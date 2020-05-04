The Best Part Of Filming Top Gun With Tom Cruise, According To Goose Co-Star Anthony Edwards

The character Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw is performed by Miles Teller, who will — in a method — proceed the legacy that Anthony Edwards began. Like Edwards, Teller additionally appeared to have time working with Tom Cruise. However Cruise, in fact, is understood for his wild stunts and insatiable work ethic, and Teller has admitted that he struggled to maintain up with Tom Cruise. This does make a whole lot of sense since Tom Cruise has been at this for some time now and, comparatively, Miles Teller remains to be working at his pilot wings.