The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Sky's on-demand streaming service NOW TV is our port of name for every little thing that HBO – the unique status TV community within the USA – places out into the world. Huge Little Lies, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Westworld – all of it comes via right here first.

On prime of this, there’s a powerful again catalogue of traditional shows, like The Wire, Deadwood and Sport of Thrones.

Plus, Sky is on a roll of late, with current big-hitters Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose having wowed audiences and critics alike.

Try our choose of NOW TV's bunch beneath

Final up to date 22nd Could 2020

Gangs of London

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic final month, Gangs of London has develop into the channel's second largest authentic drama ever after final 12 months's acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn't arduous to see why, because the violent thriller has seen robust reward throughout the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as "The Godfather meets The Raid" in a four-star evaluate.

The Wire

Extensively thought to be one of many best tv shows of all time, now could be the right alternative to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the primary time). The gritty crime drama takes place on the town streets of West Baltimore, that are gripped by felony gangs and the commerce of unlawful medicine. Dominic West (The Affair) performs Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with main the police investigation into one of the vital distinguished drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed all through its five-season run, taking an unflinching have a look at actual world issues with a surprising solid that features Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and several other visitor stars who've gone on to develop into large names.

Parks and Recreation

Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photograph Financial institution

Amy Poehler stars on this beloved sitcom as devoted public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks division of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seven seasons, the present amassed a die-hard fanbase and it isn't arduous to see why. There's a vibrant solid of characters right here to get acquainted with, together with Chris Pratt because the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman because the legendary Ron Swanson. That is really feel good tv at its best. The sequence lately returned for a quarantine particular, which is but to make it to the UK.

Sharp Objects

Accessible till 1st August

Accessible till 1st August

Hollywood star Amy Adams (Arrival) takes the lead position on this intense drama sequence, as a troubled reporter who returns to her hometown to examine the homicide of two younger women. Based mostly on the novel by Gone Lady creator Gillian Flynn, this thriller is a sluggish burn however the unbelievable performances all through ought to be sufficient to preserve you hooked. Adams delivers a few of her best work as Camille Preaker, whereas co-star Patricia Clarkson is improbable as her overbearing mom, successful a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Huge Love

One other acclaimed HBO drama obtainable to binge on NOW TV, Huge Love tells the story of polygamist Invoice Henrickson (Invoice Paxton), as he offers with the inevitable problems of getting three wives and 7 kids. The ups and downs of this unconventional household embody some highly effective emotional moments, carried out by a stellar solid that features Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Woman Dynamite).

Sport of Thrones

HBO's epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels took the world by storm, with tens of millions tuning in to the finale to discover out who precisely would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn't to all people's liking however the truth stays that Sport of Thrones was residence to some unbelievable writing and world constructing in its earlier seasons. If you happen to missed out on the sequence initially or simply need to relive its most memorable moments, it's now obtainable to stream in its entirety.

Peep Present



Channel 4



David Mitchell and Robert Webb star on this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical have a look at the trendy world via the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is chilly, pessimistic and determined to climb the company ladder, the opposite is egocentric, lazy and considers the washing-up to be day's work. It's a traditional odd couple pairing performed completely, with among the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom.

Run

Accessible till 26th June

Accessible till 26th June

Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) made a pact together with her school boyfriend, Billy (Domhnall Gleeson): If one in every of them texted the phrase 'RUN' and the opposite replied with the identical, they might drop every little thing to go on an journey throughout america. Years after breaking apart and dropping contact, that day lastly comes however the motive for his or her wild spontaneity stays unclear. This much-anticipated new sequence comes from Vicky Jones, best generally known as director of Fleabag's first ever stage manufacturing. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will make a visitor look on this comedy drama, which is including a brand new episode every week.

Westworld

Accessible till sixth June

Accessible till sixth June

Extensively touted as HBO's subsequent large factor now that Sport of Thrones has wrapped up, Westworld is a science-fiction sequence that takes place in a Western themed amusement park populated by robots. After the primary two seasons achieved essential acclaim, the third has simply kicked off to a barely much less constructive response because the story takes on a broader scope. Nonetheless, this is among the most talked about shows on tv, with a star-studded solid together with Thandie Newton (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Unhealthy).

