BBC iPlayer is a lot greater than a catch-up service.

Whereas the BBC web site was as soon as only a useful place to meet up with that present you missed on the weekend, iPlayer is now a streaming service in its personal proper, trying to maintain tempo with US media giants like Netflix and Amazon.

In brief, it’s residence to a number of the best British TV obtainable to watch on-line.

Whether or not you’re a fan of drama field units reminiscent of Luther and Peaky Blinders, traditional comedies like Extras and This Nation, or archive documentaries by David Attenborough and Louis Theroux, there’s loads to provide on iPlayer.

Within the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, numerous traditional shows are returning to the service to maintain folks entertained whereas quarantined at residence.

So, what’s at present obtainable to watch? Try our frequently up to date picks of the best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Killing Eve

A sequence that wants no introduction, Killing Eve has change into a world sensation in its brief time on the air. Psychotic murderer Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI5 agent Eve (Sandra Oh) are caught in a lethal sport of cat and mouse on this sharp, witty and ugly thriller. The first season, written by Fleabag scribe Pheobe Waller-Bridge, earned rave evaluations from critics and followers alike. Because the third season is about to debut, there’s by no means been a greater time to catch up… Watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer

Spooks

BBC

The iconic spy drama has made its return to BBC iPlayer and might be adopted by numerous different traditional shows within the coming weeks. Following the employees at British intelligence company MI:5 as they try to counter threats to the general public, the sequence obtained excessive reward all through its authentic run. Spooks additionally boasts an ever-changing ensemble solid that features a number of the brightest stars on British telly, together with David Oyelowo (Selma), Matthew McFadyen (Ripper Road) and Keeley Hawes (Line of Responsibility). Watch on BBC iPlayer

Physician Who

Sequence 1-12

The newest sequence of Physician Who introduced with it some earth-shattering revelations about Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Physician, whereas additionally pitting her in opposition to extra iconic foes. You possibly can meet up with all the most recent episodes on BBC iPlayer, in addition to revisit older adventures from the period of Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat with each episode of recent Who obtainable to stream. We’ve all received our favorite Physician and there’s no higher time to get reacquainted with yours… Watch Physician Who on BBC iPlayer

Final Tango in Halifax

Sequence 1-4, sequence 5 added weekly

The beloved sequence a couple of couple who rekindle their romance after 60 years aside has not too long ago returned to BBC One for a fifth sequence. Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid reprise the lead roles within the newest episodes, which RadioTimes.com gave a four-star assessment. Each episode of the BAFTA-winning hit is on the market to watch on iPlayer, introducing numerous memorable characters and emotional tales. Final Tango in Halifax has additionally been praised for its respectful and genuine depiction of older folks. Watch Final Tango in Halifax on BBC iPlayer

This Nation

This hilarious mockumentary depicts life in a sleepy Cotswolds village for cousins Kerry and Kurtan, created by and starring siblings Daisy Might and Charlie Cooper. The acclaimed comedy took residence a number of BAFTAs for its wry observations about countryside residing and not too long ago made headlines for casting an A-list actor in its ultimate sequence, whose identification has been obscured and saved secret. Each episode is now obtainable to stream, with a US adaptation at present within the works. Watch This Nation on BBC iPlayer

Torchwood

BBC

Torchwood got here spinning out of Russel T Davies stellar run on Physician Who, following fan favorite character Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) as he and his group examine sci-fi mysteries which are extra grownup in theme. Shortly after Jack made his shock return to Physician Who, the BBC made Torchwood obtainable to stream on iPlayer in full. An ideal selection for these wanting to make the lengthy look forward to sequence 13 slightly bit simpler… Watch Torchwood on BBC iPlayer

Inside No 9

Sequence 1-5

This darkly comedian anthology sequence from League of Gents creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith tells a distinct authentic story in every certainly one of its half-hour episodes. It’s a formidable showcase of creativity from the writing duo and has saved issues feeling recent effectively into its fifth sequence. Inside No 9 has welcomed quite a few notable visitor stars together with Jenna Coleman, Rory Kinnear, Katherine Parkinson, David Morrissey and Sheridan Smith. Watch Inside No 9 on BBC iPlayer

