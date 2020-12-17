The Best Music Books of 2020 (a Bunch of Them, Anyway…)

In a yr crammed with issues we didn’t wish to take into consideration, there have been few extra indulgent escapes than music books. Because of everybody who took the difficulty to put in writing and publish them, in a yr when report and guide shops have been closed and, worst of all, music followers have been disadvantaged of live shows and will likely be for at the least a number of months to come back — a sense that, as one good friend described it right now, “is like being disadvantaged of an important nutrient.” However like reside albums and livestreams, books introduced us at the least somewhat nearer to the sensations we miss a lot. Each “greatest of” listing is incomplete and it will be unattainable to cowl each worthy guide, particularly when some of them so with apologies to those we didn’t get to — significantly Rob Halford and Dave Mustaine, whose omission right here is just not a steel snub! — in no explicit order, listed below are The Best Music Books of 2020 That We Managed to Procure and Really End Studying…

(Be aware: The irony of music writers reviewing books about music is just not misplaced on these music writers…)

“Can’t Gradual Down: How 1984 Grew to become Pop’s Blockbuster 12 months” by Michaelangelo Matos — The veteran music author, New Yorker critic and creator of the superb dance-music tome “The Underground Is Large” turns his formidable consideration to a yr that he fairly convincingly argues marked the start of the music megastar. As anticipated, Prince, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner and, er, Huey Lewis dominate the stage, however Matos delves simply as expertly into the burgeoning rap, indie-rock and dance music scenes, in addition to nation, expertise, the enterprise (this was the yr reasonably priced CDs first started to appear) and plenty extra. It’s an knowledgeable and witty though reasonably completist learn — to make use of a period-appropriate metaphor, it’s a bit like digging by way of each single bin in a report retailer — however there’s volumes of data and views even for these of us who have been there.

“Extra Myself” by Alicia Keys — Like many memoirs, this unexpectedly partaking tome is most fascinating when targeted on Keys’ early years in New York’s tough and tumble Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and the trials of navigating her preliminary fame, which was difficult even for a younger girl raised in New York Metropolis within the ‘80s. Keys is candid and New York robust all through (enjoyable truth: she first met her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, when she was 14 however didn’t join with him till a few years later), though her humility begins to really feel a bit compelled as she reaches superstardom — however then once more, it’s most likely fairly laborious to not flex while you’re a 15-time Grammy winner describing a non-public lunch on the White Home with Bono and President Obama.

“Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass” by Lana Del Rey — The leap from music to textual content is a tough one, even for one of the funniest and most intelligent lyricists working right now. Though Del Rey’s self-serious aspect grabs the wheel for a lot of her first guide of poetry, her wit and dry perspective shine; her Kodachrome-style pictures and typewritten fonts (together with classic photographs and paintings by others) convey a visible dimension that helps to compensate for the preliminary disconnect of experiencing her phrases with out melody.

“They Simply Appear a Little Bizarre: How Kiss, Low-cost Trick, Aerosmith, and Starz Remade Rock and Roll” by Doug Brod — What’s higher than a terrific rock biography? 4 terrific rock biographies packed into one, with nothing misplaced within the headbanging whiplash of going backwards and forwards between a quartet of individually and collectively fascinating bands. For anybody who lived by way of the ascent of flamboyant guitar music within the Seventies or has a residual fondness for these monsters of rock that continued to thrive into the ’80s and past, there may scarcely be a extra entertaining learn than “They Simply Appear a Little Bizarre,” an absorbing first guide by former Spin journal editor Doug Brod. At first it would look like a conceit to repeatedly be discovering the connections between Aerosmith, Low-cost Trick and the reasonably much less heralded Starz, however Brod simply makes a case that these teams are united not simply of their frequent intersections however in having influenced rock for a lifetime to come back. It’s a music nerd’s biographical delight: much less childhood backstories or sordid marital tales, and plenty extra about which Kiss album actually represented shark-jumping or dialogue about why Steven Tyler regarded down on Gene Simmons’ rival outfit and Joe Perry didn’t. There’s a deep degree of reporting by Brod that leads to one amusing or trenchant element after one other, as he brings the humorous and, extra importantly, brings the fondness. (Learn Selection’s excerpt from Brod’s guide right here.) — Chris Willman

