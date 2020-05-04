The best Star Wars spin-offs to enjoy after you’ve finished the films

Could the fourth be with you! Yearly on this date Star Wars followers round the world could be discovered celebrating their favorite franchise, and in 2020 we’re certain everybody’s craving some sci-fi escapism greater than ever.

However what if you’ve lastly finished the Skywalker saga? Watched all 9 (or 11, relying on the way you rely) Star Wars films on DVD, Disney+ or TV, and in search of one thing new to fulfill you or your loved ones’s Star Wars-shaped itch?

If this describes you, you’re in luck – as a result of when it comes to Star Wars the films are simply the starting.

Over the years a complete host of good TV sequence, video video games, books and extra have continued exploring each nook of George Lucas’ fictional universe, and this Star Wars Day RadioTimes.com writers have chosen a couple of of their favorite spin-offs for anybody trying to dip their toe (or metallic droid leg) into the wider Star Wars universe.

Beginning with…

Get Disney+ with a free seven-day trial or subscribe for £59.99 a yr

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-present)

Disney

You possibly can watch all sequence of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+

The Clone Wars could also be the most vital little bit of Star Wars historical past to emerge throughout the prequel films, with the complete galaxy in turmoil as the clones of the Republic wrestled with the Separatist droids of the Commerce Federation all through the early 2000s trilogy.

Nonetheless, regardless of the grand scale of the battle we solely see the touchpaper being lit throughout Episode II and the climax in Episode III with a void of data between.

Three years after Revenge of the Sith was launched, creator George Lucas and author Dave Filoni put their heads collectively to flesh out the Clone Wars in the type of an animated sequence. The present predominantly follows the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker – who’s portrayed tremendously all through – and the latter’s apprentice Ahsoka Tano, a brand new character who has blossomed into an all-action fan favorite.

Whereas some episodes really feel tailor-made to a youthful viewers, the sequence develops a number of darkish storylines that includes a variety of acquainted faces – and the return of an iconic Star Wars villain makes for some really memorable scenes… Michael Potts

If you happen to favored that, you would possibly like…Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003)

Earlier than the present Clone Wars animation grew to become such an vital a part of Star Wars canon, there was one other wildly totally different tackle the galactic battle. George Lucas personally employed animator Genndy Tartakovsky, best identified for this work on Samurai Jack, to create a bitesize sequence that might bridge the hole between Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Initially, these episodes had been just a few minutes in size, providing an action-packed glimpse at battles unfolding throughout the galaxy. However as the sequence progressed, instalments grew longer and extra bold, culminating in an exhilarating storyline about Chancellor Palpatine’s abduction which leads instantly into Revenge of the Sith’s opening sequence.

Whereas a few of the shorter tales are maybe a tad shallow, what makes this sequence price watching is Tartakovsky’s trademark inventive fashion. He crafts some really bonkers motion scenes, together with one which sees Mace Windu destroy a military of battle droids together with his naked arms (above).

Whereas technically now not canon, one factor is for certain: the Jedi Order has by no means appeared extra highly effective… David Craig

Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018)

You possibly can watch all sequence of Star Wars Rebels on Disney+

For a quick interval earlier than The Pressure Awakens returned the franchise to the huge display, Star Wars Rebels WAS Star Wars. Created by the Clone Wars’ Dave Filoni and impressed by the idea artwork of authentic trilogy designer Ralph McQuarrie, the animated sequence follows a ragtag band of freedom fighters taking over the Empire years earlier than Luke Skywalker even picked up a lightsaber, and rapidly attracted a loyal assortment of followers when it debuted in 2014.

Whether or not they had been looking ahead to younger runaway Ezra Bridger, troubled ex-padawan Kanan, level-headed Hera, rebellious Sabine, grumpy alien Zeb, psychotic droid Chopper and even Jason Isaacs’ evil Inquisitor, there was one thing for everybody in Rebels – and regardless of the cartoon visuals, the storylines are subtle and concerned sufficient to fulfill each youngsters and adults.

