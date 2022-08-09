“The best thing we can do with JavaScript today is retire it”: So says the creator of JSON and author of ‘How JavaScript Works’

JavaScript surpassed, more than a year ago, the number of 14 million programmers and it is also the programming language most in demand by remote employersaccording to Remote Hunt, the second highest rated by developers, according to Hired, and the most used (for ten consecutive years) by Stack Overflow users.

In fact, today a high percentage of web applications are based on Node.js, a JavaScript-based runtime environment, which allows executing code in this language outside the browser. Even in Microsoft Excel it has already been implemented, to provide greater flexibility to the leading spreadsheet application.

JavaScript, a language-dinosaur?

However, according to Douglas Crockford, creator of the JSON standard (JavaScript Object Notation), a ubiquitous solution for serializing data in web applications, “the best we can do today with JavaScript is remove it“.

“Twenty years ago,” he explains in a recent interview, “I was one of the few proponents of JavaScript. Its combination of nested functions and dynamic objects was brilliant. […] But since then, there has been a keen interest in further bloating the language, rather than improving it“, explica Crockford.

“JavaScript, like all other dinosaur-languages, has become an obstacle to progress. We should focus on the next language, which should be more like E than JavaScript. [Pero] We don’t have that new language yet.”

“I won’t write about JavaScript again, but I’m looking forward to writing about the next language when it arrives,” says Crockford, also known for authoring the book “How JavaScript Works.”

‘E’ is an atypical choice as a reference to create a replacement for JavaScript —its syntax is similar to Java, and it is focused on secure computing—, but the fact that Crockford is one of its creators will undoubtedly have weighed on his choice. Apart from that, it is true that the rise of JS as a language has come hand in hand, simultaneously, with a boom in potential alternatives.

Thus, the same rankings of popular languages ​​that crown JavaScript also usually have the presence of TypeScript, a superset of the abover which adds concepts such as static types or class-based objects. Also is increasingly in demand WebAssemblyan executable binary format within the browser itself that we can develop using C/C++/C# and Rust.

Sin embargo, Crockford is realistic and knows the difficulties of considering going without JS: “We need all browser makers to adopt it, and simultaneously replace DOM with a well-designed interface. Good luck with that“.