“Whole F*cking Godhead: The Biography of Chris Cornell” by Corbin Reiff — One of the defining rock singers of his era, the late Chris Cornell hardly ever obtained the type of literary consideration bestowed on his Seattle up to date Kurt Cobain, and Reiff’s exhaustively researched tome does yeoman’s work to fill that void. Tracing Cornell’s life from a quiet, Beatles-worshipping child by way of his time because the shirtless demigod frontman of Soundgarden, his divisive second act in supergroup Audioslave, and his sadly truncated tenure as a rock and roll elder statesman, Reiff provides the singer his due as each an artist and a person, and several other scenes depicted right here — Cornell’s sudden discovery of his larger vocal register, his odd couple friendship with Mom Love Bone singer Andrew Wooden, his Forrest Gump-like skill to point out up at one watershed second in musical historical past after one other — really feel ready-made for screenplay therapy. — Andrew Barker

“Trying to Get Misplaced: Adventures in Music & Writing” by Peter Guralnick — At 500-plus pages, this hefty missive from one of the true masters of this style performs to all of his strengths: a sequence of deeply educated and heartfelt profiles, portraits and views on some of the best musicians of the previous 75 years, starting from Ray Charles and Johnny Money to Howlin Wolf and Eric Clapton. It unfolds like a sequence of New Yorker articles — with Guralnick on the wheel, all it’s essential to do is sit again and benefit from the journey.

“D’Angelo’s Voodoo” by Religion A. Pennick — The high-water mark of the neo-soul motion, D’Angelo’s sophomore album turned him into a real famous person on the daybreak of the present millennium, nevertheless it additionally set a normal that he would battle for years to reside as much as — a follow-up album wouldn’t emerge for 14 years — and earned him the type of fame that he would quickly uncover he had little interest in sustaining. Pennick’s guide for Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 sequence tackles the album from a mess of angles — some scholarly, some private — and her chapter-length dissection of the notorious music video for “Untitled (How Does It Really feel)” gives an insightful, all-too-rare exploration of the harm that body-image points and objectification can wreak on male stars, too. — Andrew Barker

“Sing Backwards and Weep” by Mark Lanegan — Out of all of the music books launched this horrible yr, it’s laborious to think about one making a reader’s jaw drop extra usually than this harrowing memoir from the previous Queens of the Stone Age vocalist who, to cite the guide blurb, “inside lower than a decade would rise to fame because the frontman of the Screaming Timber after which fall from grace as a low-level crack seller and homeless heroin addict.” To listen to him inform it, Lanegan was a very horrible particular person, a hustler, petty prison and alcoholic from elementary college on. Whereas the Timber have been one of the extra feted bands of the period — the much less acquainted will likely be drawn in by drug-addled cameos from Lanegan’s shut pals like Kurt Cobain, Layne Staley and others — his unhealthy habits turned extra geared toward himself. He’s mentioned that “scripting this guide was most likely essentially the most disagreeable factor I’ve ever completed” — and though that’s fairly an announcement contemplating some of the occasions in “Sing Backwards,” it’s additionally laborious to look away.

“The Velvet Underground Expertise” by Christian Fevret and Carole Mirabello / “My Week Beats Your 12 months: Encounters With Lou Reed” by Michael Heath and Pat Thomas — The historical past of the Velvets and Reed is totally trodden floor, and these superbly rendered collections properly don’t attempt to reinvent that wheel. As an alternative, the VU guide is a beautiful replica of the English-language catalog from a 2016 exhibit, crammed with uncommon pictures of the band and different ephemeralia, whereas the Reed tome is a set of the notoriously cantankerous bard’s most notorious interviews, illustrated with interval pictures and summarized by the title of one of its closing chapters, “‘Individuals Are Actually Silly’: A Lifetime of Ache With Rock’s Mr. Offended.’”

“Jimmy Web page: The Anthology” by Jimmy Web page — This lavish tome, which is roughly the scale and weight of a tombstone, is basically a companion to the Led Zeppelin founder’s equally lavish 2010 “Autobiography.” He’s dug deep into his huge private archives and photographed a whole lot of objects for this follow-up: guitars and stage outfits to memos and diary pages and receipts and hundreds of different stuff, photographed in pristine element. Whereas the accompanying textual content glosses over the less-flattering factors of his historical past (his lengthy heroin habit and youthful paramours aren’t talked about), even informal Zeppelin followers will discover the pictures from this well-curated archive dump dive fascinating.

