The best Stray mods, the cat game that has conquered players

The community has done crazy things with Stray, so many that some invite you to replay it.

Everyone already knows the gato by Stray. It has become a mass phenomenon, and it is not for less because the feline it is so cute, and on top of that, its history has conquered us. Anyone would like to have such a beautiful animal as a pet, but what would happen if instead of handling a cat you drive something else? Well, that’s precisely what this new special theme is about, dedicated to one of the games of the moment.

True to its tradition, PC players have already surprised us with tons of Stray mods that give this cat game a different point, transforming the feline into all kinds of creatures and video game characters. So here we leave you with some of the mods that we liked the most about the game, but not without first inviting you to read our Stray review to find out all the details about this PC and PlayStation title.

Of course, if you’ve decided to download any of these -or other- mods, don’t hesitate to share your experience with the rest of the 3DJuegos users.

Spyro

Download Spyro mod on Stray

We start strong with this compilation with this Spyro mod where we can handle one of the most emblematic dragons in video games. if you love Spyro with all your heart you know that this mod is for you. Not only will we see this endearing dragon replacing Stray’s cat, but there will be more throughout the game, as seen in the video.

Garfield

Download Garfield mod on Stray

If you grew up with the mythical cat who loves lasagna madly, you already have a mod to install. We turned our feline from Stray into Garfielda more lazy and lazy cat in which we can appreciate its cartoon style with which many players will surely have enjoyed the series or movies when they were little.

CJ

Download CJ mod on Stray

The legendary Carl Johnson from GTA San Andreas makes act of appearance but this time in the form of a cat. CJ always appears and ends up being the protagonist in one way or another. No one knows how, but he ends up sneaking into the least expected places.

First person

Download first person mod on Stray

Venture to play Stray in first person. It is an experience very close to virtual reality. if you want to know what does a cat see while scrolling you can experience that feeling by downloading this mod. After all, you already know that cats don’t stop moving and you will have to adapt to their way of being in order to see the entire cyberpunk city.

Dog

Download dog mod on Stray

If you happen to hate cats and you love dogs this mod may be for you. The truth is that the dog is very adorable, and it is not for less because it is a french bulldog. The cat is also very adorable, but that is up to each individual to choose which pet they like the most.

Doom

Download Stray mod in Doom II

Do you think Stray the cat is as innocent as he seems? No way. A modder has made the cat a real killing machine. In this case the tables have turned and the mod is Stray’s cat in the legendary Doom II. Above you can see in the third person how the kitten does not seem as adorable as you thought because destroy demons to the rhythm of Doomguy.

Honorable Mention – Gases

Download gas mod

This mod takes realism to the next level. If you notice that Stray’s cat doesn’t have much gas, you can include it yourself. By pressing the B key on your keyboard you can see how the cat throws each stone that even stays at ease. The truth is that this mod can make you laughwhich never hurt.

