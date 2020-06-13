The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

NOW TV – Sky’s on-demand streaming service – has turn out to be a staple of our TV night viewing, with its host of HBO shows prepared to be perused.

Last updated 12th June 2020

Succession

Followers of satire rejoice, as a result of Jesse Armstrong’s Succession is again on NOW TV! The hit collection takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional household, who start vying for energy when the patriarch steps down from his position. Recognized for effortlessly mixing gripping drama with darkish comedy, Succession stars an excellent ensemble solid that features Brian Cox, Jeremy Sturdy, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Watch Succession on NOW TV

The Sopranos

Thought-about by many to be one of many best TV collection of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, initially an underboss of the DiMeo crime household who works his manner to turn out to be the mafia’s undisputed boss.

The collection follows the New Jersey-based mobster as he makes an attempt to steadiness his household life, his prison profession and his panic assaults, turning to his therapist Jennifer Melfi for assist with the latter. That includes Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW TV. Watch The Sopranos on NOW TV.

McMillion$

Obtainable till 11th July

The newly launched Sky Documentaries channel joins the ranks of content material obtainable with a NOW TV Leisure Go, arriving with this fascinating documentary about how a whopping $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly recreation. A former police officer discovered an ingenious manner to rig the sport for a few decade, however ultimately got here onto the radar of FBI agent Doug Mathews – one of many chief interviewees on this docuseries, and a really charismatic one at that. In the event you’re a fan of true crime with a subtly comedic vein working by way of it, make certain to test this one out… Watch McMillion$ on NOW TV

Chernobyl

A harrowing, very important re-telling of the 1986 catastrophe that noticed a Ukrainian metropolis destroyed by an incident at a nuclear energy plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and intensely intense recreation of the occasion, that includes excellent performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily related story concerning the hazard of lies, notably from these in energy… Watch Chernobyl on NOW TV

The Wire

Broadly considered one of many best tv shows of all time, now’s the proper alternative to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the primary time). The gritty crime drama takes place on the town streets of West Baltimore, that are gripped by prison gangs and the commerce of unlawful medication. Dominic West (The Affair) performs Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with main the police investigation into one of the vital outstanding drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed all through its five-season run, taking an unflinching have a look at actual world issues with a surprising solid that features Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and a number of other visitor stars who’ve gone on to turn out to be big names. Watch The Wire on NOW TV

Parks and Recreation

Ben Cohen/NBC/NBCU Picture Financial institution

Amy Poehler stars on this beloved sitcom as devoted public servant Leslie Knope who works tirelessly for the parks division of Pawnee, Indiana. Throughout its seven seasons, the present accrued a die-hard fanbase and it isn’t onerous to see why. There’s a vibrant solid of characters right here to get acquainted with, together with Chris Pratt because the dim-witted Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman because the legendary Ron Swanson. That is really feel good tv at its best. The collection not too long ago returned for a quarantine particular, which is but to make it to the UK. Watch Parks and Recreation on NOW TV

Gangs of London

Since debuting on Sky Atlantic final month, Gangs of London has turn out to be the channel’s second largest unique drama ever after final yr’s acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn’t onerous to see why, because the violent thriller has seen robust reward throughout the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as “The Godfather meets The Raid” in a four-star assessment. With a write-up like that, how are you going to not give it a attempt? Watch Gangs of London on NOW TV

Sharp Objects

Obtainable till 1st August

Hollywood star Amy Adams (Arrival) takes the lead position on this intense drama collection, as a troubled reporter who returns to her hometown to examine the homicide of two younger ladies. Based mostly on the novel by Gone Lady writer Gillian Flynn, this thriller is a sluggish burn however the unimaginable performances all through must be sufficient to hold you hooked. Adams delivers a few of her best work as Camille Preaker, whereas co-star Patricia Clarkson is improbable as her overbearing mom, successful a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. Watch Sharp Objects on NOW TV

Massive Love

One other acclaimed HBO drama obtainable to binge on NOW TV, Massive Love tells the story of polygamist Invoice Henrickson (Invoice Paxton), as he offers with the inevitable problems of getting three wives and 7 kids. The ups and downs of this unconventional household embrace some highly effective emotional moments, carried out by a stellar solid that features Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Woman Dynamite). Watch Massive Love on NOW TV

Recreation of Thrones

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels took the world by storm, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to the finale to discover out who precisely would take the legendary Iron Throne. Admittedly, the ending wasn’t to all people’s liking however the truth stays that Recreation of Thrones was house to some unimaginable writing and world constructing in its earlier seasons. In the event you missed out on the collection initially or simply need to relive its most memorable moments, it’s now obtainable to stream in its entirety. Watch Recreation of Thrones on NOW TV

