the best-selling console in history

We have already remembered the best games of authentic consoles such as SNES, PSX, Nintendo 64, Wii, Megadrive, Game Boy, Sega Saturn, Gamecube or Dreamcast, and today it’s time to stand up and take off our hats to talk about the best selling console in historythe true queen of the industry: the PlayStation 2.

Although we always say the same thing, this time there is little doubt about it: it is VERY difficult to list the best console games because, again, it is something terribly subjective. We are sure that you will have your own essentials, so we invite you to tell us in comments which ones marked you.

This is our selection of the 12 best PlayStation 2 games

Dragon Quest 8

Open the list of best games our favorite RPG from the Sony console. Dragon Quest 8 was the first installment of the saga to arrive in Europeand it was a perfect gateway for many lovers of the genre who did not know this historical saga from Japan.





If you don’t know the saga, it can be a great game for you to fall in love with and make the jump to the ninth installment.

Kingdom Hearts 1 y 2

For many, Kingdom Hearts marked a before and after in their lives as players. Are the first two installments of the main line of play, and although we have a predilection for 2, both are real great games. Disney worlds bursting with personality, characters from the Final Fantasy series, and an iconic trio of protagonists.





Kingdom Hearts 4 is on the way, but there’s no denying it all started on PlayStation 2.

Devil May Cry 3

PlayStation 2 was a console that laid the foundation for MANY genres, and one of them was the hack and slash. In this list you will find another saga that was also a great representative of the genre, but it is impossible not to mention Devil May Cry 3.





We could talk about the previous deliveries, but this was the pinnacle of the genre on PlayStation 2. A game that is still tremendously enjoyable to this day and shouldn’t be missed.

Shadow of the Colossus

This game makes no sense. I wish I could say something else, but that a title like this comes to PlayStation 2 It remains a true miracle to this day. On a technical and playable level, it is a game far ahead of its time, and the remake that came out for PS4 respects the original work very much.





It is one of those games that everyone should play once in their life. If you don’t know him, you’re already late.

Final Fantasy X

It’s hard to agree on the best installment in the Final Fantasy series, but the X is probably one of the best. strongest candidates for the award. A classic combat system, very well developed characters and one of those stories that leaves us soft from start to finish.





If you are a fan of the genre, you cannot miss it.

God of War 1 y 2

Do you remember the hack and slash thing? Well, if Devil May Cry 3 was a good example, God of War is the true father of the genre. The first two installments of this saga came to PlayStation 2 with a very clear objective: to be a game clearly focused on an adult audience, with some mechanics that were not for all audiences.





They are absolutely addictive killer-killers that also have a VERY interesting story.

Silent Hill 2

Another of the genres that experienced one of its best times with PlayStation 2 was the horror genre. We haven’t included games like Resident Evil 4 or Code Veronica because they came out previously as exclusives on other consoles, but Silent Hill 2 came out for the Sony console and became a classic instant horror games.





If you like horror games, play it. Really, it is a real game that is still a gem.

Metal Gear Solid 3

It has been difficult for us to decide between the second and third installments, but finally we have opted for one of the most interesting works developed by Kojima. Its gameplay was VERY good, but it had some brilliant details: the internal clock allowed you to kill a certain old boss…





If you like metal gear series, this is a must visit.

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is one of those games that many would say without thinking when we say “what is the most iconic game on PlayStation 2“. It’s an absolutely insane GTA for a console like PS2, and the sheer amount of things to do made it WAY longer the lifespan of a game whose story is also absolutely outrageous.





It marked a before and after in the sagaand is a must for sandbox lovers.

Forbidden Siren

This is our “guilty pleasure” on this list. Although it is not as well known as other console titles, it is one of those games that horror lovers know more than enough. Forbidden Siren brought to PlayStation 2 the Japanese terror when it was not yet well known, and few dared to play it with the lights off.





It’s a shame that the titles in the series that followed failed to maintain the quality.

Grand Touring 4

It’s undeniable that PS2 had a lot of driving games under its belt, but neither achieved the realism of Gran Turismo 4. More than 50 circuits and 700 cars to drive made it the favorite of many fans of the driving genre, and it remains the most iconic title in the series on PlayStation 2.





Ratchett and Clank 3

A similar case happens with Devil May Cry 3: the two previous titles of the Ratchett and Clank saga are VERY good, but this third installment takes everything good from the previous ones and improves it, becoming the perfect exponent (with permission from Jak and Daxter) of the genre of platforms and shooters.