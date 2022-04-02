The best reasons and free resources to learn COBOL, a 63-year-old programming language that refuses to die

“COBOL is like a cockroach. No matter how hard you try, you can’t kill him. He keeps coming back again and again. Showing up in places and rising in popularity at times you least expect. One of those times is right now.”

The above words were signed by the software engineer Tate Galbraith during the worst of the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020. An admittedly strange time for a programming language to become popular. However, it was so, and in Genbeta we wrote about it.

Back then, governments and banks were desperately looking for COBOL programmers—a language generally considered obsolete, created in the late 1950s no less—because it is the language in which thousands of critical systems in the financial industry and in tax collection and welfare management departments are programmed of all the world.

Governor Phil Murphy, asking COBOL-savvy programmers not to ask what New Jersey could do for them, but ask them for New Jersey:

The success of this language among the world’s tax agencies and banks lies in the fact that it does not round: it offers arithmetic precision to 31 digits

Why learn COBOL?

Two years have passed since then, but as you can imagine, the percentage of critical systems that depend on COBOL programmers is still high (and, given the costs of moving to another technology, they will remain so for a while).

Think this: COBOL executes more than 70% of the world’s commercial transactions. As Jeff Atwood said: “The vast majority of us will use COBOL in one form or another as part of our daily existence.”

So maybe it makes sense to be one of the brave few/geeks who are encouraged to learn this language, if only for enjoy the advantages of low competition and high salaries.

And if that argument has not convinced you, Galbraith also offers another reason:

“When you learn COBOL you learn to be more disciplined and demanding in your programming. The language can be very inflexible and rigid. You learn to work with less and be more efficient. The saying “computers do exactly what we tell them to do” is true more than ever with COBOL. Inputs very clearly lead to exact outputs. There is no data mutating from string to integer and vice versa behind the scenes.”

“Hello World”

Begin the study of a language with the most basic code to display ‘Hello, world’ on the screen is a tradition in the world of programming, and by the way lets take a look at ‘what’ its syntax looks like. The COBOL one is like this:





With the introductions done, let’s list some of the best resources for learning COBOL:

Learn COBOL in One Video

Derek Banas, one of the most popular creators of programming tutorials in the US, launched a 2 and a quarter hour video tutorial at the beginning of the pandemic with which intended to “teach everything you could possibly learn about COBOL in a standard 500-page book” and he accompanied it with an extensive cheatsheet (‘cheat sheet’) available on his website.

Courses and tutorials in English

The Computer Science Department at the University of Limerick has a comprehensive website dedicated to teaching COBOL, with courses, tutorials, examples, exercises and lectures. It was last updated in 2007, but that in the COBOL world means being up to date. so calm down.

MainframesTechHelp es a mainframes resource website (the hardware platforms where COBOL applications are typically run in production environments) that provides an extensive tutorial on the language.

Tutorialspoint also has its own COBOL tutorial. In this case, its quick reference guide and its question and answer section stand out, with several model quizzes and exams to test what you have learned .

IBM launched at the time a free course available on Coursera to teach us how to code COBOL from Microsoft’s cross-platform code editor, VSCode. It is also available on YouTube, in a 1 hour and 17 minute video course.

IBM also offers in your public documentation platform various resources on COBOL, including a reference manual on the language, and a guide for programmers of it; both in web format.

Video courses in Spanish

In Spanish, the Easy Programming channel has a “COBOL Course from scratch”, made up of 31 videos, to learn the basics of COBOL that goes straight to the point: in the first video, it guides us through the installation of OpenCobolIDE on Windows, and in the second we start programming.

Although you may prefer to follow this course from its website, which In addition to the videos, it includes written and linked content..

If you want to compare with an alternative, the software development YouTube channel ‘Itoo Dev’ uploaded its own 20-video course to the platform a year ago, which is also a good introduction to the language in our language.