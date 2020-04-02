The best Quibi TV shows available on new streaming platform looking to take on Netflix and Disney+

In an more and more crowded streaming market, yet one more participant is looking to throw its hat into the ring: new platform Quibi.

However what’s Quibi, how will you get it and what does it have to supply? Right here’s all of the important information.

What’s Quibi?

Quibi was based in 2018 by ex-Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, who produced a few of Disney’s largest animated hits together with Magnificence and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), and The Lion King (1994) earlier than overseeing franchises together with Shrek and How to Prepare Your Dragon as co-founder and CEO of DreamWorks Animation.

The service is looking to differentiate itself from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by producing content material made to be streamed completely on cellular gadgets.

Particular person episode chapters – referred to as “fast bites” – will final simply 10 minutes or much less, with the consumer in a position to view in both horizontal or vertical modes (with the flexibility to shift from one to the opposite throughout playback).

Quibi’s slogan is “Fast Bites, Large Tales”.

One present. One display screen. Two views.

Maintain the telephone horizontally = Cinematic perspective.

Maintain the telephone vertically = The character’s telephone takes over your telephone. #QuibiCES pic.twitter.com/mANwJJKsGU — Quibi (@Quibi) January 8, 2020

How can I watch Quibi?

To look at Quibi programming, you’ll want to obtain the Quibi app, which once more will solely be available on cellular gadgets.

How a lot does Quibi price?

Within the US, there will probably be two completely different fee plans for Quibi – a $4.99 a month tier with adverts or an ad-free service for $7.99 a month.

Quibi can be providing a 90-day free trial on its web site in case you join earlier than sixth April.

When does Quibi launch?

Quibi will launch within the US on sixth April, 2020. A UK launch date is but to be introduced – see under for extra particulars.

Quibi shows: What can I watch at launch?

50 authentic shows will probably be streaming on Quibi at launch, together with scripted shows, actuality collection and documentaries and information and way of life items (or what the service calls “each day necessities”).

Although seasons of scripted shows is not going to drop in full, Quibi will drop new episodes each day – seasons will probably be divided into 12-14 episodes, with episodes of round 10 minutes every main to a complete runtime of between 120 to 150 minutes.

In its 5 12 months, Quibi plans to debut 175 new shows in accordance to the New York Occasions, with 35 of those being scripted.

The 4 scripted shows premiering on sixth April will probably be:

Survive

In her first collection position since Sport of Thrones, Sophie Turner will lead this thriller based mostly on the novel by Alex Morel which follows her character Jane and Paul (Corey Hawkins) as they combat to survive within the wilderness following a devastating airplane crash.

Most Harmful Sport

Liam Hemsworth performs the terminally sick Dodge Maynard, who accepts a suggestion to take part in a lethal sport so as to present for his pregnant life… solely to uncover that he’s not the hunter, he’s the prey. Christoph Waltz additionally stars on this motion thriller.

When the Streetlights Go On

Set within the 1990s and following the aftermath of a younger lady’s homicide in a suburban group, this crime thriller / coming-of-age drama will star Queen Latifah, Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher and Tony Hale.

Flipped

On this comedy collection, Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson play two dwelling renovation “specialists” hungry for TV stardom who’re kidnapped by a drug cartel (considered one of whom is performed by Eva Longoria) and pressured to renovate their properties.

Unscripted shows available at launch will embrace NightGowns with Sasha Velour (that includes the Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner), comedic court docket present Chrissy’s Courtroom (suppose Choose Judy however with TV persona and mannequin Chrissy Teigen) and revivals of prank present Punk’d (with Likelihood the Rapper as host) and relationship collection Singled Out.

Scripted collection coming to Quibi at a later date embrace a new model of The Fugitive (starring Kiefer Sutherland as a detective and Boyd Holbrook as the person he’s pursuing), sci-fi drama Code 8 starring Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell, After Darkish (a horror collection written and created by Steven Spielberg), shows based mostly on the flicks Varsity Blues and How to Lose a Man in 10 Days and a revival of the cult cop comedy Reno 911!.

There’s additionally a big slate of docu-series within the works, together with a mission produced by Justin Timberlake and the intriguingly-titled Killing Zac Efron, which is able to see the Hollywood star head “deep into the jungles of a distant, harmful island to carve his personal title in expedition historical past.”

Is Quibi available within the UK?

Although its US launch is imminent, Quibi is but to announce a launch date for the UK and Europe – or any costings.

The platform does have funding from the UK, although, together with from BBC Studios and ITV, and has green-lit shows out of the UK together with the unscripted actuality present Elba vs Block that includes Idris Elba and skilled rally driver Ken Block.

Fingers crossed that extra information is forthcoming on when UK residents can count on to begin streaming Quibi.

