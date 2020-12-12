The Best Of The Best: Top 10 Korean Actors Of 2020

A Okay-drama script may be wonderful, however with out the best actors who deliver the story to life, the drama won’t ever attain its full potential. The 12 months 2020 has introduced us many nice Okay-dramas with unbelievable actors. On this record, you will note some acquainted faces and a few faces we haven’t seen in awhile, however one factor is for positive, these actors gave it their all of their respective roles. Listed here are 10 of the most effective Korean actors 2020 needed to provide.

Disclaimer: Listing is in no specific order.

1. Park Bo Gum

This was a giant 12 months for Park Bo Gum as he starred within the tvN coming-of-age drama “Report of Youth” in addition to the sci-fi thriller “Website positioning Bok” alongside Gong Yoo. Park Bo Gum’s portrayal because the struggling mannequin who tries to attain his desires of turning into an actor showcased his maturity as an actor. Though the candy and romantic facet of Park Bo Gum was excellent, the scenes the place he acted as a tough and tumble dangerous boy have been those that actually caught out. It was bone chillingly good!

2. Nam Joo Hyuk

2020 proved to be a really busy and profitable 12 months for Nam Joo Hyuk. He starred within the sci-fi fantasy drama “The Faculty Nurse Recordsdata” the place he performed a really oblivious and aloof Chinese language instructor named Hong In Pyo. His character was very totally different from the ones he’s performed earlier than. However the function he actually shined on this 12 months was the caring and candy Nam Do San within the hit drama “Begin-Up.”

And if this wasn’t sufficient, Nam Joo Hyuk can also be at the moment starring within the film “Josée” because the weak and delicate Younger Seok. Though it’s newly launched, his function is one which many are already speaking about.

3. Jo Jung Suk

Jo Jung Suk performs comedic roles so properly, and quite a lot of is owed to the truth that he’s simply naturally humorous. Within the tvN sequence “Hospital Playlist,” Jo Jung Suk’s portrayal because the ace surgeon, Lee Ik Joon, was each comedic and heartwarming. Folks have been totally entertained by Jo Jung Suk as he was capable of present the comedic reduction, bromance, and romance. His character is meant to be a genius, scatter-brained, and humorous, and Jo Jung Suk was capable of do all of it. We’re trying ahead to seeing him play Lee Ik Joon once more within the second season!

4. Joo Ji Hoon

Joo Ji Hoon has been conserving himself busy in 2020. He starred in SBS’s “Hyena” as a scorching shot lawyer that oozed confidence and charisma. Within the midst of this confidence, Joo Ji Hoon was capable of painting moments of vulnerability that have been so good. On high of this venture, Joo Ji Hoon additionally starred within the sequel to the hit zombie drama “Kingdom.” Joo Ji Hoon as Lee Chang is perfection and it was a delight to see him reprise his function.

5. Park Website positioning Joon

Park Website positioning Joon starred in JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” as Park Sae Ro Yi, a restaurant proprietor who needs revenge on the person who was answerable for killing his father. Park Website positioning Joon is understood for actually turning into the characters he takes on. This one was totally different from the everyday rom-com dramas he has achieved up to now, and he was capable of present his versatility as an actor. The one scene particularly that had followers in awe of his appearing expertise was the crying scene after his father dies. His good good friend Choi Woo Shik even counseled him for it!

6. Namgoong Min

Namgoong Min starred within the baseball drama “Range League” as Baek Seung Soo, the supervisor of a baseball group that may’t appear to win. The sequence premiered close to the top of 2019 and was proven to be a favourite amongst Okay-drama watchers. Folks not solely beloved the story, however beloved seeing the unpredictable and quirky methods by which Namgoong Min’s character managed his group. Namgoong Min’s presence on the small display screen is all the time so sturdy, and he undoubtedly did this function justice. Seung Soo looks like an apathetic supervisor, however he has a giant coronary heart. And that subtlety may be arduous to indicate on display screen, however Namgoong Min was capable of do it flawlessly.

(*10*)

Watch Namgoong Min handle a baseball group in "Range League":

7. Kim Soo Hyun

2020 was a giant 12 months for Kim Soo Hyun as he made his return to the small display screen via the function of Moon Kang Tae in tvN’s “It’s Okay to not be Okay.” This sequence was not solely Kim Soo Hyun’s first venture since being discharged from the army, however it was his first drama since starring in “The Producers” again in 2015. His extremely anticipated return didn’t disappoint as his function was the whole lot we might have requested for. He was charming and humorous, and his potential to seize the hearts of viewers via his relationship together with his autistic older brother was unforgettable.

8. Lee Joon Gi

Lee Joon Gi starred alongside Moon Chae Received within the thriller thriller “Flower of Evil.” He starred as Baek Hee Sung, an ideal husband and doting father to a little bit woman. To the seen eye he was excellent, however there’s one other life he leads – one crammed with homicide, deceit, and lies. In a single second, Lee Joon Gi can go from trying harmless and candy to smirking with a devilish grin. The juxtaposition in character and character is thrilling to see; it’ll ship chills down your backbone. Evidently, Lee Joon Gi killed this function and it’s solely a testomony to how nice of an actor he’s.

Watch Lee Joon Gi on this bone-chilling function:

9. Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook starred within the current fantasy romance “Story of the 9-Tailed.” He performed Lee Yeon, a person who sacrifices the whole lot to deliver again the love of his life and now has to dwell as a nine-tailed fox. Lee Dong Wook has the power to play these darkish and mysterious characters very properly. On this specific function, Lee Dong Wook introduced out a little bit of his dangerous boy facet and was capable of persuade viewers together with his devilish attraction.

Watch the primary episode right here:

10. Hyun Bin

We are able to’t neglect the North Korean soldier who risked his life to be with the girl he loves. Hyun Bin as Captain Ri Jung Hyuk helped make final winter bearable. His candy gestures and numerous rescuing of Son Ye Jin made him fairly the heartthrob. The conviction by which he stated his romantic traces whereas one way or the other managing to make it not tacky is a feat in itself. Hyun Bin’s popularity grew internationally via this function and followers are already trying ahead to his subsequent drama.

Bonus: Oh Jung Se

This record wouldn’t be full with out giving credit score to Oh Jung Se. He performed the older brother of Kim Soo Hyun in “It’s Okay to not be Okay,” and his function was outstandingly impressionable. The purity and innocence by which he was capable of painting an individual with autism was so heartfelt and it’ll by no means be forgotten.