Line of Responsibility

Sequence 1-5

With manufacturing on the sixth sequence of Line of Responsibility going through delays, there’s now loads of time to get caught up on this critically acclaimed crime drama from author Jed Mercurio, which follows a group investigating corruption within the police drive. The sequence has shortly established itself as one of many BBC’s hottest dramas and fairly presumably one of many best shows they’ve ever produced. Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston impress within the leads, alongside a formidable visitor solid that features Lennie James (Save Me), Keeley Hawes (Spooks) and Thandie Newton (Westworld). Watch Line of Responsibility on BBC iPlayer

Prime Gear

It’s been a bumpy experience for Prime Gear since its authentic presenters left for Amazon Prime, however the motoring sequence appears to have discovered a profitable system with its newest hosts: Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris. In our assessment of the most recent episodes, RadioTimes.com calls it “outrageous, jaw-dropping, hilarious TV,” and in a present of religion the sequence has not too long ago been bumped up to BBC One for the primary time in its historical past. In case you switched off when Clarkson and co left, it’s time to give Prime Gear one other look. Watch Prime Gear on BBC iPlayer

Completely Fabulous

Sequence 1-5, plus specials

Get away the Bolly, sweeties, as a result of the entire field set of AbFab – starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley as sozzled PRs Eddie and Patsy – has landed on BBC iPlayer. Steadily showing on lists of the best British sitcoms ever made and not too long ago spawning a profitable spin-off movie, the outrageous humour of Completely Fabulous may very well be simply the factor to brighten up your lockdown. Watch Completely Fabulous on BBC iPlayer

Fosse/Verdon

The eight-part drama is predicated on the troubled private {and professional} relationship between legendary director Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). They made an enormous contribution to American tradition by way of their collaborations, but it surely got here at a critical worth. Rockwell and Williams had been lauded for his or her performances on this sequence, selecting up awards from the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Display Actors Guild. Watch Fosse/Verdon on BBC iPlayer

Silent Witness

Sequence 6-23

It’s an actual testomony to the standard of Silent Witness that the present remains to be pulling in big audiences even in its 23rd season. The crime drama starring Emilia Fox follows a bunch of forensic pathologists as they take on prison instances across the UK. Regardless of being on the air for therefore lengthy, the sequence remains to be discovering methods to shock its viewers – with a latest solid shake-up promising a really completely different dynamic for the upcoming sequence 24… Watch on BBC iPlayer

Louis Theroux’s Bizarre Weekends

It’s tough not to love Louis Theroux. Though he can seem slightly awkward at occasions, his willingness to throw himself into daunting conditions shows big and really admirable dedication to his craft. Louis Theroux’s Bizarre Weekends first aired between 1998 and 2000, so not all of its weird instances might be solely up to date with at present’s world. Nonetheless, there’s nonetheless an enormous quantity of leisure to be discovered within the unusual characters Theroux encounters throughout his fascinating investigations. Watch Louix Theroux on BBC iPlayer

Worzel Gummidge

Detectorists creator Mackenzie Criminal follows up the acclaimed sitcom with this up to date model of traditional kids’s sequence Worzel Gummidge. Criminal takes on writing and directing duties in addition to the starring function, in a reboot that has been praised for its charming sense of humour and priceless environmental messages. There’s no phrase but on whether or not we are able to anticipate one other sequence, however given the nice and cozy reception to this two-parter, it actually appears attainable… Watch Worzel Gummidge on BBC iPlayer

W1A

Sequence 1-3

This satirical comedy brings again the lead character of Twenty Twelve, Ian Fletcher (Hugh Bonneville), in his new job function as Head of Values on the BBC. It’s his accountability to outline the company’s function in British society and put together it for the longer term, whereas coping with some hilarious day-to-day crises within the course of. W1A has a stellar solid together with Monica Dolan (A Very English Scandal), Jessica Hynes (Spaced), Jason Watkins (Trollied) and Hugh Skinner (Fleabag). Watch W1A on BBC iPlayer

