The best software deals on Prime Day 2022: Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft Office at half price and much more

If you want to breathe new life into your PC, it is enough to acquire quality software to enjoy it every dayfrom basic suites for many uses such as those from Adobe or Microsoft 365, to security software with which to protect yourself to the maximum, and which also now usually includes additions such as parental controls, VPN, etc.

To enjoy all this at the best price, we leave you the best bargains in programs for your PC on the second day of Prime Day 2022, and remember that to get all of them you need to be from amazon prime, paying month to month or with a 30-day free trial.

The best design and office suites at scandal prices





Adobe Creative Cloud . The most famous design suite used worldwide by professionals has a great discount of 275.86 euros. Instead of paying 725.85 euros for the annual subscription, until tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. you can get a year of applications such as Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator or Indesign for 387.99 euros. For that price to appear, you have to process the order. A unique opportunity on every Prime Day, and this year it has a higher discount than last year.

If you don’t need the full suite of Adobe Creative Cloud, you can purchase a year of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan with 20 GB of storage for 81.99 euros. Its usual price is 144.33 euros per year, which means a discount of 62.34 euros. By getting hold of this pack you can use the latest versions of both Photoshop and Lightroom, which for many is the best program for developing RAW files and which has released video editing in its latest version.

Microsoft 365 Family. The best and most advanced office suite is also on sale. In its 365 Family option, which offers the possibility of using Word, PowerPoint or Excel with up to 6 PCs, Macs and tablets, with 1 TB in the OneDrive cloud for up to 6 users, we find a price of 49.99 euros, compared to the usual 99.99 euros. For the cloud space alone, this 49.5% discount is already worth it.

If you prefer to get 27 months of Microsoft 365 Familyinstead of 12, you can get the suite with a 50% discount, as it goes from the usual 198 euros to 98.99 euros for Amazon Prime members.

Bargains in antivirus and security for your PC and Mac





McAfee Total Protection 2022 . McAfee’s security solutions for Windows and Mac are among the best if you’re interested in keeping your computer safe. With a reduction of 60 euros, the annual protection plan for 10 devices remains at 19.94 euros. It includes antivirus, VPN, internet security, mobile (iOS and Android), password manager and parental control.

Norton 360 Premium 2022 . Norton’s best security solution, which includes protection for 10 PC, Mac and tablet devices with VPN, password manager 75 GB of cloud storage against ransomware, has a 50% discount, and stays at 14.97 euros compared to its usual 29.43 euros.

Norton 360 Deluxe 2022 offers 15 months of subscription and protection for 5 devices (PC, Mac, tablet and smartphone) for 10.97 euros, which represents a 56% discount compared to the usual 25.20, which in itself is a significant discount compared to last year. It has 10 GB of cloud storage, password manager and Secure VPN.

PC world and setups

If you are looking for a good gaming laptop, you have the Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 reduced to 999 euros, with a reduction of 300 euros compared to the price it has been having until now. You get a team with Ryzen 5800H, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and Full HD screen at 165 Hz refresh rate.

At 50 euros less than in other stores, the Huawei MateView GT stays, a spectacular 34″ curved ultrawide monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3440×1440 resolution, 3K+, compatible with HDR. It stays at 399 euros.

If you are looking for a keyboard, the Logitech K380 is ideal for switching between Mac, PC, iPad and even a smartphone, with a fairly comfortable ride, and without cables thanks to its Bluetooth connection. It drops 10 euros and stays at a succulent 29.90 euros.

For video calls, the Logitech C615 Webcam is a compliant camera in Full HD resolution. Generally it is more than 30 euros, and it is 21.99 euros.

If you need more quality, the Logitech C920 is the one that uses a server, and both the image and the sound are very good for the 50.34 euros that it costs. It is a model that during the worst days of the pandemic exceeded 200 euros due to the lack of stock.

The SONGMICS chair has a discount of 23 euros, remaining at 100.99 euros. Not bad to have elevating armrests, adjustable height and breathability for the worst days of the heat wave.

The Anker Soundcore Q30 Life headphones are, without a doubt, the best of their price (and they are also better in sound than models much more expensive than Sony). They don’t excel at noise cancellation, but the server helps isolate you on trips and even at home. For 55.97 euros they are an almost obligatory purchase considering how comfortable they are, their 40 hours of autonomy, etc.

