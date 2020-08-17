The Best New Movies Out Right Now, And How To Watch Them

The Outdated Guard (Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and KiKi Layne)

If badass motion is what you might be at the moment craving, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Outdated Guard is precisely the film that it’s essential to be placing into your eyeballs proper now. Not solely is it one other showcase for Charlize Theron to be her completely badass self, but it surely places her in an superior world the place she is the chief of a bunch of immortals who use their presents to enhance the welfare of the world. You’re positively going to wish to test it out as quickly as potential, as a result of it received’t be lengthy earlier than a sequel will get the greenlight and gears begin to flip, and also you give your self the chance to get onboard the hype practice early.