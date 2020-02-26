The best way for Kyle Shanahan to respond to another Super Bowl collapse? Own it.

Staley apologized for his emotions, nevertheless he could no longer regulate them. For the whole 49ers, it’s going to be an prolonged offseason of remorseful about and sorrow that, someway, they need to get earlier to keep away from becoming each different oh-so-close Super Bowl loser with a monster hangover.

“Yeah, I’m sorry,” Staley acknowledged. “That’s super disappointing. That could be very onerous being on this second presently. You place your center and soul and whole complete existence into wanting to be a Super Bowl champion, and likewise you get in opposition to the highest of your occupation, and also you acknowledge how unusual these options are. Emotions are nonetheless raw and precise for me presently.”

Staley’s phrases physique the model new downside for Coach Kyle Shanahan, the 40-year-old offensive whiz youngster who used to be one quarter from becoming the third-youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl sooner than struggling the second collapse of his occupation inside the determine recreation. It’s no longer about designing and calling pretty performs. It’s no longer about flaunting his clairvoyance to officers in calling out penalties sooner than they happen. Shanahan has to help his workers, nonetheless youthful and rising, heal appropriately from this devastation. And the coach ought to do it as a fallacious and prone chief.

Shanahan has had the strangest meteoric upward thrust. No matter endeavor so much at one in all these youthful age, his transient occupation has had some high-profile disasters to steadiness out the successes. He received right here into Super Bowl LIV wanting to shed the disappointment of 28-Three, which used to be the lead Atlanta blew in a 34-28 further time loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Shanahan used to be the offensive coordinator for the Falcons, and he used to be criticized carefully for continuing to go barely than working the soccer — thus the utilization of additional clock — in that recreation.

The Falcons led 28-9 originally of the fourth quarter three years up to now. The Patriots’ comeback become crucial fourth-quarter rally in NFL playoff historic previous; no workers had gained a postseason recreation when trailing by way of 17 or additional points coming into the overall quarter. Now Shanahan ought to add the failure to carry each different double-digit fourth-quarter lead, this time 20-10, to his itemizing of setbacks. After the Atlanta heartbreaker, he left to end up to be the top coach in San Francisco and didn’t benefit from the fallout. Nonetheless as a head coach going nowhere, Shanahan will actually really feel all of this ache up shut.

“All people’s dissatisfied, they normally may have to be,” Shanahan acknowledged. “I wouldn’t expect anything different. Guys put their center into the season and received right here up one recreation transient. I’m terribly happy with us, nevertheless that’s going to take barely little little bit of time to get better from.”

Throughout this 49ers run, I referred to Shanahan as the best youthful offensive ideas inside the NFL. This doesn’t alternate my ideas. There’s nonetheless a genius to him, related as there used to be a genius to Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid prolonged sooner than his 21-season championship chase ended with a step ahead Sunday night. Nonetheless related to Reid, Shanahan has a few holes in his coaching recreation. It’s on him to proceed to be advised from his errors and encourage his workers through his endurance.

Nonetheless first he should info them in opposition to the curse of the Super Bowl loser. While the 49ers have the ability, youth and clean wage cap to give a lift to, add a few gadgets and win all of it subsequent season, historic previous suggests they likely gained’t redeem themselves so briefly. In 54 Super Bowls, merely three teams have misplaced the massive recreation after which returned the very subsequent season to wash in confetti: the 1971 Dallas Cowboys, 1972 Miami Dolphins and 2018 Patriots.

There’s a better chance that subsequent season could transfer haywire for San Francisco. Forward of losing to the Patriots, 13-Three, a yr up to now, it appeared just like the Los Angeles Rams had endurance. They replied to their Super Bowl defeat by way of finishing 9-7 and missing the playoffs this earlier season. four years up to now, the Carolina Panthers regressed from 15-1 to 6-10 consistent with finishing as a result of the runner-up.

Even when Super Bowl-losing teams make the playoffs the next season, they commonly should grind, rebuild their confidence and agree with and search for a model new edge. They’re merely no longer the same. The 49ers are in a larger place than one of many essential others because it’s no longer like they’ve been chasing a determine for years. Their excellence this season used to be considerably of a marvel coming off a 4-12 advertising marketing campaign in 2018. Had they accomplished the Chiefs on Sunday, they may have gained a championship while nonetheless ascending. There would had been focus on a sustained run, very related to the chatter with regard to the Chiefs worthwhile a few championships.

One breakdown midway all through the fourth quarter shouldn’t wreck all optimism for the 49ers’ long run. Nonetheless with all the ache and second-guessing, this loss complicates the effort to keep the overall momentum.

To move forward, Shanahan ought to settle for being blamed for 2 Super Bowl losses. There’s no getting spherical it, no barking once more at it. It might help the psyche of his avid players if he locations the loss on himself after which shows them how one can reply.

Wonderful coaches are constructed to present the online web page, see the massive picture and switch immediately to the next play, the next downside. They’re that methodology in victory. They’re for sure that methodology in defeat. To play the game is a much more emotional enterprise. It gnaws barely additional. It stings. It lingers. It’s harder to compartmentalize. Shanahan may have to take this ache and all the negativity that features it, be open to public dissection after which switch on barely later than he generally would. It’s a fragile nevertheless sturdy shift in mentality which may wreck down the participant/coach wall and make Shanahan additional relatable and prone. Avid gamers need that larger than they need a dictator telling them how one can heal.

It’s no longer most people ridicule which can be meant to fear Shanahan. It’s the doubt inside the locker room. He doesn’t need his late-game management to end up to be a provide of resentment. It’s an element, and he shouldn’t deny it. In two blown Super Bowls, his dynamic offense failed to attain some extent in seven fourth-quarter possessions. In two blown Super Bowls, his teams have been outscored 46-Zero inside the fourth quarter and extra time.

You’ll scrutinize explicit particular person play-calls, nevertheless for Shanahan, that’s additional of a macro issue. He loves to circulate of a recreation, which could be very sturdy when you’re working the soccer down the throats of the Inexperienced Bay Packers. Nonetheless he moreover ought to have the self-discipline to regulate larger to time and situation. If he can add some philosophical nuance to his method and pleasant actually really feel for calling performs, then we will probably be in a position to be praising his evolution in a few years.

And if he’s as stubborn as most coaches? Neatly, he’ll be strolling through a most likely flammable locker room conserving a kerosene-drenched playbook.