The best Pokémon Scarlet and Purple memes: this is how the Spanish community has received the announcement

Spanish culture is portrayed in totally ingenious ways.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple was announced yesterday in a new Pokémon Presents confirming that the ninth generation will arrive later this year for Nintendo Switch. Although quite a surprise, without a doubt the bomb news has been discovering that the new region is directly inspired by Spain and the reaction in our country has not been expected. Within minutes of the announcement, the memes already flooded the social networks leaving us some truly hilarious.

Next, we leave you those that we have found most ingenious, although the truth is that humor is a sign of national identity and the number of memes that there are already about it is immense. From Frank Cuesta or Pedro Sánchez to the most traditional culture, nothing has been spared the fury caused by the announcement.

Scarlet/Purple Pokemon Memes

Spain is clear about who can act as a guide on wild creatures. Frank Cuesta as Pokémon Professor is priceless. Will he praise us for our catches or will he shut us up?

Here there is no one who lives and is part of popular culture and Concha, Vicenta and Marisa could not miss as representatives. With which initial would you stay?

Not even personalities like Willyrex have been able to escape the memes. The most recent news in entertainment has not escaped this wave of humor.

The community has even thought of a new unique and region-exclusive Poké Ball capable of capturing any Pokémon that comes across its spins. Will we have to sing when we release it?

Reason is not lacking in this Twitter user. There is still time to include this design in the works of the Sagrada Familia.

Typical Spanish to the max the new form of Exeggcute proposed by this Twitter user. It’s so real it hurts.

There are those who have even thought of regional forms for the new Pokémon with truly ingenious proposals.

And why not new evolutions like this one for Roselia?

In the absence of knowing what the villainous team will be, here more than one has already thought about it. Without a doubt, he would rise to the occasion.

It seems that the Pokémon Center does not work in the same way as in other regions and that is that in order to heal our team we will need an appointment.

Of course, the political class was not going to go unnoticed and there are already a lot of memes about it.

In the absence of more official details about this new installment and its inspirations, the truth is that the public’s ideas are so convincing that more than one of us would not mind if Game Freak decided to include them. A Pokémon set in Spain it was what the community wanted for several years and in a few months we will be able to embark on this adventure. At the moment, we are left with humor and this has only just begun.

