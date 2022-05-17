The best video game deals of the MediaMarkt VAT Free Day, with discounts on PCs and consoles

The chain celebrates during the 16 and 17 of May a promotion that considerably reduces some products.

As we usually do at 3DJuegos, today we come to bring you some outstanding video game offers that you can take advantage of. During May 16 and 17, MediaMarkt celebrates its usual campaign Day Without VATwith discounts of 21% on many technological products.

The promotion, active in stores and on the web, includes discounts and offers on titles and accessories on all platforms. you already have PC, PlayStation, Xbox o Nintendo Switchyou can take a look yourself at what interests you the most, but we leave you below a list of ten discounted products that seem like good opportunities.

10 outstanding offers of the Day Without VAT

I send Pro-Controller Nintendo Switch at 52.88 euros (from 63.99 euros)



Nintendo Switch Sports at 33.05 euros (from 39.99 euros)



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PS5 at 28.92 euros (before 34.99 euros)



I send DualSense PS5 color Starlight Blue for 55.36 euros (from 69.99 euros)



SIFU: Vengaence Edition for PS4 for 35.53 euros (from 42.99 euros)



Steering wheel – Logitech G29 Driving Force for PS4 at 247.11 euros (from 299 euros)



NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X at 22.31 euros (from 26.99 euros)



Sony Pulse 3D earphones at 73.55 euros (from 88.99 euros)



Internal SSD hard disk 1 TB – SanDisk SSD PLUS at 77.68 euros (previously 93.99 euros).



Samsung Odyssey G7 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor at 550.41 euros (previously 666 euros)



It is worth remembering that, in addition to these promotions in large chains, there are active offers in digital PC and console stores. Also, it’s a good time to start watching tv if we want to renew it, since we have entered a good time for the deadlines after the CES in Las Vegas.