Actually, as a mark of simply how fashionable the characters of this spin-off grew to become, hear carefully throughout The Rise of Skywalker – you possibly can hear Freddie Prince Jr’s Kanan Jarrus amongst the Jedi giving encouragement to Daisy Ridley’s Rey. Huw Fullerton

If you happen to favored that, you would possibly like… The Mandalorian (2019-present)

You possibly can watch sequence considered one of The Mandalorian on Disney+

If you’ve watched the films, you may need already been tempted to enjoy Star Wars’ first live-action TV sequence – however in case you haven’t, now’s the time to rectify that oversight.

Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter and created by Jon Favreau (with assist from The Clone Wars and Rebels’ Dave Filoni), The Mandalorian is an thrilling romp stuffed with beautiful visuals and nice motion. And did we point out Child Yoda? Huw Fullerton

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019)

EA

You should purchase Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order right here

The Star Wars franchise has an extended historical past of spawning good video games, with Jedi: Fallen Order being the newest addition to its compelling library. For anybody not wishing to faff about monitoring down older titles and consoles, that is each a simple selection and a really sturdy one certainly.

After followers had been left upset by the lack of a powerful narrative in EA’s current Battlefront video games, the writer employed A-list developer Respawn Leisure to craft a really cinematic Star Wars story. The finish result’s a unbelievable motion journey recreation that mixes the area exploration of Mass Impact, breath-taking sequences of Uncharted and the intuitive fight of Batman: Arkham Asylum.

The story kicks off 5 years after the devastating occasions of Revenge of the Sith, as former Jedi padawan Cal Kestis (Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan) goes on the run from Imperial Inquisitors trying to stamp out the remnants of the Republic. He groups up with a mysterious mercenary and a captivating droid to proceed the work of a fallen Jedi grasp, bringing him up towards the Empire’s most fearsome foes… David Craig

If you happen to favored that, you would possibly like…LEGO Star Wars (varied)

If you happen to fancy a barely lighter videogame expertise, you possibly can’t go incorrect with the varied entries of the LEGO Star Wars sequence. Recreating the films in cute block type, the video games are simple to choose up and play however engagingly difficult to fully grasp, and assist co-operative enjoying as you are taking cost of an entire gang of basic sequence characters.

At present followers are nonetheless ready for the launch of the epic nine-film Skywalker saga adaptation, due for launch later this yr – however you possibly can choose up The Pressure Awakens in LEGO type now. Huw Fullerton

Star Wars books (varied)

The worlds of Star Wars on the printed web page are considerably difficult by being divided into two distinct subsections: something launched post-2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm) is taken into account canon, whereas any print spin-offs printed earlier than that date now retroactively fall underneath the non-canonical “Legends” banner, however there’s loads of cracking reads to dip into from each epochs.

If you happen to’re eager to stick to canon, there’s the ebook trilogy which kicks off with Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath and follows a teenage Temmin “Snap” Wexley (performed in the sequel films as an grownup by Greg Grunberg), Ahsoka by EK Johnston which digs a bit of deeper into the fashionable Clone Wars/Rebels character and the Leia-centric Bloodline by Claudia Grey, which charts what occurred to the Solo household between the occasions of the authentic trilogy and the sequels.

On the Legacy aspect of issues, you possibly can’t go incorrect with Timothy Zahn’s Inheritor to the Empire (1991), Darkish Pressure Rising (1992) and The Final Command (1993) which first launched fashionable villain Grand Admiral Thrawn, whereas John Jackson Miller’s Kenobi, which follows its title character’s life after the fall of the Jedi, would possibly make for an attention-grabbing learn forward of the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan sequence starring Ewan McGregor. Morgan Jeffery

If you happen to favored that, you would possibly like…Star Wars comics

Since Disney took over the Star Wars franchise, Marvel comics had been publishing an excellent array of comics filling in additional gaps in the chronology (proper down to why C-3PO briefly had a pink arm…) and telling new tales.

Following basic characters like Princess Leia, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker in addition to newly-created characters like antihero archaeologist Physician Aphra, there are pages and pages of terrific adventures simply ready for you in these comedian books. Huw Fullerton

Need extra this Could the Fourth? Take a look at our full information for the best locations to discover provides, watch the films and extra…