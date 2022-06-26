the best-selling GPU, now on sale for just 300 euros

The market trend of gaming hardware, especially in relation to the latest generation graphics cards, it augurs a very promising future. Because, finally, it seems that we are putting an end to these two years of overpricing and dropper stock that all players have suffered, but especially PC players. And it is that for a few weeks we have been witnessing a general drop in prices, which are now close to what the graphics cards should have cost at their launch.

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6600 Gaming 8GB GDDR6 HDMI / Triple DP

This is something that affects (for the better) both NVIDIA and AMD, the two biggest graphics card manufacturers today. And this is the turn for one of the best GPUs in terms of value for money in the latter’s catalogwhich we can take home at a knockdown price thanks to the interesting discount that it currently has: the RX 6600 has just reached its minimum price on Amazon, and we can get hold of it for just 305.45 euros in said store.

Price that is difficult to resist if we are thinking of renewing our gaming PC and want to save as much as possible but without sacrificing performance and cutting-edge technologies. Not in vain, It is the best-selling graphics card on Amazon, it has great reviews and compete face to face with the successful NVIDIA RTX 3060. Little joke.





The AMD RX 6600 is one of the best value for money options at the moment if we are looking to play any title on the market with Full HD resolution, high graphic quality and constant frame rates per second. So if we are users of a 1080p monitor at 144 Hz, the most common standard today, and we do not plan to upgrade in the short term, few better economic alternatives than this RX 6600 come to mind.

This particular model is the Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 6600 Gaming 8GB GDDR6. A graphics card that incorporates 8 GB of VRAM memory and mounts two fans in a compact, lightweight body with backplate rear. Therefore, it is ideal for small setups where space is a problem. In addition, it has three DisplayPort ports and one HDMI. And to connect it to our power supply we will only need an 8-pin connector.