The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV (July 2020)

Sky’s on-demand streaming service NOW TV has turn into a staple of our TV night viewing, thanks to its broad number of programming from HBO and different status suppliers.

From current hits like Huge Little Lies, Gangs of London and Sport of Thrones to all-time classics together with The Sopranos, Twin Peaks and The Wire – NOW TV has greater than sufficient for viewers to get caught into.

Take a look at our choose of NOW TV’s bunch beneath, all of which can be found with an Leisure Cross.

Final up to date third July 2020

Gangs of London

Out there till 18th July

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic final month, Gangs of London has turn into the channel's second largest authentic drama ever after final yr's acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn't onerous to see why, because the violent thriller has seen sturdy reward throughout the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as "The Godfather meets The Raid" in a four-star assessment. Unsurprisingly, Gangs of London was just lately renewed for a second season, so there has by no means been a greater time to get caught up…

Succession

Followers of satire rejoice, as a result of Jesse Armstrong's Succession is again on NOW TV! The hit collection takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional household, who start vying for energy when the patriarch steps down from his function. Recognized for effortlessly mixing gripping drama with darkish comedy, Succession stars an excellent ensemble forged that features Brian Cox, Jeremy Sturdy, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.

The Sopranos

Thought of by many to be one of many biggest TV collection of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, initially an underboss of the DiMeo crime household who works his means to turn into the mafia's undisputed boss. The collection follows his makes an attempt to stability his household life, felony profession and panic assaults, turning to therapist Jennifer Melfi for assist with the latter. That includes Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV.

The Wire

Broadly thought to be one of many best tv shows of all time, now could be the proper alternative to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the primary time). The gritty crime drama takes place on the town streets of West Baltimore, that are gripped by felony gangs and the commerce of unlawful medicine. Dominic West (The Affair) performs Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with main the police investigation into one of the crucial outstanding drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed all through its five-season run, taking an unflinching have a look at actual world issues with a surprising forged that features Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and several other visitor stars who've gone on to turn into big names.

The Evening Of

Out there till 31st August

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars on this darkish crime story as a naive school scholar falsely accused of killing a younger lady. Throughout eight suspenseful episodes, The Evening Of follows his determined makes an attempt to show his innocence and delves into the lives of these affected by his case. There are twists and turns aplenty as the reality is slowly revealed in one of the crucial gripping authorized dramas of current reminiscence, that co-stars John Turturro as a cynical defence legal professional.

Chernobyl

A harrowing, very important re-telling of the 1986 catastrophe that noticed a Ukrainian metropolis destroyed by an incident at a nuclear energy plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and intensely intense recreation of the occasion, that includes very good performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily related story concerning the hazard of lies, notably from these in energy…

Sharp Objects

Out there till 1st August

Hollywood star Amy Adams (Arrival) takes the lead function on this intense drama collection, as a troubled reporter who returns to her hometown to examine the homicide of two younger women. Primarily based on the novel by Gone Woman writer Gillian Flynn, this thriller is a sluggish burn however the unimaginable performances all through must be sufficient to hold you hooked. Adams delivers a few of her most interesting work as Camille Preaker, whereas co-star Patricia Clarkson is unbelievable as her overbearing mom, profitable a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Huge Love

One other acclaimed HBO drama obtainable to binge on NOW TV, Huge Love tells the story of polygamist Invoice Henrickson (Invoice Paxton), as he offers with the inevitable problems of getting three wives and 7 kids. The ups and downs of this unconventional household embody some highly effective emotional moments, carried out by a stellar forged that features Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Girl Dynamite).

Save Me and Save Me Too

There's extra to this thriller than meets the attention. Author and star Lennie James (Line of Responsibility) performs the estranged father of a teenage lady who's accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that features the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) because the lady's mum. A follow-up collection titled Save Me Too has just lately debuted as a field set on NOW TV, selecting up 17 months after the occasions of the primary. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star assessment, describing it as "an absolute knockout."

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Regulation stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually gorgeous collection from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. Only a few years later, the inventive duo returned for a sequel collection titled The New Pope which gave an perception into extra Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Each shows can be found to stream on NOW TV proper now.

