The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Sky’s on-demand streaming service NOW TV is our port of name for all the pieces that HBO – the unique status TV community within the USA – places out into the world. Massive Little Lies, True Detective, Westworld – all of it comes via right here first.

On high of this, there’s a formidable again catalogue of basic shows, like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Recreation of Thrones.

Plus, Sky is on a roll of late, with current big-hitters Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose having wowed audiences and critics alike.

Take a look at our decide of NOW TV’s bunch beneath.

Legion

Out there till third June

Noah Hawley, creator of the excellent Fargo tv sequence, turns his gaze to the Marvel universe for this X-Males sequence. Dan Stevens (Magnificence and the Beast) stars as David Haller, a person identified with schizophrenia who discovers the voices he's listening to would possibly simply be actual…

Kidding

Jim Carrey stars on this poignant comedy-drama a couple of youngsters's entertainer who struggles to cope as his non-public life takes a downward spiral…

Westworld

Out there till sixth June

Broadly touted as HBO's subsequent huge factor now that Recreation of Thrones has wrapped up, Westworld is a science-fiction sequence that takes place in a Western themed amusement park populated by robots…

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David created this acclaimed comedy sequence the place he performs a model of himself, susceptible to awkward social encounters that create farcical conditions…

The Handmaid’s Story

Out there till 17th Could

This tough-hitting drama sequence relies on Margaret Atwood's novel of the identical title and stars Elisabeth Moss in a powerhouse lead efficiency. The darkish world of The Handmaid's Story sees the USA was a totalitarian regime the place the few remaining fertile girls are subjugated and horrifically abused. Moss performs June, now referred to as Offred, whose robust will makes her a menace to the brand new world order…

Parks and Recreation

Amy Poehler stars on this beloved sitcom as devoted public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks division of Pawnee, Indiana. Co-starring a formidable ensemble solid that features Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones and Aubrey Plaza.

Supergirl

Superhero drama following Clark Kent's cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) as she goes up in opposition to fearsome villains from throughout the universe…

The Outsider

Out there till eighth April

This new sequence from HBO relies on a novel by prolific horror author Stephen King and at the moment airing. A neighborhood detective performed by Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) investigates the mysterious and brutal demise of a younger boy in a small city. Jason Bateman, Cynthia Erivo and Paddy Considine additionally star…

Recreation of Thrones

HBO's epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels took the world by storm, with tens of millions tuning in to the finale to discover out who precisely would take the legendary Iron Throne. Should you missed out on the sequence initially or simply need to relive its most memorable moments, Recreation of Thrones is now out there to stream in its entirety.

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars on this comedy-drama a couple of lady reintegrating into her outdated life after struggling a psychological breakdown. She is decided to convey her newfound optimistic mindset to all the pieces she does, however in the end finds herself all the time battling the harsh realities of the trendy world…

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Regulation stars as newly elected, tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually gorgeous sequence from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. A sequel sequence titled The New Pope has not too long ago began airing and can also be out there to stream…

Present Me A Hero

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac takes the lead position on this drama from The Wire's David Simon, based mostly on the factual guide by Lisa Belkin. The story explores a landmark case by which an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout the town…

The Newsroom

Jeff Daniels stars on this political thriller from celebrity author Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Social Community). The sequence takes viewers behind-the-scenes of a nightly cable information programme…

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom not too long ago returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke current viewing information. If the hour-long festive episode has left you hungry for extra, you may revisit the unique three seasons of their entirety on NOW TV proper now…

True Blood



HBO



This fantasy horror sequence ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has acquired recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards…

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The sequence follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by a quiet suburban life along with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis)…