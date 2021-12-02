The best strategy games for PC coming in 2022 with real-time battles, city management and more

We are in the final stretch of the year and it is time for those endless lists of “the best of this year 2021”. However, I want to look further and look into the eyes of next year and bring you the best strategy games to come, either as a full release or early access, in 2022.

Turn-based strategy, in real time; tactical or large-unit strategy … The truth is that the genre offers a huge range of possibilities, even more so considering that the strategy has mutated and has embraced other sub-genres to offer even deeper and more varied games.

Note: The positions in this list do not attend to evaluations, they have been placed at random.

Total War: Warhammer 3

The end of the trilogy based on the Warhammer universe developed by The Creative Assembly will arrive on February 17, 2022 with Total War: Warhammer 3. The English studio has had a hand in the development of the two previous installments and not only that, but it has served to mark the roadmap of other company titles since its first foray into licensing The Game Workshop in 2016.

Total War Battles: Warhammer

Total War Battles: Warhammer will be a collaboration between CA and the Asian studio NetEasy Games, developers of Rising Empire Legend, and it will take us to the world created by Games Workshop but, in this case, we will place ourselves in a mysterious island that has emerged from the depths of the ocean. New territory, enemies and the same action being able to control hundreds of units on screen, in addition to managing our faction economically, politically and diplomatically.

Company of Heroes 3

World War II has a certain appeal for Relic Entertainment, and eight years after Company of Heroes 2 was released, this third part will be the largest to date. Its strengths are the large scale war, new mechanics to carry out invasions of buildings and clear them of enemies, and some physical destruction at the height of the new times. All this to attract the most classic player as well as the most novice, although there are still a thousand and one news to see over the following months. Company of Heroes 3 will arrive at the end of 2022, but will release early access during the first quarter.

Starship Troopers: Terran Command

Starship Troopers was a Hollywood idea as wild and crazy as it was spectacular. The satire of the Vietnam War by Paul Verhoeven but with a spatial setting it moved to the video game shortly after the film’s premiere, although almost always under the mechanics of a first person shooter. Starship Troopers: Terran Command will take us back to the planet Klendathu with a real-time strategy proposal as crazy as it is classic. The March 31, 2022 and our job will be to lead a platoon of infantry as we shoot our way through the hordes of Arachnids.

Going Medieval

In this case, the Going Medieval strategy goes hand in hand with two such prolific genres as city ​​manager and the survival. Foxy Vexel’s standalone proposition has been simmering for the past two years, but 2022 will be the year of its official premiere. 95% of the population has died from the Black Death and we will have to build a town with which to resist barbarian attacks and inclement weather.

Men of War II

If anyone knows a lot about the strategy set in World War II – like Relic Entertainment but with less time to live – it is Digitalmindsoft. The Germans are authors of the Men of War saga and in 2022 they will release their second installment after seven years of constant content for its first part. What will we find in Men of War II? Very little news compared to the 2009 title, but we can be sure that Digitalmindsoft will hit the mark with the new additions.

Frostpunk 2

11 bit Studios and Foxy Voxel have something in common beyond sharing genre within the video game: they know how to offer titles that are as rewarding as they are difficult. Frostpunk arrived in 2018 and quickly stole the hearts of lovers of management and strategy with a post-apocalyptic future that very few would want to contemplate.

Our job was to manage the needs of a population in the new ice age of the planet, but it went further. Control the temperature, manage the arrangement of buildings, food, diseases … a veritable plethora of mechanics and needs that will presumably expand this 2022 with his second installment: Frostpunk 2.

The Settlers

Ubisoft distances itself, at least for a time, from the well-known IP Anno and rescues the mythical IP The Settlers from the Blue Byte studio, one of its oldest subsidiaries. The first installment dates from 1993 and saw the light in the classic Amiga, but 2022 will offer us a modern version of the more traditional strategy with The Settlers. This reimaginación of the original delivery will come under the graphics engine Snowdrop —Present in The Division or the future title of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora— with a side for a player and online multiplayer where we will have to manage, build and fight for the supremacy of our village.

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

As long as Creative Assembly does not decide to offer us a Medieval 3 Total War, we will always have Knights of Honor II: Sovereign. Black Sea Studios drank from the English studio’s work even before it broke through with Medieval 2 Total War, but the license Knights of Honor stayed fallow for no less than 16 years, so its second installment is doubly expected. Knights of Honor II: Sovereign recovers the historical realism of medieval Europe from Total War and spice it up with little ideas drawn from Civilization or Crusaders Kings that will arrive sometime in the next year 2022 by THQ Nordic.

Manor Lords

Still There is a lot of work ahead and their small study has not yet been able to provide information on their early access, but as a deadline he sees proposed to launch in 2022 and we couldn’t be more delighted. Realistic construction and management will be supported by a motion capture at the level of the best AAA, photogrammetry to reliably transfer textures and buildings to the video game, and a destruction simulation under the Chaos Physics engine that make us dream of having Manor Lords on our computers.

Songs of Conquest

Songs of Conquest is not only attractive for its pixel art visual style, but the use of the Magic and certain RPG elements they combine perfectly in a strategy title as charming as it is difficult. Everything in this game reminds us of the most classic titles of the genre, but also Songs of Conquest will bring with it a level editor as classic as spectacular where we can program events, control the soundtrack O write the dialogues ourselves.

Timberborn

Most strategy titles choose to take us to fantasy worlds, historical war scenes, or deciding the future of a society that faces a hostile world, but few games have some. beavers as protagonists. In Timberborn we humans have become extinct and it is time for the beavers to rebuild the planet, leaving aside wood and simple river dams. A city ​​builder with certain elements of diplomatic strategy that its authors are proud to call “punk wood”. You can currently find it in early access, but its developers are waiting launch the final version next 2022.

Beholder 3

The third installment of the “building gossip” will arrive at the beginning of next year 2022. Many may not consider Beholder as a strategy game, more like a simulator or even a point and click, but there is much of the genre in this particular saga. If you have played the previous two, you know what you are up against, but if not only I advance you one thing: spying on your neighbors is not bad if you want to ensure the good future of your beloved nation.