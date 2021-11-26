the best offers in Software and Courses

The long-awaited day of the big sales has finally arrived, Black Friday 2021 or Black Friday that, yes, seems to have given way compared to last year. What it was already a black week turned into a black month, and it is that we have been with spectacular and tempting offers for many days that previously lasted a few hours.

In Genbeta, as always, we bring you the best offers we can find Regarding the topics we usually deal with: software of all kinds and for all platforms for desktop and web, as well as the best courses at outrageous prices. This is the best we have found.

If what you are interested in are streaming service offers, we have an article compiling bargains from Filmin, HBO Max, Disney + and others.

Software applications and services





As usual, Adobe offers today the entire suite of Creative Cloud applications at a price of 529.99 euros , front. its usual price of 725.85 euros. You can purchase the subscription here. If you prefer to pay monthly, Adobe on its website has a promotion in which Creative Cloud is up to 36.29 euros per month . It is even cheaper than last year’s offer.

To this day, on Amazon we found a loose discounted license of one year Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom for 92.99 euros, a significant discount on the 144 euros that it usually costs on the Adobe website and on Amazon itself.

Microsoft Office 2021 Home and Student is reduced during these days from 149 euros to 97.99 in its versions for Windows and Mac. It is the office suite par excellence, and you can buy it here.

Affinity, the tireless pursuer of Adobe that still does not bet on the subscription, offers 30% in all its professional design applications for Windows and macOS, which go from 54.99 to 37.99 euros. A luxury to enjoy Designer, Photo and Publisher for life.





Parallels Desktop 17 (macOS). As every year, the best application to virtualize Windows on macOS has a 20% discount, leaving it at 63.99 ?. It can be purchased here.

Unclutter and other great applications such as DaisyDisk, Path Finder 10 and Permute 3 have come together this Black Friday to offer a great pack for $ 75. In total, of 350 dollars, you pay 75. Only for the four named is already worth it. If you are only interested in a few, you can choose them individually at half price.

StarDock : Windows applications from these developers are heavily discounted on Black Friday 2021. We recommend some like Fences, Start10 or Multiplicity.

FL Studio All Plugins edition has a discount until November 30 that goes from 489 euros to 389 euros.

ProtonMail , the secure mail par excellence offers its joint subscription with VPN at 47%. In total, two years for 190.40 euros.

iMazing. This is a great application to manage everything about iPhone storage, from WhatsApp backups to exporting .ipa application files, which are now especially useful for installing Apple applications on new Macs with an M1 chip. They have a 50% discount on both their lifetime plan for multiple devices and the normal subscription, leaving their one-time purchase for one device at 14.99.

Postbox , the mail application for advanced users, has a lifetime license for $ 29 per user. The discount is 50%.

SetApp, the subscription of app subscriptions for Mac is reduced by 36%, leaving the promotional code BFSAVE40 at 41 dollars for one year. You can buy it here. 210 quality applications at the price of gold.

Antivirus





Panda : another mythical antivirus that returns with a great 46% discount on your security suite Panda Dome Premium 2021 when applying the coupon. For 48.22 euros you get 24 hour technical support, password manager, anti-ransomware protection and Premium VPN.

Kaspersky : another of the greats of security has a 74% discount on your Kaspersky Internet Security 2022 for three devices , which is at 17.95 euros, while Kaspersky Total Security drops to 29.95 euros.

Norton is another antivirus that I remember having used for years and years in Windows, and whose company recently bought Avast .. Today, in terms of 15-month licenses, it offers a 59% discount on Norton 360 Deluxe 2022, which It remains at 14.50 euros, and 28% in Norton 360 Premium 2022, which remains at 19.99 euros in its annual subscription. The most interesting thing about going to this is that it has Secure VPN and password manager.





Bitdefender: As they usually do, Bitdefender has put its different antivirus on offer on the occasion of Black Friday. Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 drops to 12 euros, Bitdefender Total Security 2019 stays at 24 euros, with a 70% discount and Bitdefender Internet Security 2019 at 17.99 euros, with a discount that is also more than half. You can buy them here.

The best Black Friday courses

Udemy





Udemy is one of the great platforms for paid courses, which are always a great addition to the incredible offer of free courses that we usually talk about. They have their huge catalog of development, design, business, marketing courses, etc., at € 9.99, many of them costing more than 100 euros normally. You can buy them here.

Android Programming from Scratch: Learn to program Android applications and games professionally and from scratch. Includes completion certification and lifetime access to material.

Master in Video Game Programming with Unity® 2019 and C #: Learn to program video games from scratch at an advanced and professional level with Unity 2019. Includes completion certification and lifetime access to the material.

Web Design From Zero to Advanced: Learn to Design Responsive Design Web Pages, attractive, professionally and without difficulty with HTML5 and CSS3. Includes completion certification and lifetime access to material.

Java University: From Zero to Master: Learn Java, OOP, JDBC, Servlets, JSPs, Java EE, Web Services, JSF, EJB, JPA, PrimeFaces and JAX-RS. Includes completion certification and lifetime access to material.

Apple Coding courses on Udemy are also discounted at 50%. Among them we find Swift 5.5, Functional Programming, Combine, Secure Development, Steam 3 and Concurrency

Domestika: many quality courses at 9.90 euros





Domestika is a reference in online courses, standing out for a very careful visual quality. On the occasion of Black Friday 2021, they have all the courses for 9.90 euros, assuming figures such as a 75% discount.

25% discounts on Securizame online courses





Securízame is a benchmark in computer and mobile security courses, and offers all its courses until November 29 with a 25% discount for Black Friday 2021. It has courses that range from the most general to learning about hacking, forensic analysis and expertise , Python, hardening, etc. When you access them, you will see the price, but when you register, that 25% discount will be adjusted. At that time, all you have to specify in the comments field when you want to start the course.

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

If after all this our section on Fridays falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles of Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Mundo Xiaomi, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.