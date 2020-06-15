The Best Movies To Rent Or Stream If You Like Ad Astra

2001: A House Odyssey (HBO Max)

Title nearly any futuristic house journey journey made within the final 50 years (Ad Astra most positively included) and you’ll simply see the way it was impressed by this extremely influential sci-fi basic from one of the vital extremely influential filmmakers in historical past. Winner of the 1969 Academy Award for Best Visible Results, Stanley Kubrick’s viscerally gorgeous adaptation of the novel 2001: A House Odyssey by Arthur C. Clarke is an epic battle of wits between man and machine within the midst of an expedition to search out the origins of mysterious artifact discovered on the Moon.

Stream 2001: A House Odyssey on HBO Max right here

Rent 2001: A House Odyssey on Amazon right here