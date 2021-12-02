The best of Facundo Campazzo and Leandro Bolmaro in the defeats of Denver and Minnesota in the NBA

The cordobeses Facundo Campazzo and Leandro Bolmaro they had activity on trails defeats as visitors from their respective teams, Denver Nuggets y Minnesota Timberwolves, frente a Orlando Magic por 108 a 103 y Washington Wizards by 115 to 107, on a new NBA day.

Facu played 27 minutes and 23 seconds, time when he scored seven points, took two rebounds, He delivered four assists and registered two robberies; while the top scorer was the Orlando Magic player (5-23), Cole Anthony, with 24 points. Denver Nuggts is tied in games won with play-off spots with 10 games won of 21 played.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Nuggets who went on to win by 16 points (13-29) until finishing with a result of 15-29. Subsequently, in the second quarter Denver maintained that difference to go into halftime with a 47-63 on the counter. However, in the course of the third quarter, the local team reduced distances and began to build a great comeback.

He finished the penultimate quarter with a partial of 32-20 (79-83) and came back in the last quarter (29-20), to finish achieving a great victory by 108-103. This victory of Orlando Magic It was due in part thanks to the 24 points, seven assists and eight rebounds of Cole Anthony and the 18 points and eight rebounds of Wendell Carter. In Denver, the 18 points, seven assists and 15 rebounds of Nikola Jokic and the 22 points, two assists and two rebounds of Monte Morris.

After winning this match, in the next duel Orlando Magic will face Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, while Denver Nuggets will face New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For its part, Leandro Bolmaro performed for 15 minutes and 42 seconds, in which it became of so many. Your partner, Karl Anthony Towns, was the scorer with 34 points to which he added 10 rebounds.

Precisely, the Timberwolves star left the game with 2:14 left after hurting himself during a dunk. Towns scored just two of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and they came when he ran away for a dunk down the baseline. After catching the ball, the momentum of the play caused him to fall completely horizontally and on his tailbone.

Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points and Bradley Beal added another 19 to lead the Washington Wizards to a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost for only the second time in nine games.

The score was tied at 95 when Davis Bertans hit a 3-pointer to kick off a 12-3 attack for Washington. Daniel Gafford added a dunk in that span and Harrell capped the offense with a free throw. No team had had an advantage of more than eight points until that three-point play put the score 107-98 with 4:16 left.

The game was 112-107 in the final minute until Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer to cut the margin. Gafford finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who returned home from a four-game road trip. Anthony Edwards had 25 points for the Timberwolves.

After taking the victory, in the next duel Washington Wizards you will see the faces con Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena, while the next rival of Minnesota Timberwolves it will be Brooklyn Nets, with which you will see the faces in the Barclays Center.

KEEP READING:

Basketball Court and Private Elevator: Photos of Michael Jordan’s $ 80 Million Yacht

LeBron James has coronavirus and will be low in several Lakers games in the NBA