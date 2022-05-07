The best memes that Perro Bermúdez left and a photo that he asked to edit

(Photo: Twitter/@aizaguirrev)

Enrique Bermudez de la Serna is one of the television chroniclers in Mexico who has generated the greatest empathy with the fans. His friendly personality is also prevalent on social media. And it is that in his verified Twitter account he published a photograph where you can see him enjoying a vacationalthough it caused a wave of memes after ask users for help for remove an item which contrasted with the harmony of the image.

“My brothers and sisters, can someone help me by removing the captions from the photo?”published along with a photograph of him inside a pool in which they appear a piece of magpies in the lower right corner. Minutes after making the request to his followers, the comments began to fill with memes and editions that gave grace to the photo of the Dog Bermudez.

There were few profiles that complied with the instruction in an orthodox way and removed their feet from the image. However, the vast majority took the opportunity to manipulate it and evoke different funny situations related to the commentator, either moving the objects around or superimposing images. Some of the volunteers not only left “the feet” in the image, but enlarged or erased them by Dog.

Among those who used other images to hide the objects, some evoked the rivalry that has remained between the commentary team of TUDN and the one of Aztec Sports. One of the images with the most interactions was where they superimposed an image of zagLuis García, Christian Martiinoli and Jorge Campos at the base of the image.

Another user only put an image of Martinoli displaying a Paris Saint Germain shirt, although with the symbol of the Ajusco television station superimposed. Meanwhile, in another of the paintings he wore the face of David Faitelson during his early years of televisionas well as an image of the Dog Bermudez hugging José Ramón Fernández.

One of the themes that stood out was the similarity that Bermúdez de la Serna maintains with Thanos of the saga The Avengers. One of the users superimposed the character’s helmet on the commentator’s face and blurred “the feet” as if they were disappearing, alluding to the power of the villain. In another image, Thanos’ gauntlet is seen in the place of the unwanted object.

Some more recalled various images that have become viral or star in other memes to hide “the feet” of the image. For example, the image of the woman covering part of the photo with a gray sweater, as well as another part of the compayito. Characters like Mr Ramon and diverse images such as dogs of the bulldog and pug breed were also used to fulfill the objective.

After having consolidated his career in front of the microphone for more than 44 yearson March 24, 2022, moments before the return match between Mexico and the United States in the Concacaf Octagonal Final, Enrique Bermudez de la Serna confirmed his retirement of the sports report. In space he announced his farewell tour, as well as that at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar It will be his last speech.

“It will be the last World Cup that I will report and I want to thank, first of all, the Lord Jesus Christ, my family, Leticia, Vhadir, Jordana; Many times they didn’t see me, I wasn’t with them, I didn’t have that satisfaction. To my colleagues, to the Televisa Univisión companies and to you, the public. Without the public I would have done absolutely nothing. To those who have supported me and also to my detractors because their criticisms have been my successes. Thank you all”mentioned the Dog.

