The Best Responses To Cats’ Release The Butthole Cut So Far

In case you dared to expertise Tom Hooper’s Cats, likelihood is there’s a picture or two which have arrange camp within the inner-workings of your mind. Like a large dose of some form of hallucinogenic drug, it’s maybe a shared expertise the place we’ll by no means fairly be the identical after. However earlier this week, we discovered that sooner or later within the manufacturing of Cats, there could have been a “Butthole Cut” of the movie.