This Time with Alan Partridge

Steve Coogan made his long-awaited return as delightfully awkward broadcaster Alan Partridge on this comedic take on {a magazine} information sequence related in format to The One Present. Whereas it doesn’t have fairly as many laugh-out-loud moments because the character’s earlier outings, the satire is wise and Coogan is great, delivering good Partridge strains in every episode. Susannah Fielding additionally stars as beleaguered co-presenter Jennie Gresham. Watch This Time with Alan Partridge on BBC iPlayer

The Trial of Christine Keeler

BBC One’s latest drama sequence tells the story of the girl on the coronary heart of The Profumo Affair, one of many largest scandals of the 20th Century. Sophie Cookson (Kingsman) offers an excellent efficiency as Christine Keeler, whose affairs with each the Secretary of State for Battle and a Soviet Union soldier are splashed everywhere in the newspapers. This sequence affords perception into the occasions that led to the scandal in addition to the climactic trial that spawned from it. Watch The Trial of Christine Keeler on BBC iPlayer

Extras

Stephen Service provider and Ricky Gervais follow-up mission after The Workplace was this deadpan comedy set on the planet of thankless movie and TV additional work. It’s a traditional piece of British comedy, as struggling actor Andy Millman (Gervais) desperately tries to launch a profession from blurry roles within the background. Service provider co-stars as ineffective expertise agent Darren Lamb, with Ashley Jensen (After Life) as dim-witted good friend Maggie. Come for the hilariously awkward humour and unimaginable superstar cameos, keep for the genuinely touching ultimate episode. Watch Extras on BBC iPlayer

Elizabeth is Lacking

Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson returns to British tv for this function size adaptation, which sees an aged lady with dementia trying to find her lacking good friend. Coping with such a delicate matter, it must be no shock that Elizabeth is Lacking packs an emotional punch, however Jackson additionally excels within the script’s extra comedic moments. RadioTimes.com gave the highly effective drama a four-star assessment. Watch Elizabeth is Lacking on BBC iPlayer

Pose

This groundbreaking sequence comes from producer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and depicts New York Metropolis’s LGBTQ ballroom tradition scene in the course of the 1980s and 90s. Two seasons can be found now on iPlayer, each of which have been critically acclaimed, with a 3rd one effectively on the way in which. Watch Pose on BBC iPlayer

His Darkish Supplies

The BBC’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s sweeping fantasy epic may be very spectacular certainly. Dafne Eager (Logan) takes the lead function of Lyra Belacqua, a mischievous younger woman intent on rescuing her kidnapped good friend. To take action, she’ll have to evade seize herself from treacherous foes with the assistance of her daemon named Pan, who usually takes the type of a weasel. Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and James McAvoy (IT: Chapter Two) additionally star… Watch His Darkish Supplies on BBC iPlayer

Seven Worlds, One Planet

You possibly can by no means go fallacious with a David Attenborough nature documentary and this newest sequence simply as jaw dropping because the final. Every episode explores one other of Earth’s distinct continents and the life that inhabits it, offering some fascinating data and capturing quite a few unimaginable moments. Watch on BBC iPlayer

Luther

Sequence 1-5

Idris Elba stars as London’s slickest – and most maverick – detective as he races across the metropolis fixing crimes match for a horror film. Luther has been a agency favorite among the many BBC lineup because it started again in 2010, with Elba giving an electrical efficiency within the lead function and viewers gripped by the present’s constantly thrilling sense of stress. Watch Luther on BBC iPlayer

The Blue Planet and Blue Planet II

Sequence 1-2

Arguably David Attenborough’s most impactful documentary but, The Blue Planet and its sequel shows the great thing about stay beneath the waves – and the harm people are wreaking on it. Watch Blue Planet on BBC iPlayer

The Seize

This critically acclaimed six-part drama sees returning soldier Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) come beneath suspicion from detective inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger), after CCTV footage hyperlinks him to the kidnapping of a younger lady. It’s an exhilarating (and paranoia-inducing) take a look at how surveillance can be utilized and abused within the fashionable world, incomes sturdy reward from critics. Ben Miles (The Crown), Paul Ritter (Chernobyl), Famke Janssen (X-Males) and Ron Perlman (Hellboy) additionally star. Watch on BBC iPlayer

