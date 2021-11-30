the best selection of deals on video games, components, peripherals, computers and televisions

After “Black Friday” comes Saturday, yes, but in terms of offers we can always get more discounts on what is known as Cyber ​​Monday. This sale day came out of nowhere to compete with Black Friday, although taking into account that the offers last a week instead of a single day, this Monday of Cyber ​​Monday gives us the possibility of getting an offer that for time or money we could not buy.

Therefore, from 3DJuegos PC we have made a selection of the best we can find on Cyber ​​Monday. A section with a bit of everything, but always keeping in mind that the priority is that we save some money.

Video game

Xbox Game Pass – 3-month subscription for 1 euro. We open the big door, with an “offer” from Microsoft that although it is not for Cyber ​​Monday, it has gone on sale on this date so better for us. You already know how it works and is that this discount only available for new accounts , but it offers us three months of fun and games in abundance.

– 3-month subscription for 1 euro. We open the big door, with an “offer” from Microsoft that although it is not for Cyber ​​Monday, it has gone on sale on this date so better for us. You already know how it works and is that this discount , but it offers us three months of fun and games in abundance. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for 39.95 euros (previous price of 69.95 euros). Game continues with its Black Friday deals until tonight, so the Cyber ​​Monday deals are a bit hidden. Either way, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with a discount of 30 euros and a steelbook de regalo , is something to keep in mind.

and a , is something to keep in mind. Humankind limited edition Steel Case for 24.95 euros (previous price of 49.95 euros). Humankind, Amplitude Studios’ proposed strategy has not only been in development for four years, but was released with a special edition that quickly sold out. Now in Game we can find it for less than 25 euros, along with a steelbook, digital soundtrack, poster, and in-game add-ons.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition for 9 euros (previous price of 59.99 euros). Ubisoft, on the occasion of its 35th anniversary, has faced a week of overwhelming offers, and in this case we have 50 euros cheaper the last title in the Ghost Recon saga, released in 2019. It is about the digital version of Ghost Recon Breakpoint para Uplay .

the last title in the Ghost Recon saga, released in 2019. It is about the . Far Cry 6 for 49.79 euros (previous price of 59.99 euros). We are still in Ubisoft Store and we jump to the last hit of the company: Far Cry 6. This new installment is reduced by 20% in its digital format for Uplay.

Components (edit)





SSD Kingston A400 de 1TB for 76.96 euros (previous price of 149.99 euros). The eternal scramble for the best PC components seems like it left clear winners last week, but we still have offers worthwhile today. In this case, a 2.5 “Kingston A400 SSD and 500MB / s read speed .

for 76.96 euros (previous price of 149.99 euros). The eternal scramble for the best PC components seems like it left clear winners last week, but we still have offers worthwhile today. In this case, a 2.5 “Kingston A400 SSD and . NVMe WD_BLACK SN750 de 500 GB for 54.94 euros (previous price of 134.99 euros). NVMe SSDs have made a niche for themselves in a very prolific industry such as PC components, but even more so thanks to the current generation consoles. WD is a well-known brand within the PC Gaming world and offers us a 500 GB disk along with a discount of 66% on Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for 379.88 euros (previous price of 464.74 euros). PcComponentes also joins Cyber ​​Monday with a double-entry offer. On the one hand we have the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X —with outstanding gaming performance— at an 18% discount, and on the other they offer us 1 month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC with our purchase.





Memorias RAM Team Group T Force Delta DDR4 2×8 GB for 82.98 euros (previous price of 114.05 euros). You have to take advantage of it as long as the rise in prices of computer components does not affect RAM as much as it does with GPUs. Meanwhile, we have a pack of 2 DDR4 RAM at 3,600 MHz PC4 28800 and CL18 latency .

for 82.98 euros (previous price of 114.05 euros). You have to take advantage of it as long as the rise in prices of computer components does not affect RAM as much as it does with GPUs. Meanwhile, we have a pack of 2 DDR4 RAM at 3,600 MHz PC4 28800 and . AMD Ryzen 7 3800X for 299.90 euros (previous price of 408.52 euros). Although there are no relevant offers in terms of Intel processors, the competition has thrown the house out the window with the Ryzen 7 range. This 3rd generation AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is updated with the new chipset X570 con PCIe 4.0 .

for 299.90 euros (previous price of 408.52 euros). Although there are no relevant offers in terms of Intel processors, the competition has thrown the house out the window with the Ryzen 7 range. This 3rd generation AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is updated with the new . MSI MAG B560M BAZOOKA motherboard for 99.99 euros (previous price of 131.32 euros). A high-end from MSI in format Micro-ATX. Supports 10th Gen, 11th Gen Intel Core, Pentium Gold and Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket.