Peep Present



Channel 4



David Mitchell and Robert Webb star on this acclaimed sitcom, which takes a delightfully cynical have a look at the fashionable world by way of the eyes of Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usbourne. One is chilly, pessimistic and determined to climb the company ladder, the opposite is egocentric, lazy and considers the washing-up to be a very good day’s work. It’s a basic odd couple pairing performed completely, with among the sharpest writing to ever grace a British sitcom. Watch Peep Present on NOW TV

Run

Obtainable till 26th June

Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) made a pact along with her faculty boyfriend, Billy (Domhnall Gleeson): If one in every of them texted the phrase ‘RUN’ and the opposite replied with the identical, they’d drop all the things to go on an journey throughout the USA. Years after breaking apart and dropping contact, that day lastly comes however the cause for his or her wild spontaneity stays unclear. This much-anticipated new collection comes from Vicky Jones, best often called director of Fleabag‘s first ever stage manufacturing. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will make a visitor look on this comedy drama, which is including a brand new episode every week. Watch Run on NOW TV

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

A part of the DC Comics tv universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic crew of superheroes working collectively on time-hopping adventures. Followers of Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will get probably the most out of this collection, notably when it comes to the bold crossover episodes, however these in search of some lighthearted comedian ebook motion ought to discover this suits the invoice. Legends options a big ensemble solid which incorporates Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Physician Who), Wentworth Miller (Jail Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine). Watch Legends of Tomorrow on NOW TV

Save Me and Save Me Too

There’s extra to this thriller than meets the attention. Author and star Lennie James (Line of Responsibility) performs the estranged father of a teenage woman who’s accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that features the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) because the woman’s mum. A follow-up collection titled Save Me Too has not too long ago debuted as a field set on NOW TV, choosing up 17 months after the occasions of the primary. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star assessment, describing it as “an absolute knockout.” Watch Save Me on NOW TV

Kidding

Obtainable till 2nd July

Jim Carrey stars on this poignant comedy-drama a few kids’s entertainer who struggles to cope as his non-public life takes a downward spiral. Kidding is the enduring actor’s return to tv after many years away and his efficiency bagged him a Golden Globe nomination. The collection additionally has a stellar supporting solid together with Frank Langella (The People), Judy Greer (Halloween) and Catherine Keener (Get Out). Watch Kidding on NOW TV

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Obtainable till 22nd June

This long-running comedy collection stars Seinfeld creator Larry David as a model of himself, susceptible to awkward social encounters that just about all the time culminate in farcical predicaments. It’s notably spectacular that the collection has created so many basic comedy moments on condition that it’s virtually totally improvised. Now in its tenth season, the present hasn’t misplaced any of its appeal with visitor stars together with Isla Fisher, Bryan Cranston and Jon Hamm. Watch Curb Your Enthusiasm on NOW TV

Supergirl

American broadcaster The CW has constructed a powerful tv universe encompassing various comedian ebook dramas, with Supergirl proving to be one in every of their hottest. Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) juggles civilian life whereas additionally going up in opposition to fearsome villains from throughout the universe. Her adventures see her cross paths with different beloved heroes together with Grant Gustin’s The Flash, through the epic crossover Disaster on Infinite Earths. Watch Supergirl on NOW TV

Enlightened

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) stars on this comedy-drama a few lady reintegrating into her previous life after struggling a psychological breakdown. She is set to deliver her newfound constructive mindset to all the things she does, however finally finds herself all the time battling the cruel realities of the fashionable world. Enlightened loved crucial acclaim when it first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with great performances from Dern and on-screen mom Diane Ladd. Watch Enlightened on NOW TV

The Younger Pope & The New Pope

Jude Legislation stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Younger Pope, a visually beautiful collection from arthouse movie director Paolo Sorrentino. Only a few years later, the inventive duo returned for a sequel collection titled The New Pope which gave an perception into extra Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Each shows can be found to stream on NOW TV proper now. Watch The Younger Pope on NOW TV

Present Me A Hero

Oscar Isaac takes the lead position on this drama from The Wire’s David Simon, exploring a landmark case wherein an try to construct public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating results throughout the town. The performances are stellar throughout the board, however Isaac provides a very robust flip within the lead. Watch Present Me a Hero on NOW TV

The Newsroom

Obtainable till ninth July

Jeff Daniels stars on this political thriller from celebrity author Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Social Community). The collection takes viewers behind-the-scenes of a nightly cable information programme, the place a brand new government producer is available in to rattle the cage of a prolific newsreader. The collection had a rocky begin however discovered its groove throughout a three-season run, which noticed A-list visitor stars together with Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Terry Crews (Brooklyn 9-9) and David Harbour (Stranger Issues). Watch The Newsroom on NOW TV

