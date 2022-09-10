The best seller of a teenage actress who was all the rage on Amazon: this is how “Almost Love” begins

Chiara Francia Citterio, star of Nickelodeon’s children’s telenovela Heidi, published “Casi amor” at the age of 16 and stayed at the top of the best sellers on Amazon for two weeks.

The young Argentine writer, actress and singer Chiara Francia Citterio had her acting debut at the surprising age of two in the telenovela Amor en custodia. It is not surprising that, at just 16, he decided to independently publish his first book, almost love.

What is striking is that this book, which had been published on a free platform with which reached 75 thousand readings in a month, reached the number 1 position in the ranking of the best sellers of Amazon and lasted for more than two weeks. Not bad for such a young newcomer, right?

almost love tells the story of Emma, ​​a 16-year-old girl who, in a night of lack of control, she loses her virginity with Nate, her best friend with whom she is in love, and becomes pregnant. Shortly before, Emma lost her dad and still can’t get over it. She dresses entirely in black and doesn’t cry because she’s “a fucking iceberg.”

In the midst of all this bad news, she has to leave her friends to go on vacation to Los Angeles, United States, to meet her mother’s new partner, something that does not excite her at all. But there she will meet Theo, “the sexiest, most unpredictable and complicated boy in the world”.

Pregnant by one and in love with another, Emma finds herself trapped in a situation that couldn’t be more complicated. Or if? Sometimes the calm is but the eye of the storm.

CHAPTER 1: Young Mother

Positive.

Shit. One cannot make a mistake, that she already has a baby. That because it’s the first time you won’t get pregnant, it’s a lie.

A month ago, I had my first time and here I am, with an embryo in my belly.

That day, I was with my friends. We drank, we had fun and there he was: my best friend, Nate. The one I’m in love with, but I’ve never dared to confess it.

That night, we both drank too much. It was an instant. We looked at each other like we had never done before, accidental caresses burned us and words were unnecessary. When I was about to leave, I went to her room to collect my things. He appeared, took me by the waist and whispered in my ear: “stay”. I froze. Nate started kissing my neck and I turned, our mouths touching. We looked at each other and I lost my sanity, I got carried away. We threw ourselves on his bed, the same one where we had gotten together so many times to watch Friends, the same one where I took care of him when he had measles, the same one where I stayed an entire night without sleeping because Nate was delirious with fever. In that same bed, and without thinking, we took off each other’s pants and madly. I don’t know when we fell asleep.

And so it happened my first time. Without a condom. It was the biggest mistake of my life. Not just for the baby, of course. But because when I opened my eyes, he was looking at me. I waited for him to say “I love you”, but he said “excuse me”. Thus, without anesthesia.

And he added something even worse: “If I could, I would go back in time and cancel tonight.”

Very romantic, right? “Why don’t you tell the baby that is growing in my belly now?” I think at this moment.

Luckily, tomorrow I will leave London, my hometown.

I will travel to Los Angeles to spend the whole summer. I’ll be away from Nate. I won’t tell him until he’s 5,500 miles away.

I feel nauseous.

Not again, please.

But yes: I vomit again.

What a beautiful day to die!

***

I wipe my face and try to comb my jet-black hair. I think it has a life of its own, independent of mine. A little humidity and I’m already a hot air balloon.

I go down to devour my jar of Nutella. My head hurts a lot.

Luckily, my mom is not home.

MY MOTHER! How am I going to tell him that I’m pregnant?

Telling him now and ruining his trip would be like suicide.

I’ll just wait until I can’t hide my belly. I have three, four or even five months, hopefully.

“So… do I decide to continue with the pregnancy?” I think. The other option would be to abort. She could go alone or tell my friend Bella to come with me, my mom wouldn’t even know! But I don’t like that idea. I do not know why. I don’t think it’s wrong to abort. It’s just that I don’t know if I want to do it.

I tell myself I have time to think about it. At least ten weeks. If I change my mind, I can get an abortion in the United States.

I never thought this would be happening to me. I always thought of myself as a responsible girl. Good way to realize that I’m not, right? I know I could have taken the morning after pill, but I didn’t. I was naive and thought it wouldn’t happen to me.

“Silly, silly, silly, silly,” I say to myself in the mirror.

I can’t have a child. I’m only seventeen! I want to finish high school and study medicine. But who said I can’t do it with a baby?

I think the best thing would be for me to have a good chocolate milkshake and make a list of pros and cons.