Present Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead function on this drama from The Wire's David Simon, exploring a landmark case wherein an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout the town. The performances are stellar throughout the board, however Isaac provides a very sturdy flip within the lead.

The Newsroom

Out there till ninth July

Jeff Daniels stars on this political thriller from famous person author Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Social Community). The collection takes viewers behind-the-scenes of a nightly cable information programme, the place a brand new government producer is available in to rattle the cage of a prolific newsreader. The collection had a rocky begin however discovered its groove throughout a three-season run, which noticed A-list visitor stars together with Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Terry Crews (Brooklyn 9-9) and David Harbour (Stranger Issues).

The Knick

Clive Owen stars on this collection from famous person filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital within the early 1900s. The collection obtained important acclaim throughout its two seasons, dealing with delicate themes like drug dependancy and racism.

Billions

A viciously enjoyable, modern, witty story of assault and defence between the preposterously highly effective US Legal professional Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates every part we love to hate concerning the super-wealthy.

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries relies on Elizabeth Strout's novel of the identical title, chronicling 25 years within the lifetime of a retired faculty instructor going through a number of private points. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title function of Olive Kitteridge, serving as one more showcase for her unimaginable appearing expertise. These not wishing to commit to a long-running collection might discover this a robust possibility, with its 4 tightly written episodes.

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set within the gold-mining camp of Deadwood within the yr 1876. Regardless of a critically acclaimed preliminary run within the mid-noughties, this collection was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn't discover a big sufficient viewers. Nevertheless, thanks to intense fan curiosity, it returned this yr for a much-lauded movie adaptation…

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the lead function on this five-part collection, which follows a person from a privileged but abusive background, who develops extreme issues with drug dependancy later in life. The acclaimed collection relies on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and received a BAFTA award for best miniseries in 2019…

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part collection about Catherine the Nice, Russia's longest-ruling feminine chief and one of the crucial highly effective feminine monarchs in historical past. The drama follows Catherine in direction of the tip of her reign and places the highlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, performed by Jason Clarke…

Huge Little Lies

There's an opportunity you would possibly know Sky/HBO's comedy drama Huge Little Lies relies on the darkish novel of the identical title. And maybe you've already heard it's about three moms who quickly turn into embroiled in homicide. Nevertheless, you've nearly undoubtedly heard that the forged checklist boasts a number of Hollywood names: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep amongst others…

Band of Brothers

HBO

Don't miss Steven Spielberg's 12-hour mini-series about one US military regiment's extraordinary Second World Struggle adventures – as soon as voted one of many best field units of all time by RadioTimes.com customers…

The Affair

Dominic West (The Wire) and Ruth Wilson (His Darkish Supplies) star on this drama collection concerning the devastating emotional results of an extramarital relationship. The Affair has picked up a number of awards over its five-season run, together with the Golden Globe for best drama collection…

Dexter

Forensic technician Dexter Morgan (Michael C Corridor) leads a moderately disturbing double life as a serial killer who hunts down criminals which have slipped by way of the cracks of the justice system…

Sport of Thrones

HBO's epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin's fantasy novels took the world by storm, with tens of millions tuning in to the finale to discover out who precisely would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn't to everyone's liking however the truth stays that Sport of Thrones was house to some unimaginable writing and world constructing in its earlier seasons. Should you missed out on the collection initially or simply need to relive its most memorable moments, it's now obtainable to stream in its entirety.

Penny Dreadful

This darkish fantasy drama reinterprets iconic characters from gothic literature in a Victorian London setting, together with Dorian Grey, Van Helsing, Dr Frankenstein and his well-known monster. Not for the faint hearted, this collection constructed up a loyal fanbase throughout its acclaimed three-season run, telling a suspenseful story that by no means shied away from violence, gore and scary beasts. Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol), Eva Inexperienced (The Luminaries) and Billie Piper (Physician Who) lead the forged.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

A part of the DC Comics tv universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic group of superheroes working collectively on time-hopping adventures. Followers of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get essentially the most out of this collection, notably when it comes to the formidable crossover episodes, however these on the lookout for some lighthearted comedian e-book motion ought to discover this suits the invoice. Legends options a big ensemble forged which incorporates Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Physician Who), Wentworth Miller (Jail Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine).

