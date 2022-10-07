The best memes that the Nintendo trailer has left us

Kim Diaz
I think I speak for all the members of VidaExtra when I say that the first trailer of Super Mario Bros. The Movie has seemed like a real joy. Toad’s teeth aside, the new designs and approach look pretty cool.

That does not mean that we had a crazy desire to check how many memes they could leave the presentation and, as usual, the internet has not disappointed. Here we leave you the best memes of the Super Mario movie that we have found.

The best memes of Super Mario Bros. The Movie

“Me waiting for in-depth reviews to tell me all the references I ‘missed’ in the Mario trailer.”

“Chris Pratt’s Mario looks like this… and sounds like this.”

“The Mario Movie Paints Flame – My Honest Reaction”.

“Mario without an Italian accent? – It’s anti-Italian discrimination.”

Super Mario Kart, or how Nintendo brought the genuine fun of karting to video games and made it their own

“Chris Pratt Unveiling His Mario Voice”.

“Mario isekai? – What is this place?”

“Okay, Mario. Let’s do this. – At my wedding / In the Super Mario Bros. movie.”

“Where’s the Wahoo?”

“Speedrun to Find References in Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer”.

“The Mario trailer was crazy.”

“OMG, a reference to Mario!”

“An Italian fan dub of Mario (and Todad), if you prefer.”

“My favorite moment from the Mario movie trailer.”

“I had forgotten that Mario is Chris Pratt.”

“Image of Jack Black learning to breathe fire before realizing that the Mario movie will be animated.”

“Me at the movies to see Super Mario Bros.”

“Me listening to Chris Pratt’s voice coming out of Mario’s mouth.”

“New leaked image of the Super Mario Bros. movie”.

“People on Twitter after hearing two lines of dialogue from Mario.”

