The best Star Wars shooter turns out to be not from EA, but a mod for a game from 7 years ago, and I’ll show you how to install it for free

Following the cancellation of Battlefront 3 by Rebellion Games and the subsequent closure of Pandemic, who had taken the license to new heights and dared to develop a Lord of the Rings Battlefield in the same year as they said goodbye; added to the little interest that The Force Unleashed 2 aroused plunged Star Wars into a Dark Age Where did it cost to get out of? With DICE’s two Battlefronts and Respawn’s one-player gamble with Jedi: Fallen Order, the future of the franchise has once again become clear, but with a license like this, the community is always torn as to which game is the best. better, something that our fellow 3DJuegos have asked.

However, we want to go further, and with the desire to see Kenobithe new Disney + series that recovers the character of Ewan McGregor I have found the one who is the better shooter from Star Wars and no, it’s not from EA, nor is it Motive Studios’ Squadrons or the classic Republic Commando. In this case, I’m talking about a mod, a master modification y free of Squad, the shooter of tactical action of Offworld Industries with no less than 7 years behind him.

It is difficult to elucidate, within the enormous range of this powerful license, which game is better than another. Therefore, reducing it to the genus shootermy hand does not shake in affirming that this mod, under the name of Galactic Contentionhas won a little piece of my heart. Keep in mind that tactical and realistic action is not a tasteful dish for everyone. Many players, myself included, sometimes prefer certain arcade titles, more restrained and less immersive. An “in and out” experience. Squad does not lend itself to it, but it does lend itself to taking us to the clone wars with a realism that could lead to the evolution of Battlefront and that until now no one has been able to.

Not for that reason I think that Battlefront, in its DICE and Pandemic aspects, were bad games, on the contrary, they laid the foundations and redirected mechanical parts that were even used by other studios. Still, this mod has made me care what Squad has to offer in its most “virgin” state and focus solely on this mod. Galactic Contention is massive, and it is an adjective that I think falls short. In terms of numbers, this mod includes more than 15 maps, 150 unit types recreated with care and care; also a total of 15 factions —because not everything is going to be droids and clones—; as well as commands for the Commander redesigned to be lore-friendly with the Star Wars universe.

But how is the game feeling? Going back to what was mentioned before, the genre shooter tactical is not the guilty pleasure of many, but this mod deserves to be tested. Obviously, Galactic Contention is built on the foundations of Squad: a large map, 100 players in teams of two and all of them divided into squads with the Captain and Commander as high command. The objective? Master certain points and prevent the advance of the enemy. Now, imagine that framed in the Clone Wars, the delight of the most warlike Star Wars fan.

In this kind of shootersthe community is the main stumbling block main advantage to enjoy your experience. In shooters Less immersive, or perhaps we can call them less tactical, players do not enjoy the options of team play and opt for the “one man army”, that is, “me alone against the world”. That is somewhat contrary to Squad and Galactic Contention. The community turns as I have rarely seen. Perhaps it is the fact of being a Star Wars mod, since the saga in terms of shooter has been somewhat abused in recent years, but seeing how a pilot deploys near you a AT-TE that has previously been requested by your captain at the same time that you hear the rumble of the ground when this monster hits the ground is something amazing.





Refering to own epic and inherent to the Star Wars universe, Squad’s enormous range of possibilities fits like a glove. DICE has been flirting since Battlefield 4 with night maps, something that has not been well implemented in the saga and is relegated to its DLC. One of the best moments has been, without a doubt, being able to experience a night assault on Dagobah with the rain blasters whistling to the sides and the prevailing chaos of battle silencing your senses not knowing where to go or what to do.

Note that unfortunately this mod also pervierte in a way the squad experience. I am not a regular player of the title, but I have enjoyed its tactical and role-playing options like the most, and this Galactic Contention prime the show above all. In this sense, certain mechanics of the title are overshadowed by the impossibility of being modified. Likewise, Squad benefits from open maps, from large jungles or deserts, and when it comes to including towns like Mos Espa, the setting is lacking in a certain simplicity which we cannot consider as something entirely negative either.

Requirements and how to install the mod?

minimum requirements RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS operating system Windows 7 (x64) Windows 7 SP1 (x64), Windows 8 (x64), Windows 10 (x64) PROCESSOR Any Intel or Ryzen processor with 4 physical cores Any Intel or Ryzen processor with 4 physical cores Graphic card Geforce GTX 770 AMD Radeon HD 7970 (4 GB of RAM) Nvidia GTX 1060 AMD Radeon 570 (6 GB of RAM) RAM memory 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM storage 35 GB (additional 40 GB for the mod) 35 GB (additional 40 GB for the mod)

Squad was a military simulator quite restrictive when it came out in 2015. We are talking about a visually semi-realistic title that required between 4 and 6 GB of VRAM memory, something that few could have in their system without investing a lot of money. 7 years later, the game is much better optimized and its requirements, with the exception of perhaps 16 GB of RAM, are very adequate. That said, the performance impact of Galactic Contention is Minimum in the system. Keep in mind that it considerably expands certain vehicles in terms of size, which translates into an increased workload, but does not decrease performance at all.

Installing the mod

For a long time the mod was only available on ModDB, but since 2021 we have found it on the Steam Workshop, so all you have to do is select the Subscribe button on its official page and the installation will start.

Once this is done, the data will have been automatically imported into the game folder, so we don’t have to worry about additional steps. However, within the game you have to do some additional steps to be able to access the game servers.