Peripherals

Teclado Gaming HyperX Alloy Core RGB for 29.99 euros (previous price of 49.99 euros). A not inconsiderable 40% discount on a HyperX membrane keyboard with anti-ghosting , RGB lighting and quick access buttons to adjust brightness, lighting modes and game mode.

for 29.99 euros (previous price of 49.99 euros). A not inconsiderable 40% discount on a HyperX membrane keyboard with , RGB lighting and to adjust brightness, lighting modes and game mode. Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X for 29.99 euros (previous price of 39.99 euros). Do you want to play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 like a real pilot? It’s time to get hold of this Thrustmaster T. Flight Stick X with rotating handle and reprogrammable shafts . Compatible only with PC via USB.

for 29.99 euros (previous price of 39.99 euros). Do you want to play Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 like a real pilot? It’s time to get hold of this Thrustmaster T. Flight Stick X with . Compatible only with PC via USB. Auriculares Razer Kraken X for 29.97 euros (previous price of 59.99 euros). 50% discount is not always seen, and less for a Razer headphones with 7.1 sound and cross-platform compatibility (PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices).

Monitors





Monitor MSI MAG ARTYMIS 242C for 199 euros (previous price of 295.90 euros). Almost 100 euros discount on a curved MSI monitor with VA resolution screen 1080p . All this accompanied by a response from 165 Hz and 1 ms response .

for 199 euros (previous price of 295.90 euros). Almost 100 euros discount on a curved MSI monitor with VA resolution screen . All this accompanied by a response from and . Monitor Gaming Keep Out XGM27QHD+ for 199 euros (previous price of 279 euros). Exclusive online offer of a 27-inch QHD resolution Keep Out monitor – 2560 x 1440p – in a VA panel and with a response time of 1ms. In addition, this Keep Out has a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz .

for 199 euros (previous price of 279 euros). Exclusive online offer of a 27-inch QHD resolution Keep Out monitor – – in a VA panel and with a response time of 1ms. In addition, this Keep Out has a screen refresh rate of . Monitor AOC C24G2U/BK de 23.6″ for 179 euros (previous price of 236.95 euros). We continue with the curves and with a monitor of just under 24 inches, but with a screen refresh rate of 165 Hz. A monitor focused on gaming thanks to AMD FreeSync and 1 ms response.

Super fast 24 “curved VA monitor, 165Hz, 1ms response time and FreeSync Premium. With a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this monitor is ideal for the most fast-paced games.

24.5 “MSI Oculus NXG253R Monitor + MSI Mouse for 559 euros (previous price of 839 euros). Normally, offers of this type are given with mice and keyboards, we rarely see these two peripherals accompanied. Be that as it may, we are facing a 24.5-inch monitor with an IPS panel of 1920×1080 pixels and an update frequency of 360 Hz. As for the mouse, it is the MSI Clutch GM41 with 16,000 DPI and 6 configurable buttons.

Televisions





LG OLED OLED48A1 for 779.99 euros (previous price of 949 euros). “Discount” of 170 euros in a panel LG OLED model 2021. Thanks to its 48 inches and its 4K resolution we can not only enjoy multimedia content, but also the best games thanks, above all, to its less than 10 ms response from the screen.

for 779.99 euros (previous price of 949 euros). “Discount” of 170 euros in a panel LG OLED model 2021. Thanks to its we can not only enjoy multimedia content, but also the best games thanks, above all, to its less than from the screen. Samsung UE65AU8005 65 “for 643 euros (previous price of 919 euros). A screen Crystal UHD for less than 700 euros? Yes, and here you have Samsung’s 2021 model of 65 inch .

65 “for 643 euros (previous price of 919 euros). A screen for less than 700 euros? Yes, and here you have Samsung’s 2021 model of . Xiaomi Mi TV P1 de 32″ for 199.99 euros (previous price of 284.51 euros). We rescued the Xiaomi P1 models that gave such good results last week of Black Friday. its weather from answer it is only 6.5 ms , although it has a resolution of 1366×768 .

for 199.99 euros (previous price of 284.51 euros). We rescued the Xiaomi P1 models that gave such good results last week of Black Friday. its from it is only , although it has a resolution of . Xiaomi TV P1E de 43″ for 299.98 euros (previous price of 403.04 euros). We are not only talking about the older sister of the Xiaomi P1, but it has a resolution of 4K, HDR10 and a size of 43 inches. Maybe the brightness is somewhat scarce, 250 cd, but the image quality is sufficient to enjoy any video game.

Laptops





ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004 for 899 euros (previous price of 1,199 euros). ASUS notebook topped by a Ryzen 7 4800H , 16 GB of RAM and accompanied by a graphics card RTX 3050 de 4GB . a savings of 300 euros .

for 899 euros (previous price of 1,199 euros). ASUS notebook topped by a , and accompanied by a graphics card . a . Asus TUF Gaming Dash F15 for 1,274.90 euros (previous price of 1,499 euros). We finished the section with another offer from ASUS, but in this case we increased all the features with an Intel i7-11370H, 16 GB of RAM and accompanied by a RTX 3070 of nothing less than 8 GB DDR5. Of course, it must be borne in mind that comes without operating system.

More offers

