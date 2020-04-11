The Best Movies On Starz Right Now

As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star within the newest Quentin Tarantino thrill trip. As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), who realizes that his fame is fleeting. He travels to Italy to strive reinventing his profession. Rick brings his loyal stunt man Cliff Sales space (Pitt) together with him. Issues take an surprising flip when the Manson household plans to kill actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). Brad Pitt earned his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for taking part in Cliff Sales space.

