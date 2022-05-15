the best terror while you wait for the remake of Dead Space

Horror is one of the most popular genres of video games, but it is also one so plural that it is difficult to know which ones are the best scary games. Yesterday it was confirmed that the remake of one of the greatest exponents of the genre, Dead Space, is on the way and will arrive next year, but while you wait, you may want to try other titles.

In this list, I want to talk about great games for beginners, unquestionable great exponents, but also leave a couple of lesser-known recommendations. Whether you’re a veteran or someone who wants to get started in terror, we will have something for everyone.

Best horror video games that you can not miss

Resident Evil 2 Remake

platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC.

I have hesitated a lot between the original remake of Resident Evil and the second part, and the truth is that either of them are incredible games and highly recommended. Resident Evil 2 Remake gives you a modern take on the 1998 game, updating it perfectly in all its sections. Of course, an excellent title to get scared if you are looking for something modern.





Silent Hill 2

platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360 y PC.

One of the great classics of horror video games. Konami’s masterpiece is a bit old, yes, and its HD version may not be the best, but it’s still worth it to bring you one of the best stories that have been made in scary games. With an exceptional soundtrack and very complex characters, it’s a bit more cerebral than Resident Evil, but it doesn’t go too deep for that. If you haven’t played it, I highly recommend Silent Hill 2.





SOMA

platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC.

We left the Japanese terror to go to the western indie. SOMA comes from the creators of the celebrated franchise Amnesia to bring fear permeated with existential terror. Explore the futuristic ruins of an underwater station and don’t get caught by the robots that want to kill you. If the latter doesn’t appeal to you, the game has a mode without enemies so you can just enjoy the story.





Devotion

platforms: PC.

Devotion is a game full of controversy around it, having been removed from Steam due to political problems with the Chinese government. Of course, it offers much more than that, and it counts a very personal story and different about the dangers of unconditional devotion. It’s a purely narrative game with the coolest visual style.





Darkwood

platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC.

The weirdest game on the list, but also the most original. Darkwood changes the perspective so you see everything from an aerial view, but that doesn’t mean his terror will feel any less distant. With a heavy emphasis on survival, sound design, and wildly original imagery, this indie survival horror takes you into randomly generated forests where you’ll never know what to expect. Something atypical, yes, but it is very worth giving it a try.