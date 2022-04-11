The best tool for Xbox Game Pass: lists of available games, upcoming releases and more

Game Pass Counter presents us with a complete record of Microsoft’s subscription service with an intuitive interface.

Microsoft’s subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, has become one of the pillars of your video game ecosystem, a model that Phil Spencer has not stopped defending and that plans to reach more and more countries and more users. The service catalog it hasn’t stopped growing, and there are usually games going in and out of it.

This same week we reminded you that The Long Dark, Rain on Your Parade, MLB The Show 21, Pathway and F1 2019 leave the Game Pass catalog this month, while 7 more games are added to it. As we know that keeping up with all the news that the service offers can be complicated, we recommend Game Pass Counter, a website that maintains a complete record of everything that we can find in Xbox Game Pass.

Their creators, Garrett Atkins, Alex Dietrich Y Mike Szokedefines it as “the most accessible and accurate list of Xbox Game Pass games”, and he is not exaggerating, the website is really complete and moving through its menus is especially easy. You will also see that its design is clean, it has no ads, no affiliate links and, as Atkins points out, it does not collect user data either.

You can sift through the catalog through different lists in a simple wayAmong the categories that we can find in the list we have divided console games, PC games and cloud games. We too warn of upcoming games to Game Pass, which are currently a total of 51 confirmed titles, all of them with a detailed release date or window. Likewise, you can locate those who will leave the platform, also with their dates.

If you like a certain type of game more, the different lists also include a section for titles of single player, multiplayer and cooperative games. In addition to those that are optimized for Xbox Series X|S, those that arrive through EA Playtitles that support cross-play and even feature ‘Smart delivery‘. In short, a very useful tool to move around a catalog that already has almost 500 games. The firm commitment to Xbox Game Pass has led Microsoft to make purchases as mammoth as that of Bethesda y Activision. In 3Djuegos we tell you why the multinationals are launching to buy and how they plan to retain the audience with it.

