The Best Of GOT7: Memorable OT7 Events That Brought Laughter, Smiles, And Tears

For the previous seven years, GOT7 has been actively linked with the I GOT7 fandom (known as Ahgase for brief) by music, selection exhibits, reside broadcasts, and social media interactions. They’ve devoted their our bodies and souls to ship their greatest performances thus far, in addition to their super achievements.

Whereas the members have unanimously agreed to not renew their contracts after seven years at JYP Leisure, this doesn’t imply it’s the top. Actually, if Ok-pop has taught us something, it’s that the bond shared by group members goes past their contracts and group actions. To commemorate GOT7’s journey, right here is a only a small number of many OT7 occasions that we’ll always remember.

1. The one with the ghost prank

Issues obtained actual for GOT7 on this episode. The members gathered to work on the quilt of their actuality present DVD, however their workers had one thing else deliberate. The following 20 minutes are a mixture of pure leisure, teasing, and – naturally – horror. See for yourselves!

2. The one with the meat incident

This pretty OT7 dinner has a comic story behind it: a barbecue debt has been lastly resolved between Jackson and Jinyoung after the latter has been (jokingly) petty about it for years. As soon as the different members take part, the result’s as enjoyable as it’s endearing!

3. The one the place GOT7 members had been being GOT7

That is GOT7 in a nutshell: music, dance, video games, laughter, and pure silliness. On this unreleased reduce from “Exhausting Carry,” the members are the epitome of chaos, a lot to the viewers’ delight.

4. The one with the primary wins

An artist by no means forgets their first win, and GOT7’s bag is stuffed with trophies. From their first-ever music program win with “If You Do” on “The Present,” their tearful first “M Countdown” win with “Fly,” to their first Daesang for Efficiency of The Yr with “You Calling My Identify” on Asia Artist Awards, the group has had a profitable profession.

5. The one with the “Miracle” MV homage

Followers imply every part to GOT7, and so they ensure that to convey that sentiment each likelihood they get. For instance, this lovely ballad is devoted to Ahgase and the way the members think about assembly them a miracle.

The music video is gorgeous and all the time emotional:

6. The one with the Twitter domination

In 2017, GOT7 was the second most used hashtag and the fourth most used key phrase on Twitter. Then, they turned the third most talked about Ok-pop artist on Twitter each in 2018 and 2019, after which fifth in 2020.

해시태그는 전세계에서 하루 평균 1억 2천여 건이 사용되고 있습니다. 한국 관련 가장 많이 사용된 해시태그는 과연 무엇일까요? 상위 5개가 모두 방탄소년단 @BTS_twt 과 갓세븐 @GOT7Official 관련 키워드 였습니다. #Hashtag10 pic.twitter.com/yEBoii7VYi — Twitter Korea (@TwitterKorea) August 23, 2017

7. The one with the royal efficiency

GOT7 had their final group efficiency earlier than their contracts expired on the thirty fifth Golden Disk Awards, and it was actually a stage to recollect! A fascinating intro was adopted by an ethereal rendition of “NOT BY THE MOON” earlier than the members closed with “Breath.” Discuss a royal efficiency!

BONUS: The one with the new starting (#GOT7FOREVER)

The members celebrated their seventh debut anniversary on January 16. Though the conclusion of their contracts marks the top of an period for GOT7 as a gaggle underneath JYP Leisure, the members now personal their group’s mental property. Which means seeing the seven members reunited as soon as once more is solely a matter of time.

Ahgase, share your favourite GOT7 occasions with us within the feedback under!

Esmee L. is a Moroccan full of life dreamer, author, and Hallyu fanatic.