“There Was a Time: James Brown, the Chitlin’ Circuit and Me” by Alan Leeds — Publicist, DJ, tour supervisor and extra, Leeds has had a close-up view of Brown, Prince, D’Angelo and others. Because the title says, this guide focuses on his years with Brown, and whereas there are numerous fascinating scenes and anecdotes, the principle impression is of what a horrible boss the Hardest Working Man in Present Enterprise was: When Leeds was a DJ, Brown sweet-talked him like a silver-tongued satan — however their relationship modified fully the minute Leeds turned an worker. Geniuses are sometimes not good folks — particularly ones who overcame the daunting and degrading obstacles that Brown did — and Leeds managed to retain his admiration and respect for the person, even when he was being a complete asshole.

“Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother and Past” by Chris Hillman — Most likely as a result of his unassuming nature, Hillman is one of rock’s ignored giants of the ‘60s — an unique Byrd, a pioneer in merging nation and rock with that band and the Flying Burrito Brothers, cowriter of “So You Wanna Be a Rock and Roll Star” and one of the best rock bassists in historical past. To a level, that unassuming nature — or perhaps simply 50-plus years of hindsight — additionally typically makes this guide a bit of an anti-“Behind the Music”: Whether or not or not he indulged, you typically lengthy for extra intercourse, medicine and rock and roll, or at the least a bit extra dishing: “Wait, inform me extra about hanging out with the Beatles! What different loopy issues did Gram Parsons do? What else do you bear in mind about Altamont?!” Nonetheless, it’s fascinating to examine his view from barely out of the highlight as numerous memorable characters drift out and in of his life.

“One Final Music: Conversations on Life, Dying and Music” by Mike Ayers — It’s laborious to think about a extra grim musical matter, particularly within the yr of COVID, than one’s dying second. However Ayers obtained a variety of musicians — from Andre 3000 and Sonny Rollins to Phoebe Bridgers and Wanda Jackson — to weigh in on which music can be the one they’d prefer to be the final one they hear earlier than they die. Contemplating the context, it’s an unexpectedly uplifting learn.

“Utopia Avenue” by David Mitchell — It’s not usually that novels cross into genuine music writing, however the newest from the formidable creator of such works as “Cloud Atlas” and “The Thousand Autumns of Jacob De Zoet” has turned his gaze to a fictional rock band (bearing the guide’s title) in Sixties Swinging London. Whereas Mitchell’s best strengths — voice and a barely supernatural plot — are very a lot current right here, it does at occasions really feel prefer it’s attempting a bit too laborious to launch a BBC or HBO miniseries, with the jolly jocularity of a band’s “chemistry” and fictional hammy cameos from everybody from David Bowie and Syd Barrett to John Lennon and Joni Mitchell. He’s completed his homework and evokes the zeal, extra and language of the period, however whereas such easter eggs could delight the extra informal reader, they usually as not induce an eye-roll from snobs like us. It’s a compelling story when you don’t thoughts somewhat additional cheese.

“Music by Max Steiner: The Epic Life of Hollywood’s Most Influential Composer” by Steven C. Smith — A movie music profession couldn’t get any fuller than Steiner’s three-decade run on the prime, and a chronicling of it couldn’t get any higher than Smith’s second guide. His first, 1991’s “A Coronary heart at Hearth’s Heart: The Life and Music of Bernard Herrmann,” helped precipitate an enormous uptick of curiosity in that after uncared for, now deified movie composer. He provides Steiner the identical exhaustive biographical therapy right here, and variations between the 2 greats are instantly obvious. Whereas Herrmann might be mentioned to have one thing near a signature type along with his Hitch movies, Steiner was an unparalleled journeyman who may (and did) do something orchestral, from “King Kong,” “Casablanca” and “Gone With the Wind” to “A Summer time Place.” Smith makes the case, which perhaps ought to be however isn’t at all times apparent, that Steiner’s good versatility shouldn’t be held towards him. The different massive distinction? That Steiner was humorous as hell, which suggests this “Epic Life” is crammed with a shocking quantity of laughs… even when Smith’s final intent is to point out that, beneath his dishy, jolly floor, Steiner was simply as a lot the tortured artist. You don’t must be a movie rating buff — though, given Smith’s mastery of describing the composing artwork, it doesn’t damage! — to turn into transfixed by this golden-age-of-Hollywood slice of life. (Learn Selection’s interview with Smith right here.) — Chris Willman