The best neobanks that you can hire in Spain and what each one stands out for

With the arrival of the neobanks in Spain, users have it much easier when it comes to managing their money and accessing the multitude of services of these financial entities. Total management from mobile devices, or free accounts without permanence and very low commissions are some of the advantages available to this type of bank, very attractive services that they can offer due to the fact that the vast majority do not have physical offices in the country.

In this article we wanted to review the main neobanks operating in Spain, counting their outstanding characteristics and the services that they usually offer to their clients. Whether you travel abroad a lot, make online purchases often, or need a versatile bank that is always at hand, the list of banks that we leave you below interests you.

Revolut





It is one of the best valued neobanks and with the largest number of clients. Founded in 2015 in England, it operates throughout the framework of countries in the euro zone, along with Switzerland, Australia, Canada, the United States and Singapore. Its popularity grew based on its free account services, physical and virtual cards, and a multitude of tools focused on traveling abroad and online shopping.

Revolut also allows you to send and receive money in more than 200 countries, and offers transactions with very low commissions. Various plans and cards are offered based on the user’s needs, and it is possible to manage all our accounts with other banks from the Revolut app itself.

Revolut also offers crypto services, foreign payments with real exchange rate, and various plans with multiple advantages.

N26





N26 has been operating fully in Spain since 2015, and with availability in more than 26 countries throughout Europe. As is usual in this type of bank, the management of our operations is carried out through the app for mobile devices, and commissions are practically nil (except for limitations on cash withdrawal or charges between other entities).

Users who opt for N26 will have a Spanish IBAN, and the withdrawal of cash in Spain or in any country of the euro zone will not have commissions. Of course, depending on the account that we open, we will have a limitation of free cash withdrawal per month.

Among its features we find a fully online managementcards, current account without commissions, tools to control expenses and various types of insurance among its financial products.

Wise





The main attraction of Wise is the possibility of send money abroad with a very low currency exchange rate. It is designed for individuals, companies and SMEs, and over the last few years it has also become very popular.

Account opening is free, and customers can get a free physical card with which to pay in any currency. In addition, transfers in the euro zone are free, and we can pay in stores with the local currency from the card itself.

Bnext





Bnext has been in Spain since 2016, and since then, it has gained quite a bit of traction in the country. Among its outstanding offers we find commission free accountswithout stays of any kind, and completely online financial management from the app.

Another of its outstanding features is its prepaid cards also designed to operate abroad. Although payment in stores with currencies other than the euro carries a commission, the charge is usually less than the exchange rate applied by banks.

In addition to owning Spanish IBAN and free accounts, also offers different monthly payment plans with various types of advantages. Along with this, it is also a financial institution focused on offering crypto solutions, such as its B3X token.

Rebellion Pay





It is a neobank founded in 2018 in Spain, and among its outstanding features we find account creation with Spanish IBAN, debit cards, and total management from your mobile application. It is also a neobank that offers minimum commissions, everything depends on the limitations on transfers and cash withdrawals per month.

Rebellion offers various services available to its users, and up to 30% cashback in selected businesses. Along with this, it should be noted that the financial institution also has crypto services, being able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies easily.

Vivid Money





Vivid began its operations in Spain in 2021 and is associated with the SolarisBank bank. Although it offers all the features that a neobank can have, be it management of your money from the mobile app, reduced commissions, cashback in selected businesses, and others, this bank focuses on offering an easy way for users to investalso having crypto services.

Opening an account is totally free, and does not have permanence of any kind. In addition, your clients can choose to upgrade to the Vivid Prime plan, with multiple benefits, including unlimited free trades.

Call





Headquartered in Monaco, Bitsa presents somewhat more limited solutions, since they focus on offering prepaid cards for both young people and adults. Its use is frequent to travel or to make purchases online, and it is not necessary to have a bank account for its operation.

As expected, all operations are done online through its mobile application, and the commissions are very limited. Of course, the recharge of the prepaid card costs money and the withdrawal in cash also has a small fee, as well as the monthly maintenance of the card balance.

Monese





The entity was founded in the United Kingdom in 2013, and since then it offers the possibility of creating accounts for both individuals and companies. The bank has mobile accounts and debit and prepaid cards for purchases. In addition, as is often the case in this type of bank, all its operability is online from the mobile app.

Monese has a multitude of services, including sending money abroad and protection insurance for purchases. In addition, the commissions are usually low, with the possibility of withdrawing in cash and various plans that adapt to the needs of the user.

Honestly





The main difference between Qonto and the rest of the neobanks mentioned is that is limited to offering services for companies, SMEs, freelancers and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Paris, this fintech offers business accounts, cards, and multiple plans for its clients.

As for commissions, being a bank focused on companies and businesses, are applied through a monthly fee for the client. These differ based on the plan that has been chosen and the type of service applied, so it is good to take a look at their bases to find out well.

Nickel





This fintech is owned by the French BNP Paribas, and has been operating in Spain since 2021. As usual in the world of neobanks, it does not have physical offices, although makes use of tobacconists and lottery shops as points of sale for your cards and services.

In Nickel accounts it is possible to domicile receipts, make transfers, and basically, any operation of a traditional bank. Your operations can be carried out through the mobile app, although there are certain commissions for cash withdrawals and deposits. The maintenance of its services has a cost of 20 euros per year.