But what am I thinking? I’m talking about a baby! I can’t make a list like I’m referring to college or shopping.

I feel so useless!

My mother could help me, but you could say that we are not at our best. Asking him for a favor makes my organs twist. Or is it morning sickness causing this for me?

Suddenly my face feels wet. I’m crying. Much.

I can not stop. They are not tears of sadness, they are tears of despair. My whole life is changing after what happened that night… The night we both promised to forget.

It will be difficult with a boy or girl in the middle.

Should I tell Nate? The answer is no. He wouldn’t even care.

When he published “Casi Amor” for the first time independently on a free platform, the book had 75 thousand readings in a month.

CHAPTER 2: Last happy day

Ring Ring. The ringer. A sound that always brought me freedom. Now all I want to do is hit my head against the wall and get up in another dimension.

My best friend Bella comes over and hugs me from behind.

“I’m going to miss you a lot, a lot, a lot this holiday.”

“Bella, please, don’t let me breathe.”

She lets go of me, her eyes sad. Her green eyes, which are always full of life, look at me today with enormous melancholy. I try to comfort her, but Since I don’t have the best communication skills, I make things worse..

My friend is one of those girls that one says: “how can she be so pretty?”. Her hair is blonde and it reaches her waist. And she always smiles. Bella is beautiful without makeup, without anything artificial. She seems to be one of those who have a whole playlist with boy bands, but that’s not her case since what she listens to is pure heavy rock.

“Come on Bella, don’t cry. -I hug her-. I didn’t even leave and you’re already emotional. I pat him on the back. You have to be a little stronger. If not, you’ll be a sad blonde ant all summer…

It takes off from me.

“Sad blonde ant?” What does that mean?

As I’m about to answer him, Nate walks over and lifts me up into the air.

“Let me go already!” -scream.

If you don’t let me go, I’m definitely going to throw up.

“Nope,” he says as he places me on his shoulder. You’re going to be in California all summer so the least you can do for me is stay like this for a while. And without kicking.

—If you put me down, I’ll bring you those American chocolates that you like so much.

My best friend is five feet eight inches tall, blonde, and has almond-shaped eyes. The jaw is one of those that you think was carved by hand, defined, straight, muscular. Plus, he has an incredible pack of abs that goes along with his great fashion sense. Completely perfect.

He plays soccer and has a group of girls who accompany him wherever he goes. Normally, being such good friends, the two of us would have fallen deeply in love and declared our love in a cheesy and romantic way..

But not. Obviously not.

Nate dates girls who look like human Barbies; and me, with my meter sixty eight, and my pretty but standard body, I am not enough. It also doesn’t help that she’s always dressed in black.

Nate automatically puts me down and hugs me tight. I can’t hate it. He doesn’t leave me. Now, with him holding me and telling me how much he’s going to miss me, I can’t. I’ve been in love with Nate for as long as I can remember, but he’s not with me. He made it clear to me after that night.

Suddenly, I get a message from my mom on my cell phone.

Daughter, I’m waiting for you at the door. Come out early, please, otherwise we’ll be late for the plane.

“Dear friends, it is time for my departure. Wish me luck or you’ll die.

They both hug me and, at that moment, I feel like I’m about to cry. But I don’t cry, I’m a fucking iceberg.

I walk until I get into my mom’s car. It’s hard for me to look at her. I am very angry with her for what she is doing to me. I roll down the window and wave at my friends. Nate is hugging Bella, who is crying. I think he also has teary eyes or maybe it’s my ideas.

Sigh.

God, how I’m going to miss these two!

As I look out the window, I think of myself. Now, I have gray eyes. That that the eyes can change color over time, is true. Before they were light blue like the sea and now they are what I have left; It’s as if the tears have washed away all the color.

My dad died two years ago and I still can’t get over it.. I will never be able to do it. But my mom does, she already did. She is a lawyer and travels a lot for her work. At her last congress, she met a Hollywood producer and fell in love with him. Pretty fast, I’d say. Therefore, we will spend the holidays in Los Angeles.

Wolves!

It’s sarcasm.

I hate Americans and even more so their stupid beaches.

Not only am I going to have to spend my summer there and meet my mom’s boyfriend, but also her son.

Fun…here we come.

♦ Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2003.

♦ She is a writer, singer, actress and student of the Arts Career.

♦ At sixteen he published almost lovehis first novel, on a free platform with which he reached 75,000 readings in one month.

♦ She is the protagonist of the Nickelodeon children’s soap opera heidi welcome home.