True Blood

HBO

This fantasy horror collection ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has obtained recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards…

Supergirl

American broadcaster The CW has constructed a powerful tv universe encompassing a variety of comedian e-book dramas, with Supergirl proving to be one in all their hottest. Clark Kent's cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) juggles civilian life whereas additionally going up in opposition to fearsome villains from throughout the universe. Her adventures see her cross paths with different beloved heroes together with Grant Gustin's The Flash, in the course of the epic crossover Disaster on Infinite Earths.

Killjoys

This science fiction collection starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for 5 seasons wherein it collected an avid fanbase. The present follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves throughout a interval of political turmoil. They'll have to confront lethal foes and their very own troubled pasts alongside the way in which…

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Criminal star within the new second collection of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as "Sport of Thrones meets essentially the most debauched yr you ever had at Glastonbury," it additionally has loads of British humour, a nod to our personal fascinating historical past and a few terrific dialogue…

Twin Peaks

Lengthy earlier than the cash moved from movie to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe within the water with this thriller collection that will go on to turn into one of many largest cult hits of the 1990s. That includes sturdy performances, a beautiful soundtrack and loads of surreal moments, it's a very mesmerising watch that just lately noticed a comeback…

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch introduced his surrealist drama again from the useless after a 16-year hiatus, and it's simply as sensible and bonkers as we might have hoped…

Insecure

Out there till fifth September

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji star on this acclaimed comedy collection about two younger girls navigating careers, relationships and every part else Los Angeles has to throw at them. In addition to exploring their very own private struggles, Insecure has been hailed for the way it delves into broader social and racial points that have an effect on the African-American group. The collection has catapulted Rae to worldwide stardom, with lead roles in current comedy flicks Little and The Lovebirds.

Parks and Recreation

Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photograph Financial institution

Amy Poehler stars on this beloved sitcom as devoted public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks division of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seven seasons, the present collected a die-hard fanbase and it isn't onerous to see why. There's a vibrant forged of characters right here to get acquainted with, together with Chris Pratt because the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman because the legendary Ron Swanson. That is really feel good tv at its best. The collection just lately returned for a quarantine particular, which is but to make it to the UK.

Peep Present



Channel 4



David Mitchell and Robert Webb star on this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical have a look at the fashionable world by way of the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is chilly, pessimistic and determined to climb the company ladder, the opposite is egocentric, lazy and considers the washing-up to be day's work. It's a basic odd couple pairing performed completely, with a few of the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom.

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars on this comedy-drama a couple of lady reintegrating into her outdated life after struggling a psychological breakdown. She is decided to deliver her newfound constructive mindset to every part she does, however finally finds herself at all times battling the harsh realities of the fashionable world. Enlightened loved important acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with fantastic performances

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom wants no introduction, however we’ll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a younger lady dwelling in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to final, they’ll want to battle lengthy distance, tradition variations and two zany households. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who additionally co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the collection just lately returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke current viewing data. The authentic collection is offered on NOW TV proper now… Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The collection follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life together with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is suggested. Sally4Ever accommodates an terrible lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, however there’s one thing engrossing about its weird love story. Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV

McMillion$

Out there till 11th July

The newly launched Sky Documentaries channel joins the ranks of content material obtainable with a NOW TV Leisure Cross, arriving with this fascinating documentary about how a whopping $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly sport. A former police officer discovered an ingenious means to rig the sport for a couple of decade, however finally got here onto the radar of FBI agent Doug Mathews – one of many chief interviewees on this docuseries, and a really charismatic one at that. Should you’re a fan of true crime with a subtly comedic vein operating by way of it, ensure to verify this one out… Watch McMillion$ on NOW TV

That’s our choose of the best tv shows obtainable with an Leisure Cross. Discover out the best films obtainable on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Cross, or try our TV Information for extra to watch.