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom wants no introduction, however we’ll give it one anyway. Essex lad Gavin (Matthew Horne) falls in love with Stacey, a younger lady residing in Barry Island, South Wales. If their romance is to final, they’ll want to battle lengthy distance, tradition variations and two zany households. Created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, who additionally co-star as Nessa and Smithy, the collection not too long ago returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas particular which broke current viewing data. The unique collection is on the market on NOW TV proper now… Watch Gavin & Stacey on NOW TV

True Blood

HBO

This fantasy horror collection ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Males) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, that is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well-known for its gore and has acquired recognition from each the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards… Watch True Blood on NOW TV

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed sitcom from the thoughts of writer-director Julia Davis, which picked up the award for Best Scripted Comedy on the 2019 tv BAFTAs. The collection follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by quiet suburban life along with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an thrilling affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Be warned: viewer discretion is suggested. Sally4Ever incorporates an terrible lot of inappropriate and absurd humour, however there’s one thing engrossing about its weird love story. Watch Sally4Ever on NOW TV

The Knick

Clive Owen stars on this collection from celebrity filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital within the early 1900s. The collection acquired crucial acclaim throughout its two seasons, dealing with delicate themes like drug habit and racism. Watch The Knick on NOW TV

Billions

A viciously enjoyable, glossy, witty story of assault and defence between the preposterously highly effective US Legal professional Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates all the things we love to hate concerning the super-wealthy. Watch Billions on NOW TV

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries is predicated on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the identical identify, chronicling 25 years within the lifetime of a retired college instructor going through a number of private points. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title position of Olive Kitteridge, serving as yet one more showcase for her unimaginable appearing expertise. These not wishing to commit to a long-running collection could discover this a robust choice, with its 4 tightly written episodes. Watch Olive Kitteridge on NOW TV

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set within the gold-mining camp of Deadwood within the yr 1876. Regardless of a critically acclaimed preliminary run within the mid-noughties, this collection was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn’t discover a big sufficient viewers. Nonetheless, thanks to intense fan curiosity, it returned this yr for a much-lauded movie adaptation… Watch Deadwood on NOW TV

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the lead position on this five-part collection, which follows a person from a privileged but abusive background, who develops extreme issues with drug habit later in life. The acclaimed collection is predicated on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and received a BAFTA award for best miniseries in 2019… Watch Patrick Melrose on NOW TV

Killjoys

This science fiction collection starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for 5 seasons wherein it accrued an avid fanbase. The present follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves throughout a interval of political turmoil. They’ll have to confront lethal foes and their very own troubled pasts alongside the best way… Watch Killjoys on NOW TV

Catherine the Nice

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part collection about Catherine the Nice, Russia’s longest-ruling feminine chief and one of the vital highly effective feminine monarchs in historical past. The drama follows Catherine in direction of the tip of her reign and places the highlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, performed by Jason Clarke… Watch Catherine the Nice on NOW TV

Massive Little Lies

There’s an opportunity you may know Sky/HBO’s comedy drama Massive Little Lies is predicated on the darkish novel of the identical identify. And maybe you’ve already heard it’s about three moms who quickly turn out to be embroiled in homicide. Nonetheless, you’ve virtually undoubtedly heard that the solid checklist boasts a number of Hollywood names: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep amongst others… Watch Massive Little Lies on NOW TV

Band of Brothers

HBO

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s 12-hour mini-series about one US military regiment’s extraordinary Second World Conflict adventures – as soon as voted one of many best field units of all time by RadioTimes.com customers… Watch Band of Brothers on NOW TV

The Affair

Dominic West (The Wire) and Ruth Wilson (His Darkish Supplies) star on this drama collection concerning the devastating emotional results of an extramarital relationship. The Affair has picked up a number of awards over its five-season run, together with the Golden Globe for best drama collection… Watch The Affair on NOW TV

Britannia

David Morrissey and Mackenzie Criminal star within the new second collection of the fantastically freaked-out, dizzy, kaleidoscopic view of Romans in Britain. Described by our reviewer as “Recreation of Thrones meets probably the most debauched yr you ever had at Glastonbury,” it additionally has loads of British humour, a nod to our personal fascinating historical past and a few terrific dialogue… Watch Britannia on NOW TV

Twin Peaks

Lengthy earlier than the cash moved from movie to TV, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe within the water with this thriller collection that will go on to turn out to be one of many largest cult hits of the 1990s. That includes robust performances, a beautiful soundtrack and loads of surreal moments, it’s a very mesmerising watch that not too long ago noticed a comeback… Watch Twin Peaks on NOW TV

Twin Peaks: The Return

In 2017, David Lynch introduced his surrealist drama again from the useless after a 16-year hiatus, and it’s simply as sensible and bonkers as we may have hoped… Watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW TV

Dexter

Forensic technician Dexter Morgan (Michael C Corridor) leads a fairly disturbing double life as a serial killer who hunts down criminals which have slipped by way of the cracks of the justice system… Watch Dexter on NOW TV