Hustle

Sequence 1-8

Robert Vaughn, Robert Glenister, Adrian Lester and Marc Warren star on this slick BBC drama, which follows the fortunes of London confidence tricksters. The con is on… Watch Hustle on BBC iPlayer

Across the World in 80 Days

Sequence 1

From 1989, Michael Palin’s epic voyage throughout the globe, following within the footsteps of Jules Verne’s fictional hero Phileas Fogg, utilizing any mode of overland transport… Watch Across the World in 80 Days on BBC iPlayer

The League of Gents

Sequence 1-4

This gloriously darkish, surrealist comedy a couple of unusual group of individuals residing within the small, northern city of Royston Vasey is created by and stars Reece Shearsmith, Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton. Watch The League of Gents on BBC iPlayer

The Mighty Boosh

Whereas it inevitably received’t be for everybody, the mad world of Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt’s Mighty Boosh is treasured by many. The cult hit sequence follows the surreal adventures of two struggling musicians, who stay with a mystic alien shaman and a gorilla. Watch The Mighty Boosh on BBC iPlayer

Clique

Sequence 1-2

Psychological thriller that delves inside a gang of whip sensible, sophisticated and bold younger folks at a college. Watch Clique on BBC iPlayer

Outnumbered

Sequence 1-5

This comedy embraces the humorous facet of household life as we comply with the Brockmans by way of their numerous trials and tribulations. The present grew to become much less enjoyable as the children grew up and their harmless backchat developed into moody teen rudeness, however the early episodes function some traditional strains and a household dynamic that many people can relate to. Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner star as drained mother and father Pete and Sue, with Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez as their difficult kids. Watch Outnumbered on BBC iPlayer

Frozen Planet

Sequence 1

David Attenborough’s iconic nature documentary from 2011 heads to the coldest corners of the earth and explores the wildlife that survives there. Watch Frozen Planet on BBC iPlayer

What We Do within the Shadows

Academy Award winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) adapt their glorious mockumentary movie into an equally sturdy tv sequence. The motion shifts from New Zealand to New York Metropolis, the place 4 vampires have lived as room mates for lots of of years. The first season debuted final yr to very sturdy evaluations, praising the absurd comedy and ensemble solid that features Matt Berry (Yr of the Rabbit) and Kayvan Novak (4 Lions). Watch on BBC iPlayer

Battle and Peace

James Norton and Lily James take the lead on this BBC adaptation of Tolstoy’s epic story of affection and loss. Watch Battle and Peace on BBC iPlayer

The Younger Offenders

Sequence 1-2

The second sequence of the comedy following two lovable rogues as they stand up to no good within the Irish metropolis of Cork has not too long ago arrived… Watch The Younger Offenders on BBC iPlayer

Planet Earth and Planet Earth II

Sequence 1-2

David Attenborough’s award-winning nature sequence takes us on an excellent journey of the islands, mountains and cities of the earth. Watch Planet Earth on BBC iPlayer

Jonathan Creek

Sequence 1-5

Cult crime drama sequence starring Alan Davies because the inventive advisor to a stage magician who additionally solves fiendish mysteries. Give these little gray cells a exercise… Watch Jonathan Creek on BBC iPlayer

Gentleman Jack

Physician Foster star Suranne Jones leads author Sally Wainwright’s drama a couple of 19th-century Yorkshire landowner who embarks on a passionate courtship with one other lady. Watch Gentleman Jack on BBC iPlayer

The Musketeers

Sequence 1-3

The Thick of It and Physician Who actor Peter Capaldi seems alongside Skins star Luke Pasqualino and Merlin’s Santiago Cabrera on this BBC adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’s traditional novel… Watch The Musketeers on BBC iPlayer

The Planets

Sequence 1

Professor Brian Cox’s fascinating sequence finding out the origins of the photo voltaic system and the way the planets got here to be. Visually beautiful. Watch The Planets on BBC iPlayer