “Yes, Gonzalo. Your children are watching you, Gonzalo. behave already”, pronounced the fans who accompanied him.

Despite the bitter pill that the team led by Ricardo Cadena had to go through, the Guadalajarans hardly had time to return to Mexico to face the Mazatlan gunboats on matchday 7. Until that moment, none of the squads had had the privilege of registering a victory, so Chivas had the expected opportunity in front of them.

Although those from Jalisco showed up with most of their stars, they were barely able to score a goal, which it was not enough to overcome the two marked by Oswaldo Alanís and Emilio Sánchez in favor of the people of Buenos Aires. With this they added their second defeat in the contest and unleashed criticism on social networks again.

Among the images that some users spread, those where they made known their disappointment and loss of confidence in the campus stood out. Similarly, they highlighted the malfunctioning of the team in all areas of the field of play and even satirized that the players refuse to receive any type of victory, even if the word is included in the alcoholic beverages.

Other broadcast messages refer to the memory of the team that called itself “El Campeonísimo” as the only reason for joy among the fans. Many others attacked the players and pointed out that their performance could be worthy of the teams that compete in the Expansion League. Finally, other users highlighted the role of the women’s team, which is in the cima of the contest with five wins and no losses or draws.

In the hours prior to the friendly match against the LA Galaxy, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, time was given before the media to talk about the situation that afflicts Chivas. In this sense, he made known his concern as an authority of the state and urged Amaury Vergara to take immediate measures to correct the sports project that he called “untenable”.

“It is unfortunate what is happening with Chivas, It worries me a lot as a fan, but also as a governor (…) I think it should be a moment of internal reflection on the part of the team, very deep because this path is unsustainable (…) Hopefully Amaury Vergaraa man to whom I recognize talent and ability, take charge of the subject to do something for the good of the team and the fans”, he declared.