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

A part of the DC Comics tv universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic workforce of superheroes working collectively on time-hopping adventures. Followers of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get probably the most out of this sequence, notably when it comes to the formidable crossover episodes, however these in search of some lighthearted comedian e book motion ought to discover this matches the invoice. Legends options a big ensemble solid which incorporates Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Physician Who), Wentworth Miller (Jail Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine).

Save Me and Save Me Too

There's extra to this thriller than meets the attention. Author and star Lennie James (Line of Obligation) performs the estranged father of a teenage woman who's accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that features the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) because the woman's mum. A follow-up sequence titled Save Me Too has lately debuted as a field set on NOW TV, selecting up 17 months after the occasions of the primary. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star evaluate, describing it as "an absolute knockout."

The Journey to Greece

Sky UK Restricted

Accessible till 1st June

Accessible till 1st June

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan's advantageous eating sitcom comes to a detailed with this fourth and last season. The sequence has amassed a sizeable fanbase because the comedy duo head all over the world, moving into humorous debates about their friends and careers. Maybe barely self-indulgent at instances, the sequence lives on the charisma of its two leads and its picturesque areas could present some much-needed escapism.

Legion

Accessible till third June

Accessible till third June

Marvel followers will delight at this mind-bending superhero present from Noah Hawley, creator of the very good Fargo tv sequence. Legion explores the troubled thoughts of David Haller (Dan Stevens), the son of Professor X who discovers who discovers the voices in his head may simply be actual in spite of everything. The sequence oozes a surreal fashion which makes for a visually arresting watch, with Stevens placing in a robust lead efficiency alongside co-stars Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Rachel Keller (Fargo) and Jean Good (Watchmen).

Kidding

Accessible till 2nd July

Accessible till 2nd July

Jim Carrey stars on this poignant comedy-drama a couple of kids's entertainer who struggles to cope as his personal life takes a downward spiral. Kidding is the enduring actor's return to tv after a long time away and his efficiency bagged him a Golden Globe nomination. The sequence additionally has a stellar supporting solid together with Frank Langella (The Individuals), Judy Greer (Halloween) and Catherine Keener (Get Out).

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Accessible till 22nd June

Accessible till 22nd June

This long-running comedy sequence stars Seinfeld creator Larry David as a model of himself, inclined to awkward social encounters that just about all the time culminate in farcical predicaments. It's notably spectacular that the sequence has created so many traditional comedy moments provided that it's nearly completely improvised. Now in its tenth season, the present hasn't misplaced any of its attraction with visitor stars together with Isla Fisher, Bryan Cranston and Jon Hamm.

Intelligence

Accessible till 14th June

Accessible till 14th June

Pals star David Schwimmer takes on a really completely different position on this providing from Sky Comedy. When a pompous NSA agent is shipped to Cheltenham to collaborate with British intelligence companies, he rapidly finds his strategies conflict with the usual method of doing issues. Created by co-star Nick Mohammed, Intelligence makes efficient use of a traditional odd couple dynamic, with some stable gags and powerful performances.

Supergirl

American broadcaster The CW has constructed a powerful tv universe encompassing various comedian e book dramas, with Supergirl proving to be one in every of their hottest. Clark Kent's cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) juggles civilian life whereas additionally going up in opposition to fearsome villains from throughout the universe. Her adventures see her cross paths with different beloved heroes together with Grant Gustin's The Flash, in the course of the epic crossover Disaster on Infinite Earths.

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars on this comedy-drama a couple of girl reintegrating into her previous life after struggling a psychological breakdown. She is set to carry her newfound constructive mindset to every little thing she does, however finally finds herself all the time battling the tough realities of the trendy world. Enlightened loved essential acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with fantastic performances from Dern and on-screen mom Diane Ladd.

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Regulation stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually gorgeous sequence from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. Only a few years later, the inventive duo returned for a sequel sequence titled The New Pope which gave an perception into extra Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Each shows can be found to stream on NOW TV proper now.

Present Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead position on this drama from The Wire's David Simon, exploring a landmark case during which an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout the town. The performances are stellar throughout the board, however Isaac provides a very robust flip within the lead.

The Newsroom

Accessible till ninth July

Accessible till ninth July

Jeff Daniels stars on this political thriller from famous person author Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Social Community). The sequence takes viewers behind-the-scenes of a nightly cable information programme, the place a brand new govt producer is available in to rattle the cage of a prolific newsreader. The sequence had a rocky begin however discovered its groove throughout a three-season run, which noticed A-list visitor stars together with Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Terry Crews (Brooklyn 9-9) and David Harbour (Stranger Issues).

