The best series on Amazon Prime Video in 2022… so far

Week after week we are seeing more and more news on our favorite platforms. Some are merely entertaining and others are little gems to enjoy. The latter are the ones that interest us today, since we have selected the best series that has premiered Amazon Prime Video in 2022… Until now.

The great ranking of Amazon series in 2022

A list in which we have focused on those series that have premiered a season during this 2022 on Prime Video. Whether they are original or licensed series, absolute new ones or with new episodes of series already seen.

So we have from outstanding Spanish fictions such as the ambitious ‘Sinlimits’action series like ‘Reacher‘ rubbing shoulders with the new seasons of the big house brands, like ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘ o ‘The Boys‘.

‘As We See It (Nuestra mirada)’





Created by Jason Katims | Department: Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien and Sosie Bacon

A highly enjoyable dramedy that, despite falling into forced conflict and clichés, works very well with the layers and nuances of both the trio of classmates with autism and those around them. A tender fiction that has stayed to live in my heart.

‘The Boys’ – Season 3





Created por Eric Kripke | Department: Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, etc.

New season and new confirmation that the adaptation of the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson is one of the best that we find in the field of superheroes… and without entering that genre, too. Wild, loose-mouthed and retains a grateful freshness

‘Better days’





Created by Cristobal Garrido and Adolfo Valor | Department: Blanca Portillo, Marta Hazas, Francesc Orella, Erik Elías and Alba Planas

Changing the genre a bit from their previous work (‘Kings of the Night’), Valor and Garrido propose a precise series about the duel of a tragedy whose greatest virtue is to avoid emotional manipulation at all costs, giving both realism and a grateful meeting point. One of those television places where you would stay to live.

‘La leyenda de Vox Machina’ (The Legend of Vox Machina)





Created by Matthew Mercer

Quite a delight for role players and, especially, for fans of the crazy Critical Role. A healthy dose of uncut adult animation exploring immense lore as we follow these unlikely adventurers.

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – Season 4





Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino | Department: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, etc.

It may have seen better days, but still every season, episode of this sitcom is a joy to watch. A season that has led us through Midge’s bump in what he tries to be clear about what he wants to do for his career. We continue with magnificent and sparkling dialogues and an amazing ambition when it comes to taking us to this New York of the 60s.

‘Operation Black Tide’





Created by Patxi Amezcua and Natxo Lopez | Department: Álex González, Leandro Firmino, David Trejos, Nerea Barros, etc.

Four episodes that are seen in one sitting and leave you wanting more. A series (it is no longer a mini, which has been renewed) focused on the history of the Galician narco-sub whose length helps to concentrate the plot a lot and avoid certain obstacles that could weigh them down. The result is quite powerful.

‘Outer Range’





Created por Brian Watkins | Department: Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, etc.

Interesting fantastic approach to the neo-western type ‘Yellowstone’ that, with a calm but well-executed rhythm, takes us through the mystery of this ranch and its supernatural hole.

‘Reacher’





Created by Nick Santora | Department: Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, etc.

One of the things that Prime Video seems to be specializing in in recent years is the old-school action series that has us celebrating every chase and every stunt. ‘Reacher’ is an example of this with a great hard-boil that doesn’t lie.

‘Unlimited’





Created by Patxi Amezcua | Department: Rodrigo Santoro, Álvaro Morte, etc.

The historical drama continues in good health in our country and this time we have the chronicle of one of the most ambitious expeditions: the circumnavigation of the globe carried out by Magellan and Elcano. An agile and epic series.

‘Undone’ – Season 2





Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy | Department: Rosa Salazar, Bob Odenkirk, Angelique Cabral

After wowing us with its first season, the genre-bending animated series has once again navigated the twists and turns of reality in its excellent exploration of Alma’s past (and present). Visually it is absolutely wonderful.

‘Upload’ – Season 2





Created by Greg Daniels | Department: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, etc.

I always say that the second seasons of series with a concept of these characteristics are the true litmus test. And Greg Daniels has a pretty good time with it. While it is true that these new episodes lost a bit of bad milk, the final result has been frankly satisfactory.

And what’s left…

And so far our list, for the moment, of what has given us so far this year. But be careful, because we still have quite a few very juicy news like ‘The Rings of Power’, season 2 of ‘Stories to keep you awake’ and more.