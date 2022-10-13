The best software deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022: NordVPN, Microsoft 365, Adobe Creative Cloud and much more

If you want to breathe new life into your PC, it is enough to acquire quality software to enjoy it every dayfrom basic suites for many uses such as those from Adobe or Microsoft 365, to security software with which to protect yourself to the maximum, and which also now usually includes additions such as parental controls, VPN, etc.

To enjoy all this at the best price, we leave you the best bargains in programs for your PC on the first day of Prime Day 2022 in October 2022. If you are not yet an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can take advantage of the 30-day trial that Amazon offers.

The best design and office suites at scandal prices





Adobe Creative Cloud . The most famous design suite used worldwide by professionals has a great discount of 275.86 euros. Instead of paying 725.85 euros for the annual subscription, until tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. you can get a year of applications such as Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator or Indesign for 387.95 euros. For that price to appear, you have to process the order. A unique opportunity on every Prime Day, and this year it has a higher discount than last year.

If you don’t need the full suite of Adobe Creative Cloud, you can purchase a year of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 20 GB of storage for 81.95 euros. Its usual price is 144.33 euros per year, which represents a discount of 62.38 euros. By getting hold of this pack you can use the latest versions of both Photoshop and Lightroom, which for many is the best program for developing RAW files and which has released video editing in its latest version.

Microsoft 365 Family . The best and most advanced office suite is also on sale. In its 365 Family option, which offers the possibility of using Word, PowerPoint or Excel with up to 6 PCs, Macs and tablets, with 1 TB in the OneDrive cloud for up to 6 users, we find a price of 51.99 euros, compared to the usual 99.99 euros. For the cloud space alone, this 49.5% discount is already worth it.

For 44.99 euros we find Microsoft 365 Personal, which delivers the Office package with a one-year license for one device, along with other advantages such as 1 TB of cloud storage.

Bargains in antivirus, security and VPN for your PC and Mac





NordVPN, one of the best VPNs to browse safely or connect to other services as if you were in other countries, has an offer that leaves the annual subscription at 43.92 euros. On its website, with a discount already applied, the cheapest one-year plan remains at 56.28 euros. If you bought two years on the web, each year it would cost you 47 euros, so in the prime you pay less yes or yes.

F-Secure Freedom VPN. This VPN offers private and anonymous browsing for 27.49 euros per year for three devices. In addition, it allows change of the virtual location.

McAfee Total Protection 2023 . McAfee’s security solutions for Windows and Mac are among the best if you’re interested in keeping your computer safe. The annual protection plan for 10 devices remains at 33.22 euros. It includes antivirus, VPN, internet security, mobile (iOS and Android), password manager and parental control.

Norton 360 Premium 2022 . Norton’s best security solution, which includes 15-month protection for 10 PC, Mac and tablet devices with VPN, password manager 75 GB of cloud storage against ransomware stays at 21.99 compared to 29.43 euros usual.

Norton 360 Deluxe 2022 offers 15 months of subscription and protection for 5 devices (PC, Mac, tablet and smartphone) for 16.99 euros. It has 10 GB of cloud storage, password manager and Secure VPN.

PC world and setups





If you are looking for keyboard, the Logitech K380 It is ideal for exchanging between Mac, PC, iPad and even a smartphone, with a fairly comfortable ride, and without cables thanks to its Bluetooth connection. It drops 10 euros and stays at a succulent 28.99 euros.

If you need more quality, the Logitech C920 It is the one that uses a server, and both the image and the sound are very good for the 66.11 euros that it costs. It is a model that during the worst days of the pandemic exceeded 200 euros due to the lack of stock.

The chair SONGMICS It has a discount of 23 euros, remaining at 102.99 euros. Not bad to have elevating armrests, adjustable height and breathability for the worst days of the heat wave.

The Anker Soundcore Q30 Life wireless earphones are the best value for money (and they’re also better in sound than much more expensive models from Sony). They don’t excel at noise cancellation, but they can help isolate you on trips and even at home. For 60.99 euros they are an almost obligatory purchase considering how comfortable they are, their 40 hours of autonomy, etc.

Its improved version, the Anker SoundCore Q45, are also reduced to 119 euros from 145, and they are one of the best you can buy right now, competing in many aspects with headphones that triple their price, with advantages such as being able to work passively with cable .