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom wants no introduction, however we'll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a younger girl residing in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to final, they'll want to battle lengthy distance, tradition variations and two zany households. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who additionally co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the sequence lately returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke current viewing data. The authentic sequence is on the market on NOW TV proper now…

True Blood

HBO

This fantasy horror sequence ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has acquired recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards…

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The sequence follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life together with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is suggested. Sally4Ever accommodates an terrible lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, however there's one thing engrossing about its weird love story.

The Knick

Clive Owen stars on this sequence from famous person filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital within the early 1900s. The sequence acquired essential acclaim throughout its two seasons, dealing with delicate themes like drug dependancy and racism.

Billions

A viciously enjoyable, modern, witty story of assault and defence between the preposterously highly effective US Legal professional Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates every little thing we love to hate in regards to the super-wealthy.

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries is predicated on Elizabeth Strout's novel of the identical title, chronicling 25 years within the lifetime of a retired college trainer dealing with a number of private points. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title position of Olive Kitteridge, serving as one more showcase for her unbelievable appearing expertise. These not wishing to commit to a long-running sequence could discover this a robust possibility, with its 4 tightly written episodes.

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set within the gold-mining camp of Deadwood within the 12 months 1876. Regardless of a critically acclaimed preliminary run within the mid-noughties, this sequence was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn't discover a big sufficient viewers. Nonetheless, thanks to intense fan curiosity, it returned this 12 months for a much-lauded movie adaptation…

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the lead position on this five-part sequence, which follows a person from a privileged but abusive background, who develops extreme issues with drug dependancy later in life. The acclaimed sequence is predicated on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and gained a BAFTA award for best miniseries in 2019…

Killjoys

This science fiction sequence starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for 5 seasons during which it amassed an avid fanbase. The present follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves throughout a interval of political turmoil. They'll have to confront lethal foes and their very own troubled pasts alongside the best way…

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part sequence about Catherine the Nice, Russia's longest-ruling feminine chief and one of the vital highly effective feminine monarchs in historical past. The drama follows Catherine in the direction of the tip of her reign and places the highlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, performed by Jason Clarke…

Chernobyl

A harrowing, important re-telling of the 1986 catastrophe that noticed a Ukrainian metropolis destroyed

Huge Little Lies

There’s an opportunity you may know Sky/HBO’s comedy drama Huge Little Lies is predicated on the darkish novel of the identical title. And maybe you’ve already heard it’s about three moms who quickly develop into embroiled in homicide. Nonetheless, you’ve nearly undoubtedly heard that the solid listing boasts a number of Hollywood names: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep amongst others… Watch Huge Little Lies on NOW TV

Band of Brothers

HBO

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s 12-hour mini-series about one US military regiment’s extraordinary Second World Battle adventures – as soon as voted one of many best field units of all time by RadioTimes.com customers… Watch Band of Brothers on NOW TV

The Affair

Dominic West (The Wire) and Ruth Wilson (His Darkish Supplies) star on this drama sequence in regards to the devastating emotional results of an extramarital relationship. The Affair has picked up a number of awards over its five-season run, together with the Golden Globe for best drama sequence… Watch The Affair on NOW TV

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Criminal star within the new second sequence of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as “Sport of Thrones meets probably the most debauched 12 months you ever had at Glastonbury,” it additionally has loads of British humour, a nod to our personal fascinating historical past and a few terrific dialogue… Watch Britannia on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Lengthy earlier than the cash moved from movie to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe within the water with this thriller sequence that might go on to develop into one of many greatest cult hits of the 1990s. That includes robust performances, a stunning soundtrack and loads of surreal moments, it’s a really mesmerising watch that lately noticed a comeback… Watch Twin Peaks on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch introduced his surrealist drama again from the useless after a 16-year hiatus, and it’s simply as good and bonkers as we may have hoped… Watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW TV

Dexter

Forensic technician Dexter Morgan (Michael C Corridor) leads a slightly disturbing double life as a serial killer who hunts down criminals which have slipped via the cracks of the justice system… Watch Dexter